Sensydia Secures Oversubscribed Funding to Deliver Groundbreaking Cardiac Performance System to the Office, Hospital, and Clinic

Round of more than $6 million, led by Colle Capital Partners with support from Orlando Health Ventures, will fund completion of Sensydia's ongoing ACOUSTIC‑1 study for the Cardiac Performance System (CPS™) and preparation for commercial launch

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensydia, a clinical-stage medical technology company advancing non-invasive cardiac assessment, today announced an oversubscribed initial closing of more than $6 million in its latest financing, led by Colle Capital Partners with substantial support from Orlando Health Ventures. Proceeds will carry Sensydia's Cardiac Performance System (CPS™) through its ACOUSTIC‑1 study to FDA authorization while supporting commercial launch preparation.

CPS assesses cardiac function by acquiring acoustic and electrical signals and analyzing them using artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms. CPS is designed to provide clinicians in almost any setting with pulmonary pressure assessments, without the need for invasive catheterization, to help identify congestion and guide diagnosis and treatment in heart failure and pulmonary hypertension.

In July 2026, a new Category III CPT® code, 1036T, took effect for non-invasive hemodynamic assessment built on three key elements: passively acquired acoustic and electrical signals; augmentative algorithmic analysis; and physician review, interpretation, and integration into clinical care — the same approach on which CPS is built.

"The most important medical technology companies create categories rather than compete in them," said Bill Hawkins, retired Chairman and CEO of Medtronic and an advisor to Sensydia. "Sensydia has the makings of one: a new way to bring pressure information to the point of care, and the foundation to scale it."

"Cardiologists treating heart failure need the right metric, in the right place, at the right time. We built CPS to give clinicians objective pressure information in the office, where therapy decisions are made," said Anthony Arnold, CEO of Sensydia. "With Colle Capital and Orlando Health Ventures behind us, we are focused on bringing CPS to the market rapidly to help patients suffering from heart failure."

"Sensydia built CPS on catheterization data, the clinical gold standard, at a scale few companies attempt," said Victoria Grace, Founding Partner of Colle Capital Partners. "That discipline, together with a CPT code already in place, gives us real confidence in this team. We are proud to lead this financing and to back Sensydia."

About Colle Capital Partners

Colle Capital Partners is a global, opportunistic, early stage technology venture fund. The firm invests at the start of a company's life across AI native businesses, deep technology and infrastructure, backing companies where data compounds into a proprietary moat. Learn more at colle.vc.

About Orlando Health Ventures

Orlando Health Ventures is advancing healthcare innovation through strategic investments in companies and technologies that are transforming and disrupting the healthcare industry. Through a collaborative effort with our clinicians, team members and leaders, Orlando Health Ventures sources, evaluates and invests in innovative companies that demonstrate potential for high growth opportunity and that align with Orlando Health's mission of delivering high-quality care. Orlando Health Ventures invests in medtech, biotech and services companies with the potential to help improve patient outcomes and/or improve workflows throughout the health system. Learn more at orlandohealth.com/ventures.

About Sensydia

Sensydia is developing the Cardiac Performance System (CPS™), a non-invasive platform designed to give clinicians rapid, safe, and accurate assessments of hemodynamic function in the office or clinic, to help them better diagnose and manage heart failure and pulmonary hypertension and improve patient outcomes. CPS has received FDA Breakthrough Device designation. The company's regulatory history includes FDA 510(k) clearance in 2018 for an algorithm for non-invasive measurement of ejection fraction. Learn more at sensydia.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements about Sensydia's clinical, regulatory, and commercial plans. Actual results may differ materially, and Sensydia undertakes no obligation to update them.



Investigational Use Only. CPS is not yet FDA-authorized.



CPT® is a registered trademark of the American Medical Association.

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SOURCE Sensydia