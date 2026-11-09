Sanyou Bio Secures Exclusive Series C Investment from Zero2IPO Industry Investment, Bringing Total Funding to Nearly RMB 300 Million

Accelerating the Development of an AI-Driven Ecosystem for Innovative Drug R&D and Translation

SHANGHAI, Nov. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. ("Sanyou Bio") recently announced the completion of a Series C financing round worth nearly RMB 100 million. The round was exclusively funded by Zero2IPO Industry Investment, a fund managed by Zero2IPO Group.

This financing represents strong recognition from the capital markets of Sanyou Bio's technological capabilities, innovative drug R&D system, and future growth potential. It also marks a new stage in the company's development in innovative drug R&D and commercialization.

With the vision of becoming a front-runner in global innovative drug R&D, Sanyou Bio has built a world-leading AI-Super-Trillion Antibody Library (AI-STAL), an integrated wet-lab and dry-lab Sanyou AI-Drug Accelerator (SAI-DA), and Clicklinks, a collaborative innovation platform for original drug discovery and development. Driven by three interconnected pillars—innovation at the source, intelligent acceleration, and pipeline-driven development—the company is systematically addressing bottlenecks in early-stage drug discovery, connecting the entire preclinical R&D value chain, and joining forces with partners to build a new ecosystem for innovative drug development.

From technology platform development to innovation ecosystem building, and from enhancing R&D capabilities to advancing drug pipeline translation, Sanyou Bio is exploring new pathways to improve the efficiency of innovative drug R&D and enhance industrial value through a systematic, intelligent, and global development strategy.

Previously, Sanyou Bio completed its Series A financing in May 2020, Series B financing in June 2021, and Series B+ financing in August 2022. The completion of this Series C financing marks another significant milestone in the company's development, bringing its total funding raised to nearly RMB 300 million.

Synergy Across Three Core Platforms: Building an AI-Driven Innovative Drug R&D System

In recent years, the deep integration of artificial intelligence and life sciences has been reshaping the technological pathways and industrial landscape of innovative drug development. Advancing innovative drug R&D requires not only continuous breakthroughs in the efficiency of early-stage molecular discovery, but also the integration of critical links spanning drug design, experimental validation, R&D advancement, and commercialization.

In response to these industry needs, Sanyou Bio has progressively established a business model driven by AI technology, supported by intelligent R&D platforms, and guided by its innovative drug pipeline. This financing will further accelerate the development and refinement of this integrated system, supporting the company's evolution from providing innovative drug R&D services toward building pipeline-driven, platform-based, and systematic capabilities for drug innovation and translation.

AI-STAL features a proprietary 11-trillion-scale molecular library, providing a powerful foundation for the discovery of novel molecules at the source of innovative drug development.

SAI-DA integrates dozens of AI algorithms with wet-lab capabilities covering the entire preclinical R&D process, creating an integrated wet-lab and dry-lab drug development accelerator characterized by automation and intelligence.

Clicklinks serves as an open innovation hub for original drug discovery, bringing together global innovation resources and industry partners to foster a collaborative ecosystem for innovative drug R&D.

Together, the three platforms form an integrated, end-to-end system spanning early-stage molecular discovery, R&D acceleration, and the translation of innovative discoveries into tangible outcomes.

From Platform Development to Pipeline-Driven Growth: Turning Innovative Achievements into Industrial Value

Building on its platform capabilities, Sanyou Bio will further focus on pipeline-driven drug development and translation, accelerating the transformation of technological advantages into innovative achievements and industrial value.

To date, the company has established partnerships with more than 2,000 pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide and completed more than 100 collaborative R&D projects, with over 10 innovative drug projects having entered clinical research. In addition, the company has completed 1,000+ drug discovery and stage-specific R&D projects, as well as deliveries of thousands of branded products.

Looking ahead, Sanyou Bio will leverage its three core platforms, global partnership network, and accumulated R&D expertise to further strengthen its independent innovation capabilities and pipeline portfolio. Through platform synergy, project-driven development, and open collaboration, the company aims to improve overall efficiency throughout the drug development process, from early-stage research to downstream translation, and enable more innovative discoveries to realize their industrial value.

Dr. Guojun Lang, Founder and CEO of Sanyou Bio, commented: "Innovative drug development is a systematic undertaking that requires long-term investment, technological accumulation, and industrial collaboration. Sanyou Bio has always remained committed to its mission of 'To make it easy to develop new drugs worldwide.' Through technological innovation and the development of systematic capabilities, we aim to help the industry improve the efficiency of innovative drug R&D, lower barriers to innovation, and empower more partners in drug development."

"This financing represents recognition of our technological achievements and strategic direction to date, while also providing important momentum as we move into our next stage of development. Going forward, we will continue to invest in the development of our three core platforms—AI-STAL, SAI-DA, and Clicklinks—leveraging AI to empower innovative drug R&D, enhancing R&D efficiency through platform synergy, and further focusing on pipeline-driven drug translation. Our goal is to transform our technological strengths into innovative outcomes with genuine clinical and industrial value."

"We look forward to working hand in hand with partners around the world to accelerate innovative drug development and bring greater benefits to patients worldwide."

Ms. Min Yang, Managing Partner of Zero2IPO Group and Managing Partner of Zero2IPO Industry Investment, commented: "Innovative drug development is a field characterized by high technological barriers, deep professional expertise, and long-term value creation. As artificial intelligence and life sciences continue to converge, the industry is facing increasingly demanding requirements for efficient, intelligent, and systematic drug development capabilities."

"Sanyou Bio has established a systematic strategic framework encompassing early-stage molecular discovery, R&D acceleration, and the development of an open innovation ecosystem. The company has built a solid foundation in technology platforms, collaborative R&D, and industrial resource integration. We are confident in its long-term potential to leverage AI technology to improve drug development efficiency, expand the boundaries of innovation through platform synergy, and unlock industrial value through the translation of innovative drug pipelines."

"Through this investment, we look forward to supporting Sanyou Bio in further deepening its technological innovation and business development, and working together with the company to promote high-quality growth across the innovative drug R&D industry."

About Sanyou Bio

Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals is a high-tech biopharmaceutical company driven by the mission of "To make it easy to develop new drugs worldwide". Guided by the vision "To become a front-runner in global innovative drug R&D", the company focuses on the R&D and commercialization of innovative drugs.

With AI-STAL, our world-leading AI-Super-Trillion Antibody Library, as our source of innovation and SAI-DA, our intelligent Sanyou AI-Drug Accelerator integrating dry-lab (in silico) and wet-lab work, as our core engine, we are building Clicklinks, an open innovation system. Driven by new drug pipelines, we accelerate the translation of innovation to benefit broad patient populations.

Headquartered in Shanghai, China, with business centers established across Asia, North America, Europe, and other regions, forming a global business network, Sanyou has more than 20,000 m² of operational and planned R&D and GMP facilities.

Sanyou has established strong partnerships with more than 2,000 pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide. We have signed 100+ collaborative R&D agreements. More than 10 drug candidates from these collaborations have progressed to preclinical or clinical development. We have also completed 1,000+ drug discovery and stage-specific R&D projects and delivered thousands of branded products.

The company has filed more than 180 invention patent applications, with more than 30 granted. It has also obtained over 10 national and international qualifications and system certifications, including National High-Tech Enterprise, Shanghai "Specialized and Innovative" Enterprise, ISO9001, and ISO27001.

About Zero2IPO Industry Investment

Zero2IPO Industry Investment is a core business platform under Zero2IPO Group dedicated to industrial investment.

Since its establishment in 2012, the platform has grown to manage nearly RMB 20 billion in assets. Leveraging more than two decades of venture capital ecosystem experience accumulated by Zero2IPO Group, Zero2IPO Industry Investment remains firmly rooted in industrial development. It closely aligns its investment strategies with the diverse development needs of listed companies, family-owned enterprises, and local governments, providing customized industrial investment funds tailored to their specific requirements and connecting resources, industries, and capital across the entire value chain.

The platform currently focuses on key sectors including hard technology, new energy, healthcare, and frontier technologies.

To date, it has invested in and supported dozens of listed companies, including Guoke Tiancheng, Injoinic, MicuRx Pharmaceuticals, Henlius, OneRobotics, Hanchorbio, Zhidian, 160 Health, Tongcheng Travel, and Suntech, as well as more than 100 high-quality growth companies and benchmark projects, including UNISOC, Pins Medical, Baibu, WehandBio, and Volant Aerotech.

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SOURCE Sanyou Bio