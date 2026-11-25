BOUNTIFUL, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ANVISA--Vy Spine, a spine innovation leader using differentiated materials and designs, announced today that it has received GMP approval by Brazil’s ANVISA for its comprehensive line of core spine products. The ANVISA GMP certification is the Brazilian equivalent to an FDA approval in the US.

With GMP certification in place, Vy Spine can now bring its line of novel materials and devices such as OsteoVy PEKK, OsteoVy Ti, and NanoVy Ti to the Brazilian market, its surgeons, and its patients.

Vy Spine offers a full complement of spinal implants including LumiVy lumbar interbodies, ClariVy cervical interbodies, VyLink MIS pedicle screws, and VySion-P SI implants, as well as sterile-packed, disposable instrument kits.

“We would like to thank the diligent experts at ANVISA for their hard work in helping us gain GMP approved status in only two short months,” said Vy Spine Co-Owner Adam Pike. “This represents years of commitment to high quality products and a robust quality system. Our team is dedicated to these principals, and we are glad that Brazil’s ANVISA staff recognized this commitment.”

Vy Spine’s cervical interbody lines (ClariVy and UniVy) are available in multiple materials (3D printed OsteoVy PEKK, PEEK with NanoVy Ti coating, and 3D printed OsteoVy Ti) and configurations, including both standard and stand-alone. Likewise, Vy Spine’s lumbar interbody lines (LumiVy and FortiVy) are offered in those same materials, and in ALIF, stand-alone ALIF, LLIF, PLIF, and TLIF. The VyLink pedicle screw system can be used for degenerative or deformity surgeries, and is available in MIS configuration, and can be joined to the VySpan posterior cervical-thoracic system. For sacroiliac fusion, Vy Spine also has the VySion-P device along with the VyStop screws.

About Vy Spine, LLC

VySpine was created through active internal development and the licensing of various proven technologies using innovative materials and designs. The company strives to outpace the competition by collaborating with key spine innovators while providing a flexible, cost-effective approach to spine care. Learn more at www.vyspine.com

“Vy Spine,” “VySion,” “VyStop,” and “OsteoVy,” are registered trademarks of Vy Spine.

“OsteoFab,” “OXFAB” and “OXPEKK” are registered trademarks of Oxford Performance Materials.

Media Contact: Paul Williams, 310-569-0023, paul@medialinecommunications.com