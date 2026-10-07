Vir Biotechnology Appoints David Liu as Chief Medical Officer

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIR) today announced the appointment of David Liu, M.D., Ph.D., as Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer (CMO), effective October 12, 2026. Dr. Liu will be responsible for leading the clinical development, medical affairs and regulatory affairs functions.

“David brings extensive immuno-oncology leadership experience, a strong track record of advancing and securing approvals for innovative cancer therapies and deep expertise in global regulatory strategy and execution,” said Marianne De Backer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Vir Biotechnology. “I look forward to partnering with him as we advance our Phase 3 program for chronic hepatitis delta and our pipeline of differentiated cancer immunotherapies, and to help us further explore the full potential of our capabilities and technology.”

“Vir Biotechnology is on the forefront of developing next-generation cancer immunotherapies leveraging its expertise in antibody and T-cell engager design, and its novel masking technology. I'm looking forward to building on the work this team has done particularly as the company enters an important period of execution across its programs,” said Dr. Liu. “We have a significant opportunity ahead of us to advance potentially practice-changing therapies that could truly improve outcomes for patients.”

Dr. Liu brings more than 25 years of experience leading discovery, development and global regulatory efforts for oncology therapies in the U.S., Europe, Japan and China. He joins Vir Biotechnology from Nuvation Bio, where he served as CMO. In that role, he built and led the company's global clinical research and development organization, helped shape its development portfolio and supported the approval of the company’s first oncology therapy. Prior to Nuvation Bio, he served as CMO of 3D Medicines. Earlier in his career, Dr. Liu served as Executive Medical Director, Clinical R&D, Lymphoma/CLL and Global Lead Physician at Celgene Corporation, held several leadership roles at Bristol Myers Squibb and worked as a scientist at AstraZeneca. Dr. Liu received an M.D. in Clinical Medicine from Beijing Medical University (Peking University School of Medicine), an M.S. in Pharmaceutical Sciences from the University of Toledo and a Ph.D. in Bioengineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

About Vir Biotechnology, Inc.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on powering the immune system to transform lives by discovering and developing medicines for serious infectious diseases and cancer. Its clinical-stage portfolio includes programs for chronic hepatitis delta and multiple PRO-XTEN® dual-masked T-cell engagers across validated targets in solid tumor indications. Vir Biotechnology also has a preclinical portfolio of programs across a range of oncologic malignancies. Vir Biotechnology routinely posts information that may be important to investors on its website.

Vir Biotechnology has exclusive rights to the universal PRO-XTEN® masking platform for oncology and infectious disease. PRO-XTEN® is a trademark of Amunix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a Sanofi company.

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