UPSHER-SMITH LAUNCHES TWO STRENGTHS OF BRIMONIDINE TARTRATE OPHTHALMIC SOLUTION

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Nov. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC (Upsher-Smith), a subsidiary of Bora Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (6472.TW and BORAY.OTCQX), today announced the recent launch of Brimonidine Tartrate Ophthalmic Solution 0.1% and Brimonidine Tartrate Ophthalmic Solution 0.15%. According to IQVIA, the Brimonidine Tartrate Ophthalmic Solution market for these dosage strengths had U.S. sales of approximately $115 million.*

Upsher-Smith's Brimonidine Tartrate Ophthalmic Solution 0.1% has a Therapeutic Equivalence Code (TE) of AB, while the 0.15% strength has a TE code of AT. The Reference Listed Drug (RLD) for both products is the brand ALPHAGAN® P.**

Product Information

Product Strength NDC # Size & Package Brimonidine Tartrate Ophthalmic Solution 0.1 % 0832-1435-05 5 mL solution in 10 mL bottle Brimonidine Tartrate Ophthalmic Solution 0.1 % 0832-1435-10 10 mL solution in 10 mL bottle Brimonidine Tartrate Ophthalmic Solution 0.1 % 0832-1435-15 15 mL solution in 15 mL bottle Brimonidine Tartrate Ophthalmic Solution 0.15 % 0832-1420-05 5 mL solution in 10 mL bottle Brimonidine Tartrate Ophthalmic Solution 0.15 % 0832-1420-10 10 mL solution in 10 mL bottle Brimonidine Tartrate Ophthalmic Solution 0.15 % 0832-1420-15 15 mL solution in 15 mL bottle

For questions about ordering, please call Upsher-Smith at 1-800-654-2299.

Please refer to the full Prescribing Information for Brimonidine Tartrate Ophthalmic Solution 0.1% here and Brimonidine Tartrate Ophthalmic Solution 0.15% here.

You can also call 1-888-650-3789 to obtain a copy of the full Prescribing Information. You are encouraged to report suspected adverse reactions to Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC at 1-855-899-9180 or to the FDA by visiting http://www.fda.gov/medwatch.

About Upsher-Smith



Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC, now a member of Bora Group, is a trusted U.S. pharmaceutical company that strives to improve the health and lives of patients through an unwavering commitment to high-quality products and sustainable growth. We bring generics and brands to a wide array of customers, always backed by our attentive level of service, strong industry relationships, and dedication to uninterrupted supply. For more information, visit www.upsher-smith.com.

About Bora



Founded in 2007, Bora Pharmaceuticals ("Bora" or "the Company", 6472.TW and BORAY.OTCQX) is a leading pharmaceutical services company with a vision and goal of "Contributing to Better Health All Over the World". Operating under a "Dual Engine" model that integrates CDMO and commercial expertise, we empower pharmaceutical and biotech partners to optimize product development, accelerate launches, and scale supply to meet global patient needs. At the same time, we actively broaden R&D and sales infrastructure, focusing on niche and rare disease markets to improve patients' quality of life.



By investing in talent, infrastructure, and biologics expansion, Bora continues to transform operations and achieve sustainable growth. Committed to making success "certain," Bora sets new standards in the pharmaceutical and CDMO industries. For more, please visit: https://bora-corp.com/ and https://boracdmo.com/.

*September 2025–August 2026

**ALPHAGAN® is a registered trademark of Allergan, Inc.

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SOURCE Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC