Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

NEWS
Pictured: A blood sample of a patient tested positive for beta-thalassemia
Drug Development
Agios Blood Disorder Drug Scores Another Phase III Win
Agios Pharmaceuticals’ Pyrukynd met both the primary and secondary endpoints in patients with transfusion-dependent alpha- or beta-thalassemia.
June 3, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pavel Kapysh/Shutterstock
Drug Development
Agios Aces Phase III Study in Adults with Alpha- or Beta-Thalassemia
Agios Pharmaceuticals met the primary endpoint in a late-stage trial investigating its drug mitapivat in treating adults with non-transfusion-dependent alpha- or beta-thalassemia.
January 3, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Bio NC
Best Places to Work in Biopharma 2023 Report Reveals Most Sought-After Employers
BioSpace’s 2023 “Best Places to Work,” highlights innovative companies with a positive workplace culture, flexibility and strong leadership.
November 11, 2022
 · 
5 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Pavel Kapysh/Shutterstock
Business
Agios’ Pivot to Late-Stage Projects Results in Loss of 50 Jobs
Agios Pharmaceuticals is cutting its staff numbers by 50 as part of plans to lay low on exploratory research efforts to focus on the success of late-stage initiatives.
May 17, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Vanessa Doctor, RN
Drug Development
FDA Approves First Disease-Modifying Drug for Rare Hemolytic Anemia Treatment
The FDA has approved Agios Pharmaceuticals’ Pyrukynd for a rare type of hemolytic anemia treatment. Continue reading the article to know more about the new drug.
February 18, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Vanessa Doctor, RN
Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images
Drug Development
FDA Action Alert: Innovent, Pfizer-BioNtech and Agios
FDA Action Alert for February 7
February 4, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Business
John Maraganore is Embracing the Role of Biotech’s Newest Grandfather
He envisions becoming a grandparent in the industry, as opposed to the parenting role he played at Alnylam.
January 7, 2022
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Drug Development
Clinical Catch-Up: December 11-17
It was an enormously busy week with plenty of announcements from the American Society of Hematology meeting and numerous companies working to get the news out ahead of the holidays and year-end. Here’s a look.
December 17, 2021
 · 
16 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
BioMidwest
Five VC Firms Repeatedly Flex Financial Muscles in Biopharma
BioSpace looks at five of the top investor companies that support life sciences companies across the industry.
May 26, 2021
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
AWARDS
  • 2022 Best Places to Work
  • 2023 Best Places to Work
  • 2024 Best Places to Work
Business
Agios to Receive $1.1 Billion in Milestone Payments Following FDA Approval of Vorasidenib
August 6, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
Agios Announces Results from Phase 3 ACTIVATE-KidsT Study of Mitapivat in Children with PK Deficiency Who Are Regularly Transfused
August 1, 2024
 · 
11 min read
Press Releases
Agios Reports Business Highlights and Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results
August 1, 2024
 · 
10 min read
Press Releases
Agios to Webcast Conference Call of Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on August 1, 2024
July 18, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Drug Development
Agios Announces Phase 3 ENERGIZE-T Study of Mitapivat Met Primary Endpoint and All Key Secondary Endpoints in Adults with Transfusion-Dependent Alpha- or Beta-Thalassemia
June 3, 2024
 · 
10 min read
Genetown
Agios to Present at the Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on June 10, 2024
May 30, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Genetown
Agios Announces $905 Million Purchase Agreement for Vorasidenib Royalty
May 28, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Genetown
Agios Pharmaceuticals to Present Clinical and Translational Data in Rare Blood Disorders at European Hematology Association 2024 Hybrid Congress
May 14, 2024
 · 
8 min read
Genetown
Agios to Present at the BofA Securities 2024 Health Care Conference on May 16, 2024
May 6, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Genetown
Agios to Present at the RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference on May 14, 2024
May 3, 2024
 · 
1 min read
