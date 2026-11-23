Smith+Nephew (LSE: SN, NYSE: SNN), the global medical technology business, announces Nick Alexos will join the company as Chief Financial Officer and the Board as an Executive Director on 30 November 2026.

Nick brings more than 35 years of financial, commercial and transaction experience, with a strong track record of driving operational performance and creating value from complex situations across global businesses and private equity.

Nick was most recently Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Univar Solutions, a global distributor of chemicals and ingredients (2020-2026). He joined Univar Solutions when it was listed on the NYSE (UNVR) and played a central role in delivering the company’s operational transformation. In March 2023, Apollo Global announced it was acquiring Univar Solutions in an $8 billion take-private transaction, which resulted in the Company delisting in 2023. Subsequently Nick continued his work supporting the operational improvement of the business as Chief Financial Officer, and also had responsibility for Univar Solutions’ on-line service business.

Previously, Nick was Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Administrative Officer of dental technology business Dentsply Sirona (2017-2019). As part of a new leadership team, he worked alongside the CEO to reshape the business to improve performance, including programmes focused on capital expenditure, inventory and cost control.

Prior to Dentsply Sirona, Nick spent 30 years at private equity firm Madison Dearborn Partners. As a Managing Director, he co-led 18 platform investments and was responsible for more than $14 billion of debt financings. His portfolio included multiple healthcare investments.

Rupert Soames, Chair of the Board, said: "Nick is an accomplished finance leader with deep experience across global businesses, public markets, private equity and capital markets. His track record in strategic transformation, M&A, financing and disciplined capital allocation will be highly valuable and we look forward to welcoming him to the Board."

Deepak Nath, Chief Executive Officer, said: "I am delighted to welcome Nick to Smith+Nephew. He brings strong financial and commercial leadership and has helped multiple businesses deliver significant value across his career. I look forward to working with him as we continue to sharpen execution, strengthen performance and deliver our strategic priorities."

Nick Alexos said: "I am excited to be joining Smith+Nephew, a global medical technology business with a strong heritage, leading positions in growing markets and significant potential. I look forward to working with Deepak, the Board and colleagues across the company to build on the progress already made and create sustainable value for our stakeholders."

Nick holds an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a BBA/CPA in Accounting / Finance from Loyola University, Chicago. He will be based in the United States, but is expected to travel widely.

Investor contacts

Emily Heaven, Smith+Nephew +44 (0) 7811 919437 Craig Bijou, Smith+Nephew +1 (475) 850-8282 Media contacts Charles Reynolds, Smith+Nephew +44 (0) 1923 477314 Susan Gilchrist / Ayesha Bharmal, Brunswick +44 (0) 20 7404 5959



Remuneration



The Remuneration Committee considered the remuneration arrangements for Nick and agreed the following standard arrangements:

Base salary: $900,000 per annum

Annual Incentive Plan: Target opportunity of 107.5% of base salary (maximum 215% of base salary)

Performance Share Plan: Target opportunity of 150% of base salary (maximum 300% of base salary)

Restricted Share Plan: 125% of base salary

Shareholding requirement: 300% of base salary

Pension and benefits in line with those available to other US employees.

In line with our standard practice for new hires during the year, Nick will also receive a pro-rata 2026 Restricted Share Plan award and a pro-rata 2026-28 Performance Share Plan award.

All arrangements are in line with the approved Director’s Remuneration Policy. Full details will be disclosed in the Directors' Remuneration Report for the relevant year.

There are no further matters required to be disclosed under UKLR 6.4.8R in respect of this appointment.

About Smith+Nephew

Smith+Nephew is a portfolio medical technology business focused on the repair, regeneration and replacement of soft and hard tissue. We exist to restore people’s bodies and their self-belief by using technology to take the limits off living. We call this purpose ‘Life Unlimited’. Our 17,000 employees deliver this mission every day, making a difference to patients’ lives through the excellence of our product portfolio, and the invention and application of new technologies across our three global business units of Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT and Advanced Wound Management.

Founded in Hull, UK, in 1856, we now operate in around 100 countries, and generated annual sales of $6.2 billion in 2025. Smith+Nephew is a constituent of the FTSE100 (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN). The terms ‘Group’ and ‘Smith+Nephew’ are used to refer to Smith & Nephew plc and its consolidated subsidiaries, unless the context requires otherwise.

For more information about Smith+Nephew, please visit www.smith-nephew.com and follow us on X, LinkedIn, Instagram or Facebook.

Forward-looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For example, statements regarding expected revenue growth and trading profit margins, market trends and our product pipeline are forward-looking statements. Phrases such as "aim", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "well-placed", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "consider" and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the statements. For Smith+Nephew, these factors include: conflicts in Europe and the Middle East, economic and financial conditions in the markets we serve, especially those affecting healthcare providers, payers and customers; price levels for established and innovative medical devices; developments in medical technology; regulatory approvals, reimbursement decisions or other government actions; product defects or recalls or other problems with quality management systems or failure to comply with related regulations; litigation relating to patent or other claims; legal and financial compliance risks and related investigative, remedial or enforcement actions; disruption to our supply chain or operations or those of our suppliers; competition for qualified personnel; strategic actions, including acquisitions and disposals, our success in performing due diligence, valuing and integrating acquired businesses; disruption that may result from transactions or other changes we make in our business plans or organisation to adapt to market developments; relationships with healthcare professionals; reliance on information technology and cybersecurity; disruptions due to natural disasters, weather and climate change related events; changes in customer and other stakeholder sustainability expectations; changes in taxation regulations; effects of foreign exchange volatility; and numerous other matters that affect us or our markets, including those of a political, economic, business, competitive or reputational nature. Please refer to the documents that Smith+Nephew has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including Smith+Nephew's most recent annual report on Form 20-F, which is available on the SEC’s website at www. sec.gov, for a discussion of certain of these factors. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Smith+Nephew as of the date of the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Smith+Nephew are qualified by this caution. Smith+Nephew does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in circumstances or in Smith+Nephew's expectations.



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