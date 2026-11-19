Zoar Limited ordinary shares are expected to begin trading on the NYSE American under the ticker symbol “ZOAR” on November 18, 2026.

The Business Combination was approved by Impact Biomedical Inc.’s stockholders at a special meeting held on November 13, 2026.

Zoar Labs, Zoar’s operating subsidiary, reported revenue of $651.7 million and net income of $77.7 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026.

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zoar Limited (NYSE American: ZOAR) (“Zoar” or the “Company”), a global pharmaceutical company focused on the development and manufacturing of complex active pharmaceutical ingredients (“APIs”) and intermediates, today announced that it has completed its business combination involving the Company, Impact Biomedical Inc. (“Impact”), Dr Ashleys Nevada Sub Inc. and Zoar Labs Limited (“Zoar Labs”) (the “Business Combination”). Zoar’s ordinary shares are expected to begin trading on NYSE American under the ticker symbol “ZOAR” on November 18, 2026. In connection with the completed Business Combination, each share of Impact common stock, which traded on the NYSE American under the ticker symbol “IBO,” was converted into the right to receive one Zoar ordinary share.

“Completing this business combination and listing on NYSE American is an important milestone for Zoar and for the customers and partners who have supported us since our founding in 2012,” said Dr. Kanans Visvanats, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Zoar. “Over that time, we have grown into a supplier of APIs and intermediates to customers in more than 35 countries. We believe that access to the U.S. capital markets will give us greater visibility with customers and investors, as well as additional flexibility to pursue our growth strategy, including expanding our product offering in orphan drug APIs. I would like to thank the Impact team for their partnership in bringing this transaction to completion, and we look forward to engaging with our new shareholders as a public company.”

Zoar develops, manufactures, and distributes active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and intermediates in collaboration with selected contract manufacturing organizations, and provides contract development and manufacturing (“CDMO”) services for complex APIs and intermediates in specialized therapeutic areas. Its products span six therapeutic categories (anti-cancer, anti-coagulants, anti-malarial, anti-viral, bronchodilators, and anti-respiratory) and are sold directly and through a network of approximately 100 distributors and pharmaceutical partners across Europe, Africa, the Middle East, India, Asia, and Central and South America.

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, Zoar Labs, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, reported revenue of $651.7 million compared to $556.4 million in the prior fiscal year, an increase of approximately 17.1%. Net income for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026 was $77.7 million compared to $62.7 million in the prior fiscal year, an increase of approximately 23.9%.

The Business Combination was completed pursuant to the Merger and Share Exchange Agreement dated June 21, 2025, as amended. Under its terms, a wholly owned subsidiary of Zoar merged with and into Impact, with Impact surviving as a wholly owned subsidiary of Zoar and being renamed Zoar USA Inc., and Zoar acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Zoar Labs from its sole shareholder, Dr. Visvanats (the “Zoar Shareholder”), in exchange for Zoar ordinary shares. Following the completion of the Business Combination, Zoar has approximately 180.0 million ordinary shares outstanding, of which Zoar Shareholder held approximately 93.32%, and former Impact stockholders held approximately 4.80%.

Zoar is led by Dr. Kanans Visvanats, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Adrian Anthony Simon Markland, Chief Operating Officer; and Sameer Ramesh Talim, Head of Sales and Marketing. The Company’s Board of Directors consists of eight members: Dr. Visvanats (Chairman), Donald Kalkofen, Michael Zajas, Evan Lim, Neha Kumari, Maduabuchi Nelson Okey, Bang-Ning (Simon) Liu, and David A. Sanders.

Robinson & Cole LLP served as U.S. legal counsel, Harney Westwood & Riegels served as Cayman Islands legal counsel, Wong Poon Chan Law & Co. served as Hong Kong legal counsel, Marcum Asia CPAs LLP served as auditor, and BMI Capital International LLC served as advisor to Zoar. Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP served as legal counsel and Grassi & Co., CPAs, P.C. served as auditor to Impact.

About Zoar Limited

Zoar Limited is a global pharmaceutical company focused on the development and manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients and provides contract development and manufacturing services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide. Zoar Limited currently offers more than 35 pharmaceutical products to customers in over 35 countries.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as “may,” “could,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “project,” or “continue,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected commencement of trading of Zoar Limited’s ordinary shares on the NYSE American; the anticipated benefits of the business combination; Zoar’s plans and strategies for growth, including any plans to expand its product offering to include orphan drugs; and the expected benefits of access to the U.S. capital markets.

These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and on the current expectations of Zoar’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. You should not place undue reliance on these statements because they are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond Zoar’s control, that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks relating to the completion and integration of the business combination and the realization of its anticipated benefits; Zoar’s ability to execute its business and growth strategies; the development, regulatory status, manufacture, quality, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products; Zoar’s reliance on contract manufacturing organizations and other third parties; customer demand, competition, and market conditions; supply-chain and operational disruptions; and the other risks described in Zoar’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

These risks, uncertainties and other factors are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and could materially affect results. If one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors become applicable, or if these underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual events or results may vary significantly from those implied or projected by the forward-looking statements. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to publicly update or correct any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which we hereafter become aware, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact

Gateway Group, Inc.

(949) 574-3860

ZOAR@gateway-grp.com