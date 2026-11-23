No Revised Action Date Communicated by the FDA

YARDLEY, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Savara Inc. (Nasdaq: SVRA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare respiratory diseases, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has communicated that it will not meet the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of November 22, 2026 for the Company’s molgramostim inhalation solution (molgramostim) Biologics License Application (BLA) for the treatment of autoimmune PAP. The review of the BLA is ongoing and no revised action date has been provided by the agency.

“We appreciate the FDA’s continued efforts on our application and look forward to working closely with the agency to complete its review,” said Matt Pauls, J.D., M.B.A., Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Savara.

About Autoimmune Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis (Autoimmune PAP)

Autoimmune PAP is a rare lung disease characterized by the abnormal build-up of surfactant in the alveoli. Surfactant consists of proteins and lipids and is an important physiological substance that lines the alveoli to prevent them from collapsing. In a healthy lung, excess surfactant is cleared and digested by immune cells called alveolar macrophages. Alveolar macrophages need to be stimulated by granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF) to function properly in clearing surfactant, but in autoimmune PAP, GM-CSF is neutralized by autoantibodies against GM-CSF, rendering macrophages unable to adequately clear surfactant. As a result, an excess of surfactant accumulates in the alveoli, causing impaired gas transfer, resulting in clinical symptoms of shortness of breath, often with cough and frequent fatigue. Patients may also experience episodes of fever, chest pain, or coughing up blood, especially if secondary lung infection develops. In the long term, the disease can lead to serious complications, including lung fibrosis and the need for a lung transplant.

About Molgramostim

Molgramostim inhalation solution (molgramostim) is an investigational recombinant human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF) in development for the treatment of autoimmune PAP. Molgramostim is delivered via an investigational eFlow® Nebulizer System (PARI Pharma GmbH), specifically developed for inhalation of molgramostim. The safety and efficacy of molgramostim have not been established, and it is not approved by the FDA or any other regulatory authority.

About Savara

Savara is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare respiratory diseases. Our lead program, molgramostim (molgramostim inhalation solution), is a recombinant human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF) in development for autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (aPAP). Molgramostim is delivered via a proprietary investigational eFlow® Nebulizer System (PARI Pharma GmbH) specifically developed for inhalation of molgramostim. Our management team has significant experience in rare respiratory diseases and pulmonary medicine, identifying unmet needs, and effectively advancing product candidates to approval and commercialization. More information can be found at www.savarapharma.com and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Savara cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical fact are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words referencing future events or circumstances such as “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” and “will,” among others. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to the timing of and process of the FDA review of the molgramostim BLA. Savara may not actually achieve any of the matters referred to in such forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Savara’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our filings on Form 8-K, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. Savara undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as may be required by law.

Media and Investor Relations Contact

Savara Inc.

Temre Johnson, Executive Director, Corporate Affairs

ir@savarapharma.com