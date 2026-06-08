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American Diabetes Association

ADA

Lagging behind competitors, businessmen stand behind competitors on the race track
Obesity
ADA: Boehringer leans on fat mass benefits as obesity bet delivers ‘less competitive’ weight reduction
While survodutide’s 16.6% overall weight loss was underwhelming, Boehringer Ingelheim and Zealand Pharma’s drug achieved “impressive” fat loss, according to BMO Capital Markets.
June 8, 2026
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2 min read
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Tristan Manalac
illustration of people racing along arrows
Obesity
ADA: Metsera asset data support Pfizer’s ‘entry point’ into obesity market
Much work needs to be done for Pfizer to be able to catch up to the weight-loss frontrunners, according to Guggenheim Partners, but new data from Metsera’s lead asset could set the pharma apart from competitors with a monthly injection.
June 8, 2026
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4 min read
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Tristan Manalac
Hand holds up a bunch of gold, silver, and bronze medals in bright blue sky
Obesity
ADA: Lilly sets ‘new record in Weight Loss Olympics’ with next-gen asset
Over two years of treatment, Eli Lilly’s triple-G drug cut body weight by more than 30% in certain patients with obesity, cementing the pharma’s position as the frontrunner in the metabolic space.
June 8, 2026
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2 min read
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Tristan Manalac
High growth concept. Rocket flies to the moon. vector illustration
Weight loss
ADA: Lilly’s weight loss mastery shows benefits in menopause, sleep apnea, more
Eli Lilly sauntered into the American Diabetes Association meeting with a commanding lead in the metabolic space and put down more evidence for its pipeline, including new pill Foundayo and next-gen asset retatrutide, in new indications.
June 7, 2026
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2 min read
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Annalee Armstrong
Limited resources, profit distribution, resource sharing concept. Three hands with forks and one pie chart. Minimalist collage
Obesity
ADA: Obesity partners Zealand and Roche aim for weight loss ‘sweet spot’ with amylin agonist
Analysts and investors were unimpressed by Phase 2 data posted in the spring showing that an amylin analog developed by Roche and partner Zealand Pharma elicited 9% weight loss, less than Eli Lilly’s rival candidate. Executives from both companies told BioSpace that premium weight loss is not the point of petrelintide.
June 5, 2026
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4 min read
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Annalee Armstrong
City of New Orleans at sunset
Obesity
Lilly and Novo face off at ADA 2026 as others seek to compete in obesity
The American Diabetes Association’s annual congress will feature a superstar lineup, including weight loss giants Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk. But several scrappy biotechs will also present obesity candidates with the potential to match—if not outperform—their deep-pocketed competitors.
June 5, 2026
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8 min read
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Tristan Manalac
PRESS RELEASES
Press Releases
MitoRx Therapeutics presents promising preclinical data on MTRX31, a mitochondrial-targeted small molecule for metabolically unhealthy obesity, at the American Diabetes Association’s 2026 Scientific Sessions
June 8, 2026
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5 min read
Press Releases
Ascletis Reinforces Its Differentiated Obesity Portfolio at American Diabetes Association (ADA) 2026 Scientific Sessions, Showcasing ASC30 Clinical Data and Exciting Preclinical Findings from ASC37 and ASC39
June 8, 2026
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6 min read
Press Releases
AMGEN PRESENTS NEW DATA ACROSS ITS CARDIOMETABOLIC PORTFOLIO AT AMERICAN DIABETES ASSOCIATION 86TH SCIENTIFIC SESSIONS
June 8, 2026
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21 min read
Press Releases
Antag Therapeutics presents positive Phase 1 results at the 2026 Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association for AT7687, a first-in-class GIPR antagonist
June 8, 2026
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6 min read
Press Releases
The American Diabetes Association Announces Winners of the Innovation Challenge
June 8, 2026
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3 min read
Press Releases
Novo Nordisk to present new data on Wegovy® across a wide range of cardiometabolic conditions at the American Diabetes Association’s 2026 Scientific Sessions
June 8, 2026
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13 min read
Press Releases
OrsoBio to Present Preclinical and Clinical Data from its Mitochondrial Protonophore Portfolio at the American Diabetes Association’s 2026 Scientific Sessions
June 7, 2026
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6 min read
Press Releases
Verdiva Bio Presents Preclinical Data on Investigational Obesity Drug Candidates at the American Diabetes Association 86th Scientific Sessions
June 7, 2026
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6 min read
Press Releases
Biomea Fusion Presents New Clinical and Translational Data for Icovamenib at the American Diabetes Association (“ADA”) 86th Scientific Sessions and Announces Expansion of Ongoing Phase I BMF-650 Study
June 7, 2026
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12 min read
Press Releases
New data from Phase 2 ZUPREME-1 trial at the American Diabetes Association 2026 Scientific Sessions further support potential of petrelintide to redefine the weight management experience for people living with overweight and obesity
June 7, 2026
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10 min read
Press Releases
Eledon Announces Presentation of Updated Data from Investigator-Initiated Islet Transplant Trial of Tegoprubart in Patients with Type 1 Diabetes at American Diabetes Association (ADA) 2026 Scientific Sessions
June 5, 2026
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1 min read
Press Releases
Insulet to Spotlight New Data and Innovations Demonstrating How Omnipod® Simplifies Diabetes Management and Delivers Strong Clinical Outcomes at the American Diabetes Association 86th Scientific Sessions
June 4, 2026
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6 min read
Press Releases
Arch Biopartners Featured in American Diabetes Association Thought Leadership Series at the 2026 Scientific Sessions in New Orleans
June 4, 2026
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4 min read
Press Releases
Cambrian Bio to Present Two Posters on ATX-304 at the American Diabetes Association 86th Scientific Sessions
June 4, 2026
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2 min read
Press Releases
Lexicon to Present Data at the American Diabetes Association (ADA) 2026 Scientific Sessions
June 3, 2026
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4 min read
Press Releases
Augustine Therapeutics to Present Late-Breaking Poster at the American Diabetes Association’s 86th Scientific Sessions
June 2, 2026
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2 min read
Press Releases
Genentech to Present New Data Advancing Its Obesity Portfolio at the American Diabetes Association’s 2026 Scientific Sessions
June 1, 2026
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6 min read
Press Releases
Roche to present new data advancing its obesity portfolio at the American Diabetes Association’s 2026 Scientific Sessions
June 1, 2026
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7 min read
Press Releases
Sparrow Pharmaceuticals to Present Phase 2a Results for Clofutriben in Type 2 Diabetes at the 2026 American Diabetes Association (ADA) Scientific Session
May 29, 2026
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2 min read
Press Releases
SAB BIO to Present Data on SAB-142 at The American Diabetes Association’s 2026 Scientific Sessions and FOCIS 2026 Annual Meeting
May 29, 2026
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5 min read
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