MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RenovoRx, Inc. (“RenovoRx” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: RNXT), a life sciences company commercializing RenovoCath®, a patented, FDA-cleared drug-delivery device, and evaluating a novel targeted oncology drug-device product candidate, today announced the appointment of Richard A. Stark, Chief Executive Officer of Innoblative Designs, Inc., to the Company’s Board of Directors.

Mr. Stark brings more than three decades of leadership experience in medical technology to the RenovoRx Board, with a focus on setting and executing commercialization strategies of interventional oncology medical technologies. He has advised RenovoRx since late 2024, helping its commercial team lay the foundation for the Company’s commercial efforts. He now brings his expertise and knowledge of the RenovoRx’s TAMP™ (Trans-Arterial Micro-Perfusion) platform, enabled by RenovoCath, to the Company’s Board as RenovoRx continues to gain traction in the market and physician adoption across U.S. cancer centers.

“We are pleased to welcome Rick to our Board of Directors,” said Shaun Bagai, Chief Executive Officer of RenovoRx. “Beyond his decades of experience in medtech sales and marketing, Rick has been instrumental in building the infrastructure that is accelerating physician adoption of RenovoCath in interventional oncology, and his insight sharpened our commercial approach at a critical juncture. As our market penetration across cancer centers deepens, his boardroom perspective will be important in continuing to shape our commercial strategy and guiding how we scale.”

Mr. Stark currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of Innoblative Designs, Inc., a medical technology company developing an RFA electrosurgical platform for intraoperative soft-tissue coagulation and ablation, including development programs in breast-conserving surgery. He is also Founder and Principal of RAS Consulting Firm, LLC, which advises medical technology companies on commercialization strategy, and Founder and Managing Member of MedTech Angels, a physician and executive-led angel investment group focused on medical technology. He serves as an independent director of Pleural Dynamics and Polyembo.

“I have spent my career working with oncologists and other physicians to adopt technologies that deliver therapy with greater precision, and I believe RenovoRx is well positioned with RenovoCath at the intersection of innovation and patient impact,” said Mr. Stark. “Having worked as an advisor to the commercial team for nearly two years, I have seen the TAMP platform’s strength firsthand, and I am excited to continue to contribute my experience as a Board member as the Company builds on its innovative approach to targeted therapeutic delivery for patients with difficult-to-treat solid tumors.”

About RenovoCath

Based on its FDA clearance, RenovoCath® is intended for the isolation of blood flow and delivery of fluids, including diagnostic and/or therapeutic agents, to select sites in the peripheral vascular system. RenovoCath is also indicated for temporary vessel occlusion in applications including arteriography, preoperative occlusion, and chemotherapeutic drug infusion. For further information regarding our RenovoCath Instructions for Use (“IFU”), please see: IFU-10004-Rev.-H-Universal-IFU.pdf.

About RenovoRx, Inc.

RenovoRx, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNXT) is a life sciences company commercializing RenovoCath®, a novel, FDA-cleared device for local drug delivery designed to address significant unmet medical needs, with a focus on difficult-to-treat tumors. The Company is also evaluating intra-arterial gemcitabine (IAG) delivered via RenovoCath using RenovoRx’s Trans-Arterial Micro-Perfusion (TAMP™) platform as a novel drug-device product candidate for locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

RenovoRx’s patented TAMP™ platform is designed for targeted therapeutic delivery across the arterial wall near the tumor site to bathe the target tumor, potentially improving safety, tolerance, and efficacy while minimizing the toxicities associated with systemic intravenous therapy. The Company's mission is to transform the lives of cancer patients by providing innovative solutions to enable targeted delivery of diagnostic and therapeutic agents.

RenovoRx completed enrollment in the Phase III TIGeR-PaC clinical trial in August 2026, and anticipates the initial topline data in the second half of 2027. The trial is evaluating its novel drug-device combination oncology product candidate intra-arterial gemcitabine delivered via RenovoCath (IAG). RenovoCath enables IAG, and is FDA-cleared for temporary vessel occlusion in applications including arteriography, preoperative occlusion, and chemotherapeutic drug infusion. IAG is currently under investigation and has not been approved for commercial sale.

RenovoCath with gemcitabine received Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) for pancreatic cancer and bile duct cancer, and oxaliplatin has received ODD for pancreatic cancer, each of which provides seven years of market exclusivity upon new drug application approval by the FDA.

For more information, visit www.renovorx.com. Follow RenovoRx on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and statements of the Company’s management and third parties made in connection therewith contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including but not limited to statements regarding the anticipated benefits to the Company of the appointment of Mr. Stark to the Company’s Board of Directors as described herein as well as (i) our clinical trials and studies (including expectations for trial completion and data read out), (ii) the potential for our product candidates and our TAMP technology (enabled by RenovoCath) to treat or provide clinically meaningful outcomes for certain medical conditions or diseases, (iii) our efforts to commercialize our RenovoCath and TAMP technology for use in treating pancreatic and other solid tumor cancers, and (iv) our expected financial results from such efforts, including our estimates for 2026 annual revenue and anticipated active commercial sites, as well as statements regarding our cash runway. Statements that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are based upon our current expectations and beliefs regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain, outside of our control, and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. These may include estimates, projections, and statements relating to our commercial and other business plans, objectives and strategies, our research and development plans, intellectual property development, clinical trials, our therapy platform, financing plans, and expected operating results, all of which are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified using words such as “may,” “expects,” “plans,” “aims,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “forecasts,” “aim,” “goal,” “estimates,” "future," “intends,” and “potential,” or derivatives of these terms or other comparable terminology regarding RenovoRx’s statements about the future, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. All forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, that could cause actual events to differ materially from those projected or indicated by such statements, including, among other things: (i) the risk that our commercial efforts for our TAMP technology (enabled by RenovoCath) may not lead to the achievement of our revenue forecasts or to viable, revenue generating operations in general or to the achievement of the number of active cancer center customers we expect; (ii) circumstances which would adversely impact our ability to efficiently utilize our cash resources on hand or raise additional funding; (iii) the timing of the initiation, progress, completion and potential results (including the results of interim analyses and final trial data) of our preclinical studies, clinical trials, and our research programs (notably with respect to our Phase III TIGeR-PaC trial); (iv) the possibility that interim results may not be predictive of the outcome of our clinical trials, which may not demonstrate sufficient safety and efficacy to support regulatory approval of our product candidate; (v) that applicable regulatory authorities may disagree with our interpretation of the data, research, and clinical development plans and timelines, and the regulatory process for our product candidates; (vi) future potential regulatory milestones for our product candidates, including those related to current and planned clinical studies; (vii) our ability to use and expand our TAMP therapy platform for drug-delivery to treat other forms of cancer or to build a pipeline of product candidates; (viii) our ability to advance product candidates into, and successfully complete, clinical trials; (ix) the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals; (x) our estimates of the number of patients who suffer from the diseases we are targeting and the number of patients that may enroll in our clinical trials; (xi) the commercialization potential of RenovoCath as a standalone device or our product candidates, if such product candidates are approved by the FDA; (xii) our ability and the potential to successfully manufacture and supply our product candidates for clinical trials and for commercial use, if approved; (xiii) future strategic arrangements and/or collaborations and the potential benefits of such arrangements; (xiv) our estimates regarding expenses, future revenue, capital requirements, needs for additional financing, our ability to obtain additional capital and our ability to maintain the listing of our common stock on Nasdaq; (xv) the sufficiency of our existing cash and cash equivalents to fund our future operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements; (xvi) our ability to retain the continued service of our key personnel and to identify, hire and retain additional qualified personnel; (xvii) the scope of protection we are able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights, including our therapy platform, product candidates, and research programs; (xviii) our ability to contract with third-party suppliers and manufacturers and their ability to perform adequately; (xix) the pricing, coverage, and reimbursement of our product candidates, if approved; and (xx) developments relating to our competitors and our industry, including competing product candidates and therapies. Information regarding the foregoing and additional risks may be found in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in documents that we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be accessed at https://ir.renovorx.com/sec-filings.

As a result of the foregoing, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements included herein are made as of the date hereof, and RenovoRx does not undertake any obligation to update publicly such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:

ICR Healthcare

Stephanie Carrington or Adanna G. Alexander, Ph.D.

T: 646-277-1282

Renovorx@icrhealthcare.com

Media Contact:

STiR Communications

Hannah Williams

T: 803-521-1214

hannah@stir-communications.com