Revolution Medicines to Participate in November 2026 Investor Conferences

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolution Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVMD), a global, commercial-stage oncology company dedicated to discovering, developing and delivering innovative medicines for patients with RAS-addicted cancers, today announced that Mark A. Goldsmith, M.D., Ph.D., the company’s chief executive officer and chairman, will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

Details of the company’s participation are as follows:

3rd Annual Guggenheim Healthcare Innovation Conference 2026 Fireside Chat Date/Time: Tuesday, November 10 at 8:30 a.m. ET



Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London Fireside Chat Date/Time: Monday, November 16 at 5:30 a.m. ET



To listen to a live webcast of any of these events, or access archived webcasts, please visit: https://ir.revmed.com/events-and-presentations. Following the live webcasts, replays will be available on the company’s website for at least 14 days.

About Revolution Medicines, Inc.

Revolution Medicines is a global, commercial-stage oncology company dedicated to discovering, developing and delivering innovative medicines for patients with RAS-addicted cancers. Leveraging its differentiated RAS(ON) tri-complex inhibitor platform, the company is advancing a broad, integrated portfolio of oral RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to directly target the active, cancer-driving state of RAS. Founded on rigorous scientific inquiry and a willingness to challenge long-held assumptions, Revolution Medicines is committed to changing the trajectory of disease for patients with RAS-addicted cancers worldwide. For more information, visit www.revmed.com and follow Revolution Medicines on LinkedIn, X (Twitter) and Instagram.

Revolution Medicines Media & Investor Contact:

media@revmed.com

investors@revmed.com