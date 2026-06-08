American Diabetes Association
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ADA: Boehringer leans on fat mass benefits as obesity bet delivers ‘less competitive’ weight reduction
While survodutide’s 16.6% overall weight loss was underwhelming, Boehringer Ingelheim and Zealand Pharma’s drug achieved “impressive” fat loss, according to BMO Capital Markets.
Much work needs to be done for Pfizer to be able to catch up to the weight-loss frontrunners, according to Guggenheim Partners, but new data from Metsera’s lead asset could set the pharma apart from competitors with a monthly injection.
Over two years of treatment, Eli Lilly’s triple-G drug cut body weight by more than 30% in certain patients with obesity, cementing the pharma’s position as the frontrunner in the metabolic space.
Eli Lilly sauntered into the American Diabetes Association meeting with a commanding lead in the metabolic space and put down more evidence for its pipeline, including new pill Foundayo and next-gen asset retatrutide, in new indications.
Analysts and investors were unimpressed by Phase 2 data posted in the spring showing that an amylin analog developed by Roche and partner Zealand Pharma elicited 9% weight loss, less than Eli Lilly’s rival candidate. Executives from both companies told BioSpace that premium weight loss is not the point of petrelintide.
The American Diabetes Association’s annual congress will feature a superstar lineup, including weight loss giants Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk. But several scrappy biotechs will also present obesity candidates with the potential to match—if not outperform—their deep-pocketed competitors.
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