Thermo Fisher Scientific Proteomics Technologies Enable Discovery of More Than 2,500 New Biological Associations in PRECISE-SG100K Study

Initial results presented at HUPO 2026 World Congress demonstrate how the company’s complementary mass spectrometry and Olink biomarker panels can expand biological associations at population scale to advance disease and therapeutic development research

Key Takeaways:

Thermo Fisher’s complementary proteomic technologies uncovered more than 2,500 new biological associations: Initial findings from the PRECISE-SG100K study identify 2,762 associations between genetic variation and protein levels previously unreported across 12 reference studies, demonstrating the power of combining these technologies to reveal new biological insights.

Initial findings from the PRECISE-SG100K study identify 2,762 associations between genetic variation and protein levels previously unreported across 12 reference studies, demonstrating the power of combining these technologies to reveal new biological insights. Integrated proteomics expands the evidence available to advance disease research: By connecting genetic variation, protein biology and health-related traits, this integrated approach provides researchers with additional evidence to investigate disease pathways, identify potential biomarkers and explore therapeutic targets.

By connecting genetic variation, protein biology and health-related traits, this integrated approach provides researchers with additional evidence to investigate disease pathways, identify potential biomarkers and explore therapeutic targets. Thermo Fisher enables a highly comprehensive view of biology at population scale: Combining Thermo Scientific™ Orbitrap™ Astral™ mass spectrometry and Olink® proximity extension assay technology enables complementary views of the proteome, helping researchers extract deeper insights from large and diverse population cohorts and creating greater value for global biobank research.

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., the world leader in serving science, today announced that its strategic collaboration with Precision Health Research, Singapore (PRECISE) and Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) has led to the discovery of more than 2,500 previously unreported genetic-protein associations. By combining Thermo Fisher’s complementary proteomics technologies with PRECISE-SG100K's large-scale health and genomic data, researchers uncovered new biological insights to better understand complex human disease and inform the identification of potential biomarkers and therapeutic targets.

The data, presented at the Human Proteome Organization (HUPO) World Congress, are derived from analysis of the first 10,000 study participant samples and mark initial findings generated as part of the strategic collaboration announced in April. Under the agreement, the PRECISE-SG100K study integrates Thermo Fisher’s Olink® Proximity Extension Assay (PEA) platforms with the high-resolution Orbitrap™ Astral™ mass spectrometry system and Seer’s Proteograph® Product Suite, combining targeted protein measurement with discovery proteomics at population scale and creating a powerful framework to help translate large-scale biological data into insights on disease mechanisms and potential biomarkers.

“Every new connection between our genes, proteins and health and disease states adds another piece to the complex puzzle of human biology,” said Karen Nelson, chief scientific officer, Thermo Fisher Scientific. “Researchers no longer have to choose between depth and scale. Combining a deep discovery mass spectrometry-based approach and targeted technologies such as Olink with genomic and health data can reveal previously unseen biology and help build a stronger foundation for discovery, new biomarkers and potential therapeutic strategies.”

What data from the first 10,000 samples showed

John Chambers, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at PRECISE and Principal Investigator of the SG100K study, presented the findings during his plenary talk at HUPO. Analyzing approximately 10,000 participant samples, researchers measured about 8,800 protein groups. Genetic association study identified over 4,200 proteins whose levels were linked to nearby genetic differences. Of these, more than 2,500 had not previously been reported across 12 reference studies used for comparisons, giving researchers thousands of additional leads to investigate.

“Our ability to connect additional protein biology insights to genetic variation and, ultimately, health-related traits gives us a new set of hypotheses to investigate as we work to understand disease biology in Singapore’s diverse Asian population and translate those insights more broadly,” Chambers said. He is also the Professor of Cardiovascular Epidemiology and Program Director for Population and Global Health at NTU Singapore’s Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine.

How Thermo Fisher technologies provide complementary views of the human proteome

The Orbitrap™ Astral™ mass spectrometry platform enables deep discovery by measuring thousands of proteins directly and at high throughput. Olink® proximity extension assay (PEA) technology provides highly sensitive, targeted protein measurements that can extend and complement mass spectrometry-based discovery.

Used together and integrated with genomic and health information, these technologies allow researchers to investigate biology through complementary approaches and build a more comprehensive evidence base than either approach can provide alone. This integrated approach also helps address a longstanding challenge in population-scale proteomics: achieving the analytical depth needed to uncover new biology while processing the large numbers of samples required to study variation across diverse populations. The findings demonstrate the value of combining Thermo Fisher’s complementary proteomics capabilities to create a more complete picture of biology. The approach demonstrates how population-scale proteomics can serve as foundational research infrastructure for precision medicine.

How PRECISE-SG100K is building a more diverse foundation for precision medicine

The SG100K study has recruited more than 100,000 participants from Singapore’s diverse Asian population and in collaboration with PRECISE has integrated genomic, proteomic, clinical and other health information to provide deeper insight into healthy states and disease biology. The initiative is designed to improve understanding of how genetics, environment and lifestyle influence disease risk and treatment response, while helping address the historic underrepresentation of diverse populations in large-scale biomedical and translational research.

For more information, please visit Phase II: PRECISE SG100K

Frequently Asked Questions:

What did the first 10,000 PRECISE-SG100K samples reveal?

Analysis of these 10,000 participant samples quantified about 8,800 protein groups. Genetic association study identified more than 4,200 proteins with significant cis-protein quantitative trait loci (cis-pQTLs). Of those, more than 2,500 had not been reported across the 12 reference studies used in the comparative analysis. Researchers also connected proteins to 71 health-related traits, including identifying and confirming the relationship between SOST/sclerostin, a biologically validated osteoporosis target, and bone mineral density.

Which proteomic technologies does PRECISE-SG100K use, and why more than one?

PRECISE-SG100K applies multiple proteomic technologies to the same cohort: deep discovery proteomics using Thermo Scientific™ Orbitrap™ Astral™ mass spectrometry, with Seer’s Proteograph® Product Suite (Seer Inc.) sample preparation, alongside Olink® Proximity Extension Assay (PEA) technology and other affinity-based profiling approaches. The preliminary results indicate that different proteomic technologies provide distinct and complementary views of the human proteome with their combination providing a more comprehensive picture than either approach alone.

What do these findings mean for biomarker and therapeutic research?

The estimated 2,500 genetic-protein associations not reported across 12 reference studies expand the pool of genetically anchored protein relationships available for further investigation. As researchers investigate and validate them, the resulting evidence may help prioritize biological pathways for further study, inform biomarker research and identify candidate targets for therapeutic investigation.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue of over $45 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Gibco, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

About PRECISE-SG100K Study

The PRECISE-SG100K study is a landmark long-term research project that has successfully completed its recruitment phase, having engaged over 100,000 participants from Singapore's diverse, multi-ethnic Asian population. This comprehensive study has collected extensive baseline health information and biological specimens from participants across the nation. Moving forward, the study will continue to monitor long-term health outcomes and identify environmental, lifestyle, and genetic factors associated with diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, and cancer. As one of the largest population health studies in Southeast Asia, PRECISE-SG100K represents a significant milestone for health research in Singapore and is positioned to yield globally significant results that will advance precision medicine and improve health outcomes for diverse populations worldwide. For more information, please visit Phase II: PRECISE SG100K

About Precision Health Research, Singapore (PRECISE)

Precision Health Research, Singapore (PRECISE) is the national central entity coordinating Singapore’s multi-phase National Precision Medicine (NPM) programme. Established to drive a whole-of-Singapore effort, PRECISE works with research, clinical, and industry partners to generate insights into Asian genomics and translate these into better health outcomes and economic opportunities.

PRECISE is a program of the Consortium for Clinical Research and Innovation, Singapore (CRIS). NPM Phase II is supported by the National Research Foundation, Singapore under the White Space funding (MOH-000588 and MOH-001264) and administered by the Singapore Ministry of Health (MOH) through the National Medical Research Council (NMRC) Office, MOH Holdings Pte Ltd. NPM Phase III is supported by the Singapore MOH through the NMRC Office, MOH Holdings Pte Ltd under the NMRC NPM Phase III Funding Initiative (MOH-001734).

https://www.npm.sg/ ↗

Media Contact Information:

Jen Carroll

Phone: 760.583.8898

E-mail: jen.carroll@thermofisher.com