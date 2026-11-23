CRANBURY, N.J., Nov. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi Biologics (2269.HK), a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), today announced the successful completion of the commercial Process Performance Qualification (PPQ) campaign at MFG18, its drug substance facility in Cranbury, New Jersey. This successful PPQ campaign marks the site's entry into commercial manufacturing and further strengthens the Company's capability to provide clients in the U.S. and globally with high-quality, reliable biomanufacturing services.

The drug substance PPQ campaign supported a bispecific antibody program transferred to the Cranbury site. In preparation for PPQ, the project team leveraged integrated technical expertise and resources across WuXi Biologics' global network to enhance process robustness. Building on this strong technical foundation, the team completed the first PPQ batch under an accelerated timeline.

With this milestone, the Cranbury site has demonstrated its capability to support the commercial manufacturing of complex biologics. This capability is underpinned by WuXi Biologics' best-in-class quality standards, operational excellence, and continuous technology innovation. Complex modalities now account for more than half of the integrated projects on the Company's CRDMO platform. As of June 30, 2026, WuXi Biologics had supported 221 integrated bispecific and multispecific antibody projects, including three at the commercial stage.

Dr. Chris Chen, CEO of WuXi Biologics, said, "This is a major milestone for our U.S. operations and further strengthens the capabilities of our global manufacturing network. Through seamless collaboration between our U.S. sites and broader global network, we provide clients with end-to-end services spanning process development, clinical-to-commercial manufacturing, and testing. We remain committed to helping clients accelerate the delivery of high-quality, life-saving treatments to patients in the U.S. and around the world by enhancing our global capabilities and execution excellence."

WuXi Biologics continues to extend its U.S. presence by integrating its facilities in New Jersey and Massachusetts into a unified network. Following the completion of its commercial PPQ campaign, MFG18 is expected to reach a total capacity of 13,300 liters by 2027. The facility will support up to 4,000 liters per batch, with an annual capacity of up to 95 batches. The Company's DP12 drug product facility in Robbinsville, New Jersey, provides liquid filling for vials and prefilled syringes, with capacity for up to 20,000 doses per batch and 60 batches per year.

In Massachusetts, the Worcester site will further enhance WuXi Biologics' late-stage clinical and commercial manufacturing capacity. To meet rapidly growing demand in the U.S. market, the site's planned manufacturing capacity has been increased to 36,000 liters. Built on a flexible, cost-efficient platform powered by digital automation and high-throughput processing, the MFG11 drug substance facility in Worcester will span more than 200,000 square feet with a maximum batch size of 12,000 liters.

WuXi Biologics' global manufacturing footprint spans the United States, Ireland, Germany, China, and Singapore, with a network of 26 drug substance facilities and 19 drug product facilities. The network provides integrated dual-sourcing solutions across drug substance and drug product, from clinical development through commercial-scale manufacturing. As of June 30, 2026, WuXi Biologics had successfully passed 49 regulatory inspections worldwide, including 23 conducted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK) is a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) offering end-to-end solutions that enable partners to discover, develop and manufacture biologics – from concept to commercialization – for the benefit of patients worldwide*.

With over 14,000 employees in China, the United States, Ireland, Germany, and Singapore, including experts and scientists in biologics R&D and manufacturing, technology innovation, and operational excellence, WuXi Biologics leverages its technologies and expertise to deliver efficient, cost-effective, and scalable biologics solutions tailored to meet clients' needs. By embedding digital capability and infrastructure across the full biopharmaceutical value chain, the company turns data, computation, and prediction into transparent client experience, faster development, intelligent operations, and more efficient manufacturing. As of June 30, 2026, WuXi Biologics was supporting 1,064 integrated client projects, including 78 in Phase III and 28 in commercial manufacturing, with complex modalities representing more than half of the entire project portfolio.

WuXi Biologics regards sustainability as the cornerstone of long-term business growth. The company continuously drives green technology innovations to offer advanced end-to-end Green CRDMO solutions for its global partners while consistently achieving excellence in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG). Committed to creating shared value, it collaborates with all stakeholders to foster positive social and environmental impacts and promote responsible practices that empower the entire value chain.

For more information about WuXi Biologics, please visit: www.wuxibiologics.com

*The winner of the "2026 Biologics CDMO of the Year" (Large CDMOs) (Life Science Connect / Outsourced Pharma)

*The winner of the "2026 Best Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization Award" (ABEA)

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