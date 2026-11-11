RECORDATI FIRST NINE MONTHS 2026: NET REVENUE +7.5%, EBITDA +7.7%, ADJUSTED NET INCOME +6.4%





Consolidated net revenue of € 2,103.7 million in the first nine months of 2026, +7.5% or +9.4% on a like-for-like basis (3) at constant exchange rates (CER); adverse FX impact of € 35.6 million (-1.8%)

EBITDA (1) of € 801.1 million, +7.7%, margin on net revenue of 38.1%

Adjusted net income (2) of € 524.9 million, +6.4%, margin on net revenue of 25.0%

Net income of € 407.1 million, +24.8%

Free cash flow (4) of € 459.8 million, +€ 63.0 million vs prior year

Net debt (5) at € 1,697.8 million, around 1.6x EBITDA

FY 2026 financial targets confirmed at the upper end of the guidance range

Resolution not to distribute an interim dividend for the 2026 financial year

Milan, 10th November 2026 – The Board of Directors of Recordati S.p.A. approved the interim financial statements as of September 30, 2026, representing additional voluntary financial reporting(6). The report was prepared using the assessment, measurement and recognition criteria prescribed by international accounting standards (IFRS). The Group’s Interim Report as of September 30, 2026 will be available within the legal deadline at the company’s offices and on the company’s website (www.recordati.com) and can also be viewed on the authorized storage system 1Info (www.1Info.it).

Rob Koremans, Chief Executive Officer of Recordati, commented: “The performance in the first nine months of 2026 reflects the resilience of our business and the continued successful execution of our strategy. Our Rare Diseases franchise remains a key driver of growth, supported by strong momentum across our portfolio, particularly Isturisa® in the U.S., and continued progress in advancing our pipeline. At the same time, our Specialty & Primary Care business continues to demonstrate resilience, supported by the strength of our established brands and disciplined commercial execution. As we approach the end of the year, we remain focused on delivering against our commitments, investing in our future growth opportunities and ensuring that we continue to make a meaningful difference to the lives of patients around the world.”

Financial highlights

Consolidated net revenue for the first nine months of 2026 was € 2,103.7 million, up 7.5% or 9.4% on a like-for-like (3) basis at CER (+8.0% excluding Türkiye) versus the first nine months of 2025. This was driven, in particular, by the strong momentum from the Rare Diseases business. The adverse FX impact for the first nine months of 2026 was € 35.6 million (-1.8%), mainly driven by the devaluation of the U.S. dollar and the Turkish lira.



Rare Diseases revenue was € 928.2 million for the first nine months of 2026, up 18.7%, or 21.3% on a like-for-like ( 3 ) basis at CER as compared to the first nine months of 2025, driven by strong volume growth across the Endocrinology and Hema-Oncology franchises. The Endocrinology franchise achieved net revenue of € 389.8 million, an increase of 37.5%, reflecting continued growth of Isturisa ® (€ 285.9 million, +54.8%), driven by strong new patient uptake across geographies, particularly in the U.S., and growth of Signifor ® (€ 103.9 million, +5.1%). The Hema-Oncology franchise achieved net revenue of € 347.5 million, growing by 15.3%, reflecting the strong momentum of Enjaymo ® across geographies (€ 135.2 million, +30.0%), as well as growth of Qarziba ® (€ 125.5 million, +7.3%) and Sylvant ® (€ 74.4 million, +6.8%). The Metabolic franchise achieved net revenue of € 190.9 million, a decrease of 3.3%, with positive growth in the second and third quarters of 2026, and reflecting phasing of Carbaglu ® across geographies and positive one-offs in 2025 in France, and slightly lower demand of Panhematin ® in Brazil against a strong performance in the first nine months of 2025.



Specialty & Primary Care revenue was € 1,135.5 million for the first nine months of 2026, up 0.5% or 1.7% on a like-for-like (3) basis at CER as compared to the first nine months of 2025 ( 7 ) , reflecting continued in-market growth of the promoted portfolio (+8.4% ( 8 ) ) and some expected one-off headwinds. In particular, the Cardiovascular franchise achieved net revenue of € 311.4 million, an increase of 0.4%, mainly reflecting the loss of the Cardicor ® license, offset by the growing contribution of Vazkepa ® and Livazo ® . The Urology franchise achieved net revenue of € 312.5 million, an increase of 1.0%, driven by the strong performance of Eligard ® benefiting from a competitor stock-out in Türkiye, as well as by local products, mostly offset by the one-off Tergynan ® re-launch in Russia in 2025. The Gastrointestinal franchise achieved net revenue of € 196.2 million, an increase of 2.1%, mainly driven by Procto-Glyvenol ® . The Cough & Cold franchise achieved net revenue of € 82.1 million, a decrease of 8.6% due to a weaker season in key markets.





for the first nine months of 2026 was € 2,103.7 million, up 7.5% or 9.4% on a like-for-like basis at CER (+8.0% excluding Türkiye) versus the first nine months of 2025. This was driven, in particular, by the strong momentum from the Rare Diseases business. The adverse FX impact for the first nine months of 2026 was € 35.6 million (-1.8%), mainly driven by the devaluation of the U.S. dollar and the Turkish lira. EBITDA (1) was € 801.1 million for the first nine months of 2026, up 7.7% compared to the first nine months of 2025, with margin of 38.1% of net revenue. Strong revenue performance and the positive mix effect at the gross profit level was partially offset by a higher level of investments to support the U.S. expansion, primarily for Isturisa ® , the continued development of Enjaymo ® , ongoing geographic expansion in Rare Diseases as well as the launch of Vazkepa ® in Specialty & Primary Care.





was € 801.1 million for the first nine months of 2026, up 7.7% compared to the first nine months of 2025, with margin of 38.1% of net revenue. Strong revenue performance and the positive mix effect at the gross profit level was partially offset by a higher level of investments to support the U.S. expansion, primarily for Isturisa , the continued development of Enjaymo , ongoing geographic expansion in Rare Diseases as well as the launch of Vazkepa in Specialty & Primary Care. Adjusted operating income ( 9) was € 642.2 million in the nine months of 2026, an increase of 8.6% versus the first nine months of 2025. This represents 30.5% of net revenue, compared with 30.2% in the prior year, supported by strong operating performance. Operating income was € 621.2 million in the first nine months of 2026, up 25.1% over the first nine months of 2025, when non-cash charges of € 62.5 million were posted, mainly due to the fair value revaluation of the inventory acquired as part of the acquisition of the Enjaymo ® rights. Non-recurring costs were € 21.0 million, compared with € 32.0 million in the first nine months of 2025, mainly reflecting the acceleration of the LTI Performance Share Plan triggered by the potential delisting of Recordati.





was € 642.2 million in the nine months of 2026, an increase of 8.6% versus the first nine months of 2025. This represents 30.5% of net revenue, compared with 30.2% in the prior year, supported by strong operating performance. was € 621.2 million in the first nine months of 2026, up 25.1% over the first nine months of 2025, when non-cash charges of € 62.5 million were posted, mainly due to the fair value revaluation of the inventory acquired as part of the acquisition of the Enjaymo rights. Non-recurring costs were € 21.0 million, compared with € 32.0 million in the first nine months of 2025, mainly reflecting the acceleration of the LTI Performance Share Plan triggered by the potential delisting of Recordati. Financial expenses were € 83.2 million in the first nine months of 2026, up by € 15.9 million compared to the same period of the previous year, mainly due to net exchange rate losses of € 5.3 million as compared to exchange rate gains of € 10.9 million in the first nine months of 2025, with the variance mainly driven by the performance of the U.S. dollar. Lower interest expenses contributed a positive impact of € 2.4 million compared to the same period of the previous year, mainly due to lower net debt, while impact of hyperinflation was negative € 4.3 million compared to € 4.5 million in the first nine months of 2025.





were € 83.2 million in the first nine months of 2026, up by € 15.9 million compared to the same period of the previous year, mainly due to net exchange rate losses of € 5.3 million as compared to exchange rate gains of € 10.9 million in the first nine months of 2025, with the variance mainly driven by the performance of the U.S. dollar. Lower interest expenses contributed a positive impact of € 2.4 million compared to the same period of the previous year, mainly due to lower net debt, while impact of hyperinflation was negative € 4.3 million compared to € 4.5 million in the first nine months of 2025. Adjusted net income (2) was € 524.9 million, 25.0% of net revenue, up by 6.4% compared to the same period of 2025, benefitting from higher adjusted operating income, partly offset by higher financial expenses and tax rate. Net income was € 407.1 million, 19.4% of net revenue, an increase of 24.8% versus the prior year, reflecting higher operating income, despite the higher financial expenses and income tax rate versus the first nine months of 2025.





was € 524.9 million, 25.0% of net revenue, up by 6.4% compared to the same period of 2025, benefitting from higher adjusted operating income, partly offset by higher financial expenses and tax rate. was € 407.1 million, 19.4% of net revenue, an increase of 24.8% versus the prior year, reflecting higher operating income, despite the higher financial expenses and income tax rate versus the first nine months of 2025. Free cash flow (4) was € 459.8 million for the first nine months of 2026, an increase of € 63.0 million versus the first nine months of 2025, driven primarily by higher EBITDA, while higher income tax paid were offset by a favorable impact of changes in other assets and liabilities.





was € 459.8 million for the first nine months of 2026, an increase of € 63.0 million versus the first nine months of 2025, driven primarily by higher EBITDA, while higher income tax paid were offset by a favorable impact of changes in other assets and liabilities. Net debt (5) as of September 30, 2026 was € 1,697.8 million, or leverage around 1.6x EBITDA, compared to net debt of € 2,037.3 million on December 31, 2025.





as of September 30, 2026 was € 1,697.8 million, or leverage around 1.6x EBITDA, compared to net debt of € 2,037.3 million on December 31, 2025. Shareholders’ equity was € 2,339.9 million.





Pipeline Development

The osilodrostat (Isturisa®) Phase IV study in patients with hypertension caused by hypercortisolemia due to Cushing’s syndrome was initiated in August 2026.

The Phase 2 trial evaluating pasireotide for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia met its primary endpoint with a dose-dependent and significant increase in glucose levels during a standardized meal test (p<0.02)(10). The Phase 3 development plan is expected to be finalized by the end of 2026.

On the basis of encouraging FDA feedback as well as early clinical evidence showing that sutimlimab, by targeting the classical complement pathway, can lead to a rapid and sustained platelet response in patients with immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) refractory to multiple lines of treatment, Recordati expects to advance sutimlimab into a pivotal registrational Phase 3 trial for the treatment of chronic ITP at the beginning of 2027.

The other lifecycle management programs are progressing in line with plans.

Corporate Development

On January 29, 2026, Recordati announced a collaboration and license agreement with Moderna to develop and commercialize worldwide mRNA-3927, an investigational product for the treatment of propionic acidemia (PA). Under the terms of the agreement, Moderna will continue to lead the development of mRNA-3927, in collaboration with Recordati, and if approved, Recordati will lead global commercialization. mRNA-3927 is a post proof-of-concept, investigational product aimed to restore propionyl-CoA carboxylase (PCC) enzyme activity in patients with propionic acidemia. If approved, this could be the first disease-modifying treatment option on the market for this severe disease. mRNA-3927 is currently being evaluated in a potential registrational clinical study. The target patient enrollment has been reached, with a data readout expected by the end of 2026.

On June 25, 2026, Recordati announced a license agreement with Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for exclusive development and commercialization rights to zilganersen, an investigational RNA-targeted medicine for the treatment of Alexander disease (AxD), in all countries outside the U.S. Recordati will be responsible for regulatory filings and commercialization outside the U.S., including country-specific support for early access pathways based on local regulations and access dynamics. Ionis will maintain sole commercial responsibility for zilganersen in the U.S. and will continue to lead development globally. Alexander disease is a rare, progressive and often fatal neurological disorder caused by mutations in the GFAP gene. The disease affects astrocytes, critical support cells in the brain, leading to progressive loss of neurological function, including mobility, independence, swallowing and breathing. There are currently no approved disease-modifying therapies for AxD.

Voluntary Tender Offer

On November 9, 2026, the offering period of the voluntary cash tender offer launched on Recordati by CVC Fund IX (through CVC Capital Partners IX Aggregator SCA SICAV-RAIF Sub-Fund 2) and GBL (through its controlled investment vehicle Black Mountain S.à r.l.), through Respighi BidCo S.p.A. (the “Offeror”), ended.

Based on the provisional results, the Offeror holds an aggregate shareholding representing approximately 91.451% of the Company’s share capital (approximately 92% of the Company's share capital, taking also in account the treasury shares).

Upon confirmation of the provisional results, the Offeror will proceed to the squeeze-out of the remaining 16,881,530 shares, representing approximately 8% of the Company’s share capital, through the joint procedure pursuant to Articles 108, paragraph 2, and 111 of the Legislative Decree no. 58 of 24 February 1998, as subsequently amended and supplemented (the “CFA”), which will result in the delisting of Recordati shares from Euronext Milan. It is reasonable to expect that this procedure will be completed by the end of the month of November.

The final results of the reopening period will be announced by 7:29 a.m. on 16 November 2026, and the consideration for the shares tendered during the reopening period will be paid on 17 November 2026.

For additional information on the provisional results of the Offer following the reopening of the terms please refer to Press Release issued by Respighi BidCo S.p.A. on 9 November 2026 available on Recordati's website at https://recordati.com/investors-public-tender-offers/ where further information on the voluntary tender offer is also available.

Management and coordination

The Board of Directors also acknowledged that, following the settlement of the Offer, Recordati S.p.A. has become subject to the management and coordination of Respighi TopCo S.à r.l. pursuant to Articles 2497 et seq. of the Italian Civil Code, replacing Rossini Luxembourg S.à r.l. in such capacity.

Business outlook

The Group confirms its financial targets for full year 2026 as follows and expects to land in the upper end of the guidance ranges:

Net revenue between € 2,730 and € 2,800 million with FX headwind of ~-3.5%

between € 2,730 and € 2,800 million with FX headwind of ~-3.5% EBITDA (1) between € 995 and € 1,030 million; margin of +/- 36.5% with FX headwind of ~-4.0%

between € 995 and € 1,030 million; margin of +/- 36.5% with FX headwind of ~-4.0% Adjusted net income(2) between € 655 and € 685 million; margin of +/- 24.0%





The full year 2027 targets(11) remain unchanged, with strong organic growth complemented by bolt-on business development and M&A.



Interim dividend 2026

No interim dividend in view of the imminent squeeze-out and delisting

In light of the results of the Offer, the imminent squeeze-out of the minority shareholders and the resulting delisting of the Company’s shares from Euronext Milan, and considering that the Offer price of €53 per share is “cum dividend” (such that any interim dividend paid would be deducted from the Offer price and would therefore have no economic impact on the minority shareholders), the Board of Directors resolved not to approve the distribution of an interim dividend in respect of the 2026 financial year. Accordingly, the payment of the interim dividend indicated in the 2026 corporate events calendar (ex-dividend date 23 November 2026, payment date 25 November 2026) will not occur.

Conference Call

In light of the ongoing voluntary tender offer (VTO) process and Respighi's current shareholding in Recordati, the Company will not hold a conference call in connection with its first nine months 2026 financial results. The presentation on the first nine months 2026 financial results will be made available at www.recordati.com under Investors/Company Presentations. The Investor Relations team remains available to address any questions through the usual communication channels.

(1) Net income before income taxes, financial income and expenses, depreciation, amortization and write-downs of property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and goodwill, non-recurring items and non-cash charges arising from the allocation of the purchase price of acquisitions to the gross margin of acquired inventory as foreseen by IFRS.

(2) Net income excluding amortization and write-downs of intangible assets (except software) and goodwill, non-recurring items, non-cash charges arising from the allocation of the purchase price of acquisitions to the gross margin of acquired inventory as foreseen by IFRS 3, monetary net gains/losses from hyperinflation (IAS 29), net of tax effects.

(3) Pro-forma growth calculated excluding revenue of Vazkepa® and Cardicor® for 9M 2026 and 9M 2025 (Specialty & Primary Care) and Inrebic® for 9M 2026 (Rare Diseases).

(4) Total cash flow excluding financing items, milestones, dividends, purchases of treasury shares net of proceeds from exercise of stock options.

(5) Cash and cash equivalents, less bank debts and loans, which include the measurement at fair value of hedging derivatives.

(6)Please note that Italian Legislative Decree 25/2016, which implements Directive 2013/50/EU, no longer stipulates the submission of an interim management report, which was previously required in terms of paragraph 5 of Art. 154- ter of Italian Legislative Decree 58/1998.

(7) The 2025 figures have been restated to reflect the reclassification of certain brands from Other Therapeutic areas to Cardiovascular and Gastrointestinal areas in 2026. The amount of reclassification for 9M 2025 is as follows: €5.6 million from Other Therapeutic areas to Cardiovascular area and €9.8 million from Other Therapeutic areas to Gastrointestinal area.

(8) IQVIA Aug-YTD.

(9) Net income before income taxes, financial income and expenses and non-recurring items, non-cash charges arising from the allocation of the purchase price of acquisitions to the gross margin of acquired inventory as foreseen by IFRS 3.

(10) p=0.0106 (50 µg s.c. pasireotide vs placebo); p=0.0010 (100 µg s.c. pasireotide vs. placebo); p< 0.0001 (200 µg s.c. pasireotide vs placebo).

(11) FY 2027 targets: Net Revenue €3,000 - €3,200 million, EBITDA €1,140 - €1,225 million, Adjusted Net Income €770- €820 million, excluding potential impact from tariffs and/or most favored nation pricing policies in the U.S.

Recordati is an international pharmaceutical Group listed on the Italian Stock Exchange (XMIL: REC), with roots dating back to a family-run pharmacy in Northern Italy in the 1920s. We are uniquely structured to provide treatments across specialty and primary care and rare diseases. Our fully integrated operations span clinical development, manufacturing of active ingredients and finished products, commercialization and licensing. We operate in approximately 150 countries across EMEA, the Americas and APAC, with around 4,700 employees. We believe that health is a fundamental right, not a privilege. Today, our purpose “Unlocking the full potential of life” aims to empower individuals to live life to the fullest, from common conditions to the rarest.

Investor Relations

Eugenia Litz

Eugenia.Litz@recordati.com

Gianluca Saletta

saletta.g@recordati.it Media Relations

Laura Conti

conti.l@recordati.it Rebecca Kerr

rebecca.kerr@recordati.com









This document contains forward-looking statements relating to future events and future operating, economic and financial results of the Recordati group. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they depend on the occurrence of future events and circumstances. Actual results may therefore differ materially from those forecast for a variety of reasons, most of which are beyond the Recordati group’s control. The information on the pharmaceutical specialties and other products of the Recordati group contained in this document is intended solely as information on the activities of the Recordati Group, and, as such, it is not intended as a medical scientific indication or recommendation, or as advertising.



MAIN PRODUCTS NET REVENUE

(€ thousands)

First nine months 2026 First nine months 2025 Change % Specialty & Primary Care 1,135,469 1,129,854 0.5 Zanidip® (lercanidipine) and Zanipress® (lercanidipine+enalapril)1 142,585 144,062 (1.0) Eligard® (leuprorelin acetate) 104,559 95,470 9.5 Seloken®/Seloken® ZOK/Logimax®

(metoprolol/metoprolol+felodipine) 75,341 81,310 (7.3) Avodart® (dutasteride) and Combodart®/Duodart®

(dutasteride/tamsulosin)2 74,182 77,611 (4.4) Urorec® (silodosin) 63,221 63,547 (0.5) Livazo® (pitavastatin) 55,876 42,974 30.0 Vazkepa® (ethyl-icosapent) 22,854 3,484 n.a. Rare Diseases 928,161 782,240 18.7 Isturisa® (osilodrostat) 285,880 184,673 54.8 Signifor® / Signifor LAR (pasireotide) 103,922 98,907 5.1 Enjaymo® (sutimlimab) 135,163 103,981 30.0 Qarziba® (dinutuximab beta) 125,459 116,897 7.3 Sylvant® (siltuximab) 74,427 69,688 6.8

(1) of which Zanidip® € 120.6 million in 9M 2026 and € 121.4 million in 9M 2025

(2) Trademarks are owned by or licensed to the GSK group of companies





RECORDATI GROUP

Summary of the consolidated results, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)

(€ thousands)

INCOME STATEMENT First nine months 2026 First nine months 2025 Change % NET REVENUE 2,103,699 1,956,163 7.5 Cost of sales (601,981) (641,133) (6.1) GROSS PROFIT 1,501,718 1,315,030 14.2 Selling expenses (448,719) (416,016) 7.9 Research and development expenses (274,805) (246,930) 11.3 General and administrative expenses (135,209) (123,735) 9.3 Other income/(expenses), net (21,786) (31,676) (31.2) OPERATING INCOME 621,199 496,673 25.1 Financial income/(expenses), net (83,239) (67,373) 23.5 PRE-TAX INCOME 537,960 429,300 25.3 Income taxes (130,857) (103,014) 27.0 NET INCOME 407,103 326,286 24.8 Adjusted gross profit (1) 1,501,718 1,377,491 9.0 Adjusted operating income (2) 642,181 591,132 8.6 Adjusted net income (3) 524,879 493,121 6.4 EBITDA (4) 801,129 743,912 7.7 Net income attributable to: Equity holders of the Parent 407,103 326,286 24.8 Non-controlling interests 0 0 n.s. EARNINGS PER SHARE (euro) Basic(5) 1.988 1.585 25.4 Diluted(6) 1.950 1.560 25.0 (1) Gross profit adjusted from impact of non-cash charges arising from the allocation of the purchase price of acquisitions to the gross margin of acquired inventory as foreseen by IFRS 3.

(2) Net income before income taxes, financial income and expenses, non-recurring items and non-cash charges arising from the allocation of the purchase price of acquisitions to the gross margin of acquired inventory as foreseen by IFRS 3.

(3) Net income excluding amortization and write-downs of intangible assets (except software) and goodwill, non-recurring items, non-cash charges arising from the allocation of the purchase price of acquisitions to the gross margin of acquired inventory as foreseen by IFRS 3, monetary net gains/losses from hyperinflation (IAS 29), net of tax effects.

(4) Net income before income taxes, financial income and expenses, depreciation, amortization and write-downs of property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and goodwill, non-recurring items and non-cash charges arising from the allocation of the purchase price of acquisitions to the gross margin of acquired inventory as foreseen by IFRS 3.

(5) Earnings per share (EPS) are based on average shares outstanding during the respective period, 204,766,883 in 2026 and 205,829,172 in 2025. These amounts are calculated deducting treasury shares in the portfolio, the average of which was 4,358,273 shares in 2026 and 3,295,984 shares in 2025.

(6) Diluted earnings per share is calculated considering rights granted to beneficiaries of stock options and performance shares plans. COMPOSITION OF NET REVENUE First nine months 2026 First nine months 2025 Change % Total revenue 2,103,699 1,956,163 7.5 Italy 234,314 265,272 (11.7) International 1,869,385 1,690,891 10.6





RECORDATI GROUP

(€ thousands)

Reconciliation of Net income to EBITDA(1)

First nine months 2026 First nine months 2025 Net income 407,103 326,286 Income taxes 130,857 103,014 Financial income/(expenses), net 83,239 67,373 Non-recurring expenses 20,982 31,998 Non-cash charges from PPA inventory uplift 0 62,461 Adjusted operating income(2) 642,181 591,132 Depreciation, amortization and write-downs 158,948 152,780 EBITDA(1) 801,129 743,912





Reconciliation of Net income to Adjusted Net income(3)

First nine months 2026 First nine months 2025 Net income 407,103 326,286 Amortization and write-downs of intangible assets

(excluding software) 125,238 122,769 Tax effect (29,524) (29,026) Non-recurring operating expenses 20,982 31,998 Tax effect (3,258) (9,139) Non-cash charges from PPA inventory uplift 0 62,461 Tax effect 0 (15,615) Monetary net (gain)/losses from hyperinflation (IAS29) 4,338 4,457 Tax effect 0 (1,070) Adjusted net income(3) 524,879 493,121

(1) Net income before income taxes, financial income and expenses, depreciation, amortization and write-downs of property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and goodwill, non-recurring items and non-cash charges arising from the allocation of the purchase price of acquisitions to the gross margin of acquired inventory as foreseen by IFRS 3.

(2) Net income before income taxes, financial income and expenses, non-recurring items and non-cash charges arising from the allocation of the purchase price of acquisitions to the gross margin of acquired inventory as foreseen by IFRS 3.

(3) Net income excluding amortization and write-downs of intangible assets (except software) and goodwill, non-recurring items, non-cash charges arising from the allocation of the purchase price of acquisitions to the gross margin of acquired inventory as foreseen by IFRS 3, monetary net gains/losses from hyperinflation (IAS 29), net of tax effects.





RECORDATI GROUP

Summary of the consolidated results, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)

(€ thousands)

ASSETS 30.09.2026 31.12.2025 Property, plant and equipment 232,716 222,324 Intangible assets 2,348,848 2,393,448 Goodwill 805,847 795,680 Other equity investments and securities 18,072 16,244 Other non-current assets 11,787 10,259 Deferred tax assets 153,922 136,415 TOTAL NON-CURRRENT ASSETS 3,571,192 3,574,370 Inventories 571,093 539,804 Trade receivables 637,426 570,154 Other receivables 131,922 106,458 Other current assets 30,607 24,591 Derivative instruments measured at fair value 12,005 8,074 Cash and cash equivalents 503,264 428,824 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 1,886,317 1,677,905 TOTAL ASSETS 5,457,509 5,252,275





RECORDATI GROUP

Summary of the consolidated results, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)

(€ thousands)

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 30.09.2026 31.12.2025 Share capital 26,141 26,141 Share premium reserve 83,719 83,719 Treasury shares (54,289) (239,379) Reserve for derivative instruments 6,162 (17) Translation reserve (370,502) (348,362) Other reserves 27,495 73,822 Profits carried forward 2,214,043 2,009,007 Net income 407,103 443,624 Interim dividend 0 (128,783) Shareholders’ equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent 2,339,872 1,919,772 Shareholders’ equity attributable to non-controlling interests 0 0 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 2,339,872 1,919,772 Loans - due after one year 1,566,812 2,130,296 Provisions for employee benefits 21,033 19,838 Deferred tax liabilities 126,417 129,687 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,714,262 2,279,821 Trade payables 297,408 345,183 Other payables 324,129 257,244 Tax liabilities 116,398 80,572 Other current liabilities 2,388 8,479 Provisions for risks and charges 21,751 19,152 Derivative instruments measured at fair value 5,846 4,862 Loans - due within one year 620,969 313,341 Short-term debts to banks and other lenders 14,486 23,849 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,403,375 1,052,682 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 5,457,509 5,252,275





RECORDATI GROUP

Summary of consolidated results prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) (€ thousands)

CASH FLOW STATEMENT First nine months 2026 First nine months 2025 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income 407,103 326,286 Income taxes 130,857 103,014 Net interest 66,446 69,672 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 29,149 26,803 Amortization of intangible assets 129,799 125,977 Write-downs 0 0 Equity-settled share-based payment transactions 26,259 12,183 Other non-monetary components 12,276 87,044 Change in other assets and other liabilities 58,168 8,570 Cash flow generated/(used) by operating activities before change in working capital 860,057 759,549 Change in: - inventories (19,574) (94,937) - trade receivables (75,584) (64,172) - trade payables (53,475) 21,583 Change in working capital (148,633) (137,526) Interest received 3,513 3,891 Interest paid (79,040) (80,143) Income taxes paid (147,852) (121,442) Cash flow generated/(used) by operating activities 488,045 424,329 INVESTMENT ACTIVITIES Investments in property, plant and equipment (28,593) (27,631) Disposals of property, plant and equipment 414 148 Investments in intangible assets (91,656) (30,158) Disposals of intangible assets 792 111 Disposal of other assets 440 5,000 Acquisition of holdings in other companies (2,636) 0 Cash flow generated/(used) by investment activities (121,239) (52,530) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Opening of loans 3 466,445 Repayment of loans (255,016) (435,100) Payment of lease liabilities (9,142) (8,482) Change in short-term debts to banks and other lenders (686) 1,544 Dividends paid (144,742) (138,520) Purchase of treasury shares (43,952) (143,214) Sale of treasury shares 154,907 41,783 Cash flow generated/(used) by financing activities (298,628) (215,544) Change in cash and cash equivalents 68,178 156,255 Opening cash and cash equivalents 428,824 322,423 Currency translation effect 6,262 (7,216) Closing cash and cash equivalents 503,264 471,462





DECLARATION BY THE FINANCIAL REPORTING OFFICER

The Financial Reporting Officer, Niccolò Giovannini, declares, pursuant to paragraph 2 of Article 154-bis of the Consolidated Law on Finance, that the accounting information contained in this press release corresponds to the Company’s documentation, books and accounting records.