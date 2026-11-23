Company's lead biologic drug candidate, Entolimod, targets acute radiation syndrome as 38-nation regulatory coalition warns of critical grid vulnerabilities

Top-line results from a fully U.S. government-funded study of Entolimod are expected in early December

Valion Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIO) ("Valion" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing biologics that activate innate immune pathways for cytoprotection and immune modulation, today underscored the urgent need for medical countermeasures against Acute Radiation Syndrome ("ARS") following a formal nuclear safety warning issued by 38 European radiation and nuclear regulatory authorities.

On November 16, the Western European Nuclear Regulators Association (WENRA), the Heads of the European Radiological Protection Competent Authorities ("HERCA"), and the Heads of the Nordic Radiation Safety Authorities ("NORA") warned that repeated Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure are undermining the reliable electricity supply needed to operate nuclear facilities safely. In an interview with Reuters , Per Strand, who heads HERCA and NORA, said a nationwide blackout could affect all nine of Ukraine's operating reactors at the same time, complicating efforts to keep nuclear material cool.

A study fully funded by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases ("NIAID")/Radiation and Nuclear Countermeasures Program ("RNCP") under an Interagency Agreement with the Uniformed Services University ("USU")/Armed Forces Radiobiology Research Institute ("AFRRI") is currently evaluating whether Entolimod administered after radiation exposure improves survival and supports gastrointestinal tissue recovery in an animal model of gastrointestinal acute radiation syndrome (GI-ARS). Top-line results are expected in December 2026.

"The joint warning from 38 European regulatory bodies underscores that radiological preparedness is an immediate global security priority," said Dean Zikria, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Valion Bio. "With our U.S. government-funded study at AFRRI nearing completion, Valion is positioned to potentially deliver critical survival data for Entolimod next month as governments evaluate medical countermeasures for acute radiation threats."

Valion is also developing a separate oral mucosal formulation of Entolimod with Shear Kershman Laboratories. That program is evaluating a potential needle-free route of administration with utility potential before and after radiation exposure, which could be relevant in emergencies where demand for care strains available clinical staffing. A next development step is to assess whether the formulation produces measurable systemic exposure.

About Valion Bio, Inc.

Valion Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIO) is developing biologics that activate innate immune pathways for cytoprotection and modulate immune responses in conditions driven by radiation, disease and immune dysregulation.

The Company's lead candidate, Entolimod, is being developed as a potential medical countermeasure for Acute Radiation Syndrome ("ARS") and has been evaluated in animal models under the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's ("FDA") Animal Rule, which allows the Agency to approve new drugs and biological products based on animal efficacy studies when human clinical trials are not ethical or feasible, such as in the case of acute radiation exposure. Entolimod is a novel Toll-like Receptor 5 agonist designed to activate NF-κB signaling pathways associated with cellular protection, tissue recovery and immune response. The product candidate has received Fast Track and Orphan Drug designations from the FDA. Valion holds an exclusive, worldwide license from Statera Biopharma to develop and commercialize Entolimod for ARS, radiation-induced neutropenia, and other indications.

Valion is also advancing Entolasta, a next-generation TLR5 agonist designed for potential use in broader therapeutic applications, including oncology supportive care. The Company's pipeline includes potential programs in neutropenia and immune dysfunction.

Valion's wholly owned subsidiary, Velocity Bioworks, is a biologics contract development and manufacturing organization with mammalian and microbial capabilities, focused on increasing manufacturing control, reducing costs, accelerating development timelines, and strengthening domestic supply-chain security.

For more information, visit www.valionbio.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Valion's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, among others, statements regarding: the timing and success of preclinical and clinical trials and study results, including the AFRRI/NIAID studies described herein; the development and regulatory advancement of Entolimod under the FDA Animal Rule; the timing and outcome of regulatory or government interactions;the potential of oral mucosal administration to produce measurable systemic exposure to Entolimod and, if so, the potential to characterize the pharmacokinetic profile of that absorption; the potential use of Entolimod before or after radiation exposure; the product candidate's potential to address gastrointestinal or hematopoietic radiation injury; the portability and stability of an oral mucosal version of the product candidate; the initiation, design, timing and outcome of investigator-sponsored studies in neutropenia; the development and potential applications of Entolasta; the ability of the Company to expand the TLR5 platform into oncology supportive care or other indications; and the Company's ability to obtain additional capital and the continued listing of the Company's common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market. Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause Valion's actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Valion's filings with the SEC, including, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on March 30, 2026, under the heading "Risk Factors"; as well as the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and Valion undertakes no duty to update such information except as required by applicable law.

Investor and Media Contact

Stephen Kilmer

(646) 274-3580

stephen.kilmer@valionbio.com

SOURCE: Valion Bio, Inc.

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