New streamlined Phase 2a study in acute kidney injury expected to deliver topline data in 2027 at nearly 90% lower costs than original clinical milestone

Gemini targets a $94 billion addressable market with a differentiated approach to regulating inflammation

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$REVB #AKI--Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) (the “Company” or “Revelation”), a clinical-stage life sciences company developing innovative therapies designed to rebalance the body’s inflammatory response, today announced a strategic shift designed to accelerate development of Gemini, its proprietary therapeutic candidate designed to restore the body’s natural inflammatory balance through multiple biological pathways. The strategy includes advancing a streamlined Phase 2a clinical study in patients with stage 2 or 3 acute kidney injury (AKI) to generate safety and efficacy data more rapidly and at substantially lower cost, while pursuing strategic partnerships and licensing opportunities to support Gemini’s development and expand its commercial potential.

AKI affects approximately 50% of intensive care unit patients and can lead to kidney failure and death. Dialysis remains a principal treatment for severe AKI, with mortality exceeding 50% in certain critically ill populations. Despite this substantial disease burden, no approved pharmacologic therapy directly addresses the underlying inflammatory processes contributing to kidney injury. Independent market research estimates approximately 2.3 million U.S. patients develop stage 2 or stage 3 AKI annually, representing a $94 billion total addressable market.

“Gemini’s ability to regulate inflammation through multiple pathways represents a potentially important advance in treating acute kidney injury,” said James Rolke, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Revelation Biosciences. “Our revised strategy is designed to generate meaningful clinical data sooner, with substantially less capital, while positioning Gemini for potential strategic partnerships.”

Gemini’s Differentiated Approach

Gemini is designed to restore balance to the body’s inflammatory response rather than broadly suppressing inflammation. By activating the TRIF signaling pathway and modulating multiple inflammatory actions, Gemini seeks to interrupt the cycle of inflammation and tissue damage, potentially improving kidney function and recovery.

Preclinical studies have demonstrated reduced inflammation and kidney tissue damage, while Phase 1 clinical studies established biological activity and favorable tolerability. In patients with chronic kidney disease, Gemini significantly reduced inflammatory activity and improved immune responsiveness, with effects observed for up to seven days.

Accelerated Phase 2a Development

Revelation plans to initiate a randomized, double-blind (sponsor-unblinded), placebo-controlled Phase 2a study in patients with stage 2 or stage 3 AKI in early 2027, with topline data anticipated in late 2027. The study will investigate safety and efficacy, including exploring approvable endpoints previously discussed with the FDA.

Led by Laurence Busse, MD, at Emory Healthcare, the largest and most comprehensive academic health system in the state of Georgia, with participation from Javier Neyra, MD, at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, widely ranked among top-tier U.S. biomedical and research institutions, the study is expected to cost approximately $7 million, compared with approximately $60 million under the Company’s previous development approach. Results are intended to inform subsequent clinical development and potentially strengthen Gemini’s position in pharmaceutical partnership discussions.

Strategic Partnership Opportunities

In parallel, Revelation intends to engage a business development firm to explore licensing agreements, development partnerships, and other strategic transactions with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. The Company believes Gemini’s differentiated, multimodal mechanism of action, encouraging early clinical data, and significant commercial opportunity in AKI positions it as an attractive candidate for potential strategic partners seeking innovative therapies targeting inflammation.

Beyond AKI, Gemini’s ability to regulate multiple inflammatory pathways offers potential applications across a broad range of acute and chronic diseases, including chronic kidney disease. This platform potential could provide additional opportunities for partnerships across multiple therapeutic areas. Revelation will also evaluate opportunities to acquire or in-license complementary therapeutic assets aligned with its focus on restoring inflammatory balance.

As of September 30, 2026, Revelation had $9.1 million in cash and cash equivalents.

About Gemini

Gemini is Revelation Biosciences’ proprietary investigational therapeutic platform designed to rebalance the body’s innate immune response and address diseases associated with dysregulated inflammation.

Unlike approaches that broadly suppress inflammation, Gemini is designed to regulate excessive inflammatory activity while preserving the immune functions necessary for healing. Through its multimodal mechanism of action, Gemini activates the TRIF signaling pathway and other downstream biological processes to reduce pro-inflammatory signaling, stimulate inflammation-resolving responses and support tissue recovery.

Gemini is a proprietary formulation of phosphorylated hexaacyl disaccharide (PHAD®), a toll-like receptor 4 (TLR4) agonist. Gemini’s potential therapeutic activity has been demonstrated across multiple preclinical models, while Phase 1 clinical studies have demonstrated significant biological activity and modulation of inflammatory responses in humans.

Revelation’s lead development program, GEM-AKI, is focused on the treatment of acute kidney injury. The Company is also evaluating Gemini’s therapeutic potential in chronic kidney disease and other acute and chronic inflammatory conditions. See additional details here.

About Revelation Biosciences, Inc.

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on developing innovative therapies to restore balance to the body’s inflammatory response. Through its proprietary Gemini therapeutic platform, Revelation is pursuing a differentiated approach to treating diseases driven by excessive or dysregulated inflammation.

The Company’s lead program targets acute kidney injury, a serious condition with significant unmet medical need and limited treatment options. Revelation believes Gemini’s multimodal mechanism of action has the potential to support improved healing and recovery across a broad range of acute and chronic inflammatory diseases.

For more information, please visit www.RevBiosciences.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “plan,” “outlook,” and “project” and other similar expressions. We caution investors that forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and are only predictions or statements of current expectations and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. Revelation cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: the ability of Revelation to meet its financial and strategic goals, due to, among other things, competition; the ability of Revelation to grow and manage growth, profitability, and retain its key employees; the possibility that Revelation may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; risks relating to the successful development of Revelation’s product candidates; the ability to successfully complete planned clinical studies of its product candidates; the risk that we may not fully enroll our clinical studies or enrollment will take longer than expected; risks relating to the occurrence of adverse safety events and/or unexpected concerns that may arise from data or analysis from our clinical studies; changes in applicable laws or regulations; expected initiation of the clinical studies; the timing of clinical data; the outcome of the clinical data, including whether the results of such studies are positive or whether they can be replicated; the outcome of data collected, including whether the results of such data and/or correlation can be replicated; the timing, costs, conduct and outcome of our other clinical studies; the anticipated treatment of future clinical data by the FDA, the EMA or other regulatory authorities, including whether such data will be sufficient for approval; the success of future development activities for its product candidates; potential indications for which product candidates may be developed; the ability of Revelation to maintain the listing of its securities on NASDAQ; the expected duration over which Revelation’s balances will fund its operations; and other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with the SEC by Revelation.

Company Contacts

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies

Phone: 1-407-644-4256

Toll-Free: 1-800-REDCHIP (733-2447)

Email: REVB@redchip.com

Chester Zygmont, III

Chief Financial Officer

Revelation Biosciences, Inc.

Email: czygmont@revbiosciences.com