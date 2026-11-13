Volta Labs Launches AXELIOS 1 Library Prep App on Callisto™

The first AXELIOS 1 application on Callisto brings walk-away library prep for whole-genome sequencing

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AXELIOS--Volta Labs today announced the AXELIOS 1 Library Prep App (SBX-D chemistry) on the Callisto™ Sample Prep System, in collaboration with Roche Diagnostics. The app automates the SBX-D library prep workflow, converting purified DNA into sequencing-ready libraries for AXELIOS 1. The app has rolled out and is now in testing across Volta's global install base. Volta is showing Callisto at AMP 2026 in Seattle, booth #721 in the Expo Hall, Nov. 12–14.

The SBX-D Library Prep App is built for whole-genome sequencing (WGS) from genomic DNA, including germline whole-genome research. Labs start with 50 ng of purified DNA and run 4 to 24 samples per run, taking genomes from purified DNA to sequencing-ready libraries for AXELIOS 1.

Callisto enables labs to get AXELIOS 1 Library Prep up and running in their production lab quickly. There is no new instrument, no re-automation project and no method development: labs add the app to the Callisto they already have, load the kit and walk away.

The lab loads purified DNA and the kit, and the run is walk-away with one short mid-run touchpoint. Libraries are ready to sequence on AXELIOS 1 the next day, with about 1 hour of hands-on time.

"Callisto is built to keep up with new sequencers, so a new chemistry is a kit our customers load, not an instrument they have to buy," said Udayan Umapathi, CEO and founder of Volta Labs. "With the AXELIOS 1 Library Prep App, a lab loads the kit and walks away, with minimal hands-on time and no method development. This is the first AXELIOS 1 application on Callisto, and there are more to come."

The AXELIOS 1 Library Prep App is the first of more planned AXELIOS 1 applications on Callisto. Callisto automates extraction, library prep and hybrid capture on one benchtop system, and its app menu keeps growing with the sequencers labs run. Across its app menu, Callisto works with sample types including whole blood, buffy coat, cell lines and cell-free DNA. Labs can also run high-molecular-weight (HMW) DNA extraction from whole blood on the same Callisto. Going from raw sample to sequencing-ready AXELIOS 1 libraries on one system, which many germline applications require, is now being tested in early access.

For more information, visit www.voltalabs.com/apps/axelios-1-library-prep.

Callisto is For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

About Volta Labs Volta Labs makes the Callisto™ Sample Prep System, a benchtop system that automates genomic sample preparation (extraction, library prep and hybrid capture) with apps for the sequencers labs already run. Volta Labs is headquartered in Boston, MA. For more information, visit www.voltalabs.com.

Media contacts Ally Miller, marketing@voltalabs.co