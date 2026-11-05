SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Drug Development

Beyond the needle: The future of intratumoral therapy

November 5, 2026 | 
1 min read | 
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker, BioSpace Insights

In this episode of Denatured, you’ll hear from from Lewis Bender, CEO at Intensity Therapeutics and Paul-Peter Tak, president, CEO and board director at Candel Therapeutics. We explore how intratumoral therapies trigger systemic anticancer immunity from a local injection, and redefine a foundational platform in immuno-oncology.

> Listen on Spotify
> Listen on Apple Podcasts
> Listen on Amazon Music
> Watch on YouTube

In this episode of Denatured, you’ll listen to Lewis Bender, CEO at Intensity Therapeutics and Paul-Peter Tak,
president, CEO and board director at Candel Therapeutics. We investigate how intratumoral therapies can generate systemic antitumor immune responses from a localized injection, advancing a foundational platform in immuno-oncology.

Host

Jennifer C. Smith-Parker, Director of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

Lewis Bender, President & CEO, Intensity Therapeutics

Paul-Peter Tak, President, CEO and Board Director, Candel Therapeutics

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.

Podcasts BioSpace Insights Denatured Clinical research Healthcare Immuno-oncology Cancer
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker is Director of Insights at BioSpace. She has been been immersed for 20 years in healthcare, first as a journalist and editor before pivoting to corporate, brand, and product communications. A skilled storyteller, she is adept at creating diverse content across platforms and crafting narratives that drive engagement, strengthen reputation, and deliver measurable growth. You can reach her at Jennifer.Smith-Parker@BioSpace.com.
BioSpace Insights
BioSpace Insights BioSpace Insights
The BioSpace Insights teams performs research and analysis on industry trends for BioSpace and clients, producing industry reports, podcasts, events and articles.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Cooperation partnership concept. Team collaboration, work together for success, agreement or negotiatio. Businessmen handshake on growth arrow joining connection agree to work together. Flat vector
Deals
AbbVie bets up to $1.47B for Nxera’s discarded IBD program
November 4, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Gabrielle Masson
A labyrinth maze with a glowing yellow path on a blue background suggesting a concept of problem solving. 3D Rendering
Earnings
Amgen starts MariTide autoinjector study as pivotal readouts approach
November 4, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Drug Development
Sanofi’s axing of Nurix STAT6 program ‘not a target-related issue’
November 4, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Podcast
Q3 earnings roll on, FDA pushes rare disease, uniQure’s Huntington’s therapy reaches review
November 4, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Jef Akst