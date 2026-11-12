The American Diabetes Association on World Diabetes Day: Turn Research and Awareness Into Action

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As World Diabetes Day approaches on November 14, the American Diabetes Association® (ADA) is joining the diabetes community in raising awareness with this year's theme: early action on diabetes. Early diagnosis and risk reduction can improve outcomes for the nearly 1 in 2 people living with diabetes or prediabetes in the U.S.

Today, advances in diabetes research and care offer treatment options that can help prevent or delay diabetes and diabetes-related complications, such as heart, kidney and eye disease, nerve damage; and more. From proven lifestyle change programs to prevent or delay type 2 diabetes to emerging treatments to delay progression of type 1 diabetes, diabetes prevention efforts continue to evolve. And early detection and treatment leads to better health outcomes.

"Thanks to the incredible dedication of researchers, healthcare professionals, advocates and diabetes community supporters, we're turning research into possibilities—making a real difference in the lives of those at risk or living with diabetes, even as we continue to work toward a cure," said Charles "Chuck" Henderson, the ADA's chief executive officer.

The ADA initiated more than 80 new research studies last year, investing $27.5 million into new and active projects that will shape diabetes insights and innovations for years to come.

Research-backed recommendations for addressing diabetes prevention, management, and obesity care will be among the main topics at almost two dozen State of Diabetes events being held across the country during November. The events are part of the ADA's work to support early action and ongoing support at the community level by bringing together employers and local leaders to share innovative practices and solutions to reduce cost and expand access to healthcare.

A suite of community resources is available online with additional information on diabetes prevention programs, state-level information on healthcare access and affordability, policies to foster well-being, and more.

To learn more about the latest in diabetes research, benefits of early diagnosis and treatment, risk reduction programs, and policy opportunities visit diabetes.org.

About the American Diabetes Association



The American Diabetes Association (ADA) is the nation's leading voluntary health organization fighting to end diabetes and helping people thrive. For 86 years, the ADA has driven discovery and research to treat, manage, and prevent diabetes while working relentlessly for a cure. Through advocacy, program development, and education we work to improve the quality of life for the over 155 million Americans living with diabetes or prediabetes. To learn more or to get involved, visit us at diabetes.org or call 1-800-DIABETES (800-342-2383). Join us in the fight on Facebook (American Diabetes Association), Spanish Facebook (Asociación Americana de la Diabetes), LinkedIn (American Diabetes Association), and Instagram (@AmDiabetesAssn). To learn more about how we are advocating for everyone affected by diabetes, visit us on X (@AmDiabetesAssn).

Contact: Virginia Cramer, (703) 253-4927



press@diabetes.org

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SOURCE American Diabetes Association