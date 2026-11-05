Beyond the needle: The future of intratumoral therapy

In this episode of Denatured, you’ll hear from from Lewis Bender, CEO at Intensity Therapeutics and Paul-Peter Tak, president, CEO and board director at Candel Therapeutics. We explore how intratumoral therapies trigger systemic anticancer immunity from a local injection, and redefine a foundational platform in immuno-oncology.
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In this episode of Denatured, you’ll listen to Lewis Bender, CEO at Intensity Therapeutics and Paul-Peter Tak,
president, CEO and board director at Candel Therapeutics. We investigate how intratumoral therapies can generate systemic antitumor immune responses from a localized injection, advancing a foundational platform in immuno-oncology.
Host
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker, Director of Insights, BioSpace
Guests
Lewis Bender, President & CEO, Intensity Therapeutics
Paul-Peter Tak, President, CEO and Board Director, Candel Therapeutics
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.