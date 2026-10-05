TriGemX Bio Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointment of Doug Pagán

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TriGemX Bio, a biotechnology company focused on developing a first-in-class medicine for the treatment of migraine, today announced the appointment of Doug Pagán to its Board of Directors.

"We are thrilled to welcome Doug to our Board of Directors at this pivotal moment," said Jeff Goater, CEO of TriGemX Bio. "As we advance Phase 3 development of elismetrep and prepare for our next stage of growth, Doug's financial expertise and deep industry experience helping biotechnology companies scale, create value, and navigate key inflection points will be an important asset. We look forward to benefiting from his strategic insight and leadership."

Doug Pagán brings more than two decades of experience driving organizational growth, operational excellence, and long-term value creation. Mr. Pagán is currently Kailera Therapeutics’ Chief Financial Officer and previously served as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Atalanta Therapeutics, where he remains a member of the Board of Directors. Prior to Atalanta, he served as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Jnana Therapeutics through its acquisition by Ostuka Pharmaceutical and held Chief Financial Officer roles at Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (acquired by Novo Nordisk), KSQ Therapeutics, and Paratek Pharmaceuticals. Earlier in his career, he held leadership roles at Acceleron and Biogen. Mr. Pagán has also served on the boards of Ziopharm Oncology and Timberlyne Therapeutics. He holds an MBA in Finance and Accounting from Columbia Business School and a BSE in Chemical Engineering from Princeton University.

"I'm honored to join the TriGemX Bio Board of Directors at this critical time of acceleration," said Doug Pagán, CFO of Kailera. "I look forward to partnering with Jeff, my fellow directors, and the management team as they work to bring elismetrep to patients suffering from migraine."

About Elismetrep

Elismetrep (K-304) is an investigational, novel, oral, TRPM8 channel blocker under development for the acute treatment of migraine. Specifically designed to block TRPM8 activity, elismetrep has been shown to be well-tolerated and to reduce migraine pain and associated symptoms in a Phase 2b trial. Phase 3 trials for elismetrep for the acute treatment of migraine are currently ongoing. The first pivotal study (NCT07645924) and a long-term safety study (NCT07674654) are underway, with a second pivotal study (NCT07816367) to begin in October 2026. Elismetrep is an investigational product and has not been approved by the FDA or any other regulatory agency. For more information, please visit clinicaltrials.gov.

About TriGemX Bio

TriGemX Bio is a biotechnology company focused on developing elismetrep, a first-in-class TRPM8 channel blocker for the treatment of migraine. The targeting of TRPM8 for the treatment of migraine is a direct result of TriGemX Bio’s unique insights into neural signaling pathways. The name “TriGemX” is a reference to the trigeminal ganglion, a migraine-relevant neural structure where TRPM8 is expressed. Elismetrep is currently in Phase 3 trials for the acute treatment of migraine, with results from the first Phase 3 trial anticipated in mid-2027.

For more information visit www.tgemx.com.

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