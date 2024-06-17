Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Agios Pharmaceuticals’ Pyrukynd met both the primary and secondary endpoints in patients with transfusion-dependent alpha- or beta-thalassemia.
Agios Pharmaceuticals met the primary endpoint in a late-stage trial investigating its drug mitapivat in treating adults with non-transfusion-dependent alpha- or beta-thalassemia.
BioSpace’s 2023 “Best Places to Work,” highlights innovative companies with a positive workplace culture, flexibility and strong leadership.
Agios Pharmaceuticals is cutting its staff numbers by 50 as part of plans to lay low on exploratory research efforts to focus on the success of late-stage initiatives.
The FDA has approved Agios Pharmaceuticals’ Pyrukynd for a rare type of hemolytic anemia treatment. Continue reading the article to know more about the new drug.
FDA Action Alert for February 7
He envisions becoming a grandparent in the industry, as opposed to the parenting role he played at Alnylam.
It was an enormously busy week with plenty of announcements from the American Society of Hematology meeting and numerous companies working to get the news out ahead of the holidays and year-end. Here’s a look.
BioSpace looks at five of the top investor companies that support life sciences companies across the industry.
