Two Collections. Two Ways to Support AI Validation.

The 4S System: Building Confidence in Target Protein Resources

Scale: More than 11,000 recombinant target proteins , including over 1,200 biotinylated proteins.

More than , including over 1,200 biotinylated proteins. Scope: Broad coverage of membrane, extracellular, and intracellular proteins, as well as mutants and diverse protein formats.

Broad coverage of membrane, extracellular, and intracellular proteins, as well as mutants and diverse protein formats. Speed: Rapid, scalable production, efficient order processing, and local inventory and delivery capabilities.

Rapid, scalable production, efficient order processing, and local inventory and delivery capabilities. Supply: Lot-to-lot consistency, multi-lot availability, and reliable long-term supply.

4RISE™: Connecting Target Resources with End-to-End AI Validation

– As AI accelerates recombinant protein and antibody discovery for therapeutic and diagnostic development, access to well-characterized target proteins is essential for evaluating AI-designed molecules. Sino Biological, Inc. (Shenzhen Stock Exchange: 301047.SZ), a global biotechnology company specializing in recombinant proteins, antibodies, and CRO services, introduces two dedicated target protein collections for AI-driven discovery:Together, these collections offer researchers access to target proteins with demonstrated use in AI research, experimentally characterized binding activity, and specialized formats to support diverse AI-driven validation.AI-Trusted Proteins have been used in AI-focused company validation projects, with some proteins featured in published research. This collection currently covers, with available characterization data for each protein potentially including SPR, BLI, ELISA, cell-based activity assays, SEC-HPLC, and SEC-MALS analyses.AI-Qualified Proteins feature experimentally characterized target binding activity, including SPR/BLI validation data, as well as specialized formats such as biotinylated proteins for AI-driven research. With, this collection provides researchers with a broad selection of characterized target proteins for evaluating AI-designed molecules.Supporting these collections is Sino Biological's, designed to provide the resource breadth, production capabilities, and supply reliability required by AI-driven discovery.Together, the 4S System helps researchers access a broad range of target proteins while supporting consistent experimental needs and ongoing AI research programs.Sino Biological has also developed a therapeutic target directory covering, enabling researchers to explore relevant targets by therapeutic area or disease.Target proteins are a critical part of experimental validation. As a key resource within Sino Biological's, the AI-focused target protein library works alongside high-throughput protein expression, binding and affinity characterization, developability assessment, and functional validation.Built around four strengths —— 4RISE™ provides integrated wet-lab support to help researchers advance AI-designed molecules from computational predictions to experimental evidence."AI-driven discovery depends on reliable experimental resources to evaluate designed molecules and guide subsequent research decisions," said Dr. Rob Burgess, Chief Business Officer at Sino Biological US. "By combining AI-Trusted and AI-Qualified target proteins with our 4S System, we aim to provide researchers with well-characterized target resources, broad coverage, and dependable supply to support AI-driven protein and antibody discovery."Sino Biological is a global biotechnology company specializing in high-quality recombinant proteins, antibodies, and customized research services. Serving researchers in more than 90 countries, Sino Biological supports basic research, drug discovery, vaccine development, and diagnostics through its comprehensive product portfolio, proprietary quality systems, and innovative research platforms.Certain statements in this document are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These statements are based on Sino Biological management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those included in these statements due to a variety of factors, over which Sino Biological has no control. Sino Biological assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements and does not intend to do so.For media inquiries or partnership opportunities, please contact:Sino Biological, Inc.