Vesalius Longevity Labs Appoints Harvey Spevak as Chairman to Accelerate Global Growth and Brand Development

Appointment Follows US$6.5 Million Strategic Financing and Strengthens Board Leadership Alongside David Adelman, Kevin Mayer, Lee Applbaum and James McRoberts

Vancouver, British Columbia and Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2026) -(CSE: VLAB)("" or the ""), a leading global peptide and longevity company, today announced the appointment of, as Chairman of its Board of Directors, effective November 13, 2026. The appointment follows aled by Mr. Spevak, who brings a globally recognized leader in the wellness space to Vesalius as interest in longevity and proactive health continues to accelerate.Mr. Spevak is an investor, a visionary leader in global wellness, lifestyle and hospitality, and Chairman of Equinox Group. With more than three decades of experience building and scaling iconic consumer brands, he is recognized for his brand-focused, consumer-centric approach to innovation, growth and long-term value creation. As Chairman, he will help guide Vesalius' strategic direction, brand development and global expansion at the intersection of healthcare delivery and longevity science.Vesalius supplies peptide products to a significant network of healthcare providers across key global markets supporting their practices with product fulfillment and provider education. Continuing to scale its provider-led platform globally, the Company enters this next phase with momentum as the broader peptide therapeutics market is projected to reach US$295 billion by 2033, up from US$141 billion in 2025,Recently, the Company announced an exclusive manufacturing partnership with FDA- registered Celularity (Nasdaq: CELU) at their Florham Park, New Jersey facility. Celularity operates a cGMP, Grade D/ISO 8, AABB certified manufacturing facility. The Company has now established an active, first-of-its-kind, U.S. "Made-in-the-USA" peptide manufacturing for its Peptual-branded APIs (excluding any GLP type products).saidMr. Spevak joins fellow board members with expertise in health, finance, media and global consumer businesses including: David Adelman, Co-Owner of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils; Kevin Mayer, Executive Chairman and Founder of Smash Capital, Co-CEO of Candle Media and former CEO of TikTok, who led Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ at The Walt Disney Company; Lee Applbaum, Chief Marketing Officer of Norwegian Cruise Line and former Global CMO of Patrón Spirits; Dr. Kevin Serre, PhD, formerly the Head of Performance for the Canadian Department of Defense (DoD) Special Forces under CANSOFCOM, and James McRoberts, founder of the Company & Executive Chairman of MuseCell Innovations PTE LTD.," saidsaidRoth Capital Partners serves as the exclusive financial advisor to Vesalius Longevity Labs.Vesalius Longevity Labs (CSE: VLAB) is a longevity and regenerative health platform focused on peptides, biologics and preventative healthcare. Vesalius' proprietary ecosystem is designed to connect healthcare providers with trusted, compliant pharmacies and support the people they serve with access to quality therapies, education, and partnerships.Through its announced collaboration with Celularity, the Company is developing a U.S. final-stage manufacturing and supply platform for its Peptual®-branded peptide APIs (active pharmaceutical ingredients) for domestic and international compounding supply chains in accordance with local laws and regulations. Vesalius's vision is to deliver on the promise of longevity by enabling the future of personalized health and wellness.Investors interested in learning more about Vesalius Longevity Labs are encouraged to contact the Company at:For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR+ at+1(604) 785-0850Jack Taylor Worldwide,The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including, without limitation, statements relating to: the Company's global expansion plans and growth objectives; the advancement of Vesalius' healthcare provider platform in the longevity space; the anticipated benefits of Harvey Spevak's appointment as Chairman and his expected contributions to the Company's growth and brand-building strategy; the Company's intention to leverage Mr. Spevak's expertise in scaling premium wellness experiences; the scaling of the Company's provider-led platform globally; the projected growth of the broader peptide therapeutics market, including projected market size of US$295 billion by 2033; the anticipated benefits of the exclusive manufacturing partnership with Celularity, Inc., including the development of a dedicated U.S. final stage API manufacturing and supply platform for the Company's Peptual®-branded APIs; the advancement and commercialization of the Company's Peptual®-branded peptide APIs; the Company's ambition to build a category-defining brand that earns the trust of providers and patients; and the Company's ability to shape the future of peptides and longevity.Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the ability of the Company to successfully execute its global expansion strategy; the ability to retain and attract key personnel, including the anticipated contributions of Mr. Spevak; the ability of the Company to grow its healthcare provider network domestically and internationally; risks associated with the manufacturing partnership with Celularity, Inc., including regulatory approvals and manufacturing timelines; the ability of the Company to successfully develop and commercialize its Peptual®-branded APIs to cGMP standards; risks inherent in the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and wellness industries, including regulatory and competitive risks; the actual size and growth rate of the peptide therapeutics market differing materially from third-party projections; the Company's ability to raise sufficient capital to fund its operations and growth plans; general economic and market conditions; and other risks described from time to time in the Company's filings made available on SEDAR+ atAlthough the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.To view the source version of this press release, please visit