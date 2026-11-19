Everett Cunningham Steps Down as President and CEO to Accept Another Opportunity

Jim Gute, Quanterix’s Chief Commercial Officer, Appointed to the Additional Role of Interim President and CEO

Board Has Initiated a Search for a New CEO

Company Reaffirms 2026 Business Outlook

BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quanterix Corporation (“Quanterix” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: QTRX), a global leader in precision biomarker science, today announced that Everett Cunningham has stepped down as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”), effective immediately, to accept an opportunity in another area of the healthcare sector.

The Board has appointed Jim Gute, Quanterix’s Chief Commercial Officer, to serve in the additional role of Interim President and CEO while it conducts a search for a new CEO. The Board has engaged a nationally recognized executive search firm to assist with this process and will consider both internal and external candidates. Mr. Cunningham will remain available to assist with an orderly transition of his responsibilities through December 11, 2026.

“Leading Quanterix has been a privilege, and I am proud of the progress we made,” said Mr. Cunningham. “I have tremendous confidence in the Company's future and look forward to following its continued success.”

“On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Everett for his contributions to Quanterix,” said Bill Donnelly, Chair of the Board. “In 2026, we have added significant talent to our leadership team which, together, has reinvigorated our commercial organization, significantly advanced our Alzheimer’s diagnostics business and developed clear strategies for our research tool businesses. With several exciting catalysts on the horizon and a strong balance sheet, we believe Quanterix is well positioned to capitalize on the opportunities ahead.”

Mr. Donnelly continued, “Jim is highly regarded within Quanterix and, with his experience leading successful commercial teams and designing and implementing solutions to improve performance, he is well equipped to take on the additional role of Interim CEO. The Board is confident that Jim has the experience, industry expertise and support necessary to serve the Company effectively in this important role.”

Jim Gute, Quanterix’s Chief Commercial Officer and Interim President and CEO, commented, “I am excited to step in as Interim President and CEO of Quanterix during such an important time for the Company. I look forward to working closely with the Board and our senior leadership team to continue to drive the business forward.”

Jim Gute was appointed Quanterix’s Chief Commercial Officer in August 2026. Previously, Mr. Gute served as Senior Vice President and Commercial Manager, General Screening, at Exact Sciences, after a two-year period as General Manager, Western Region. Before joining Exact Sciences, he spent nearly two decades at GE Healthcare, advancing through executive leadership roles of increasing responsibility.

Mr. Donnelly added, “Quanterix has an exceptionally talented team, a differentiated technology platform and significant opportunities to lead the next wave of innovation in advanced disease detection and therapeutic development. Under Jim’s leadership, the Company will remain focused on improving commercial execution, accelerating revenue growth and expanding our diagnostics position. The Board is committed to ensuring a smooth transition and the continued execution of the Company’s strategy.”

Reaffirming 2026 Business Outlook

Quanterix is reaffirming its financial outlook as provided on November 9, 2026.

About Quanterix

Quanterix is a global leader in precision biomarker science, making biology measurable to deliver earlier insights and support breakthroughs in disease research, diagnostics, and drug development. Its SIMOA® technology delivers industry-leading sensitivity, allowing researchers to detect and quantify biomarkers in blood and other fluids at concentrations far below traditional limits. Through the acquisition of Akoya Biosciences, Quanterix Spatial solutions deliver high-plex, quantitative protein analysis in tissue at single-cell resolution. Combined with Accelerator Laboratory services, Quanterix gives researchers the tools and expertise to translate discovery into precision diagnostics. Learn more at www.quanterix.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this press release that are not historical in nature or do not relate to current facts are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provided by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements about Quanterix’s future business outlook, operations, strategy and financial performance, including statements related to our expectations regarding future revenue growth and our financial results for the year ending December 31, 2026, and about the development and commercialization of our products. Words and phrases such as “may,” “approximately,” “continue,” “should,” “expects,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “is likely,” “look ahead,” “look forward,” “believes,” “will,” “intends,” “estimates,” “strategy,” “plan,” “could,” “potential,” “possible” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict with regard to, among other things, timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence, which could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the following possibilities with respect to Quanterix’s future business, operations, strategy and financial performance: risks related to the impact of changes in U.S. government policies, including impacts of tariffs and reductions in federal research funding; risks associated with the anticipated timing for launch of, and features of, Quanterix’s next-generation instruments to upgrade its existing platforms; risks related to Quanterix’s ability to improve existing diagnostics and develop new diagnostic tests and tools; risks related to Quanterix’s ability to successfully penetrate the diagnostics market; risks related to Quanterix’s ability to retain and expand its customer base and achieve sufficient market acceptance of its products; risks related to the ability of Quanterix’s contract manufacturers and suppliers to reliably and consistently manufacture and supply our instruments; risks that Quanterix may fail to realize the anticipated benefits from its recent acquisitions of Emission, Inc. and Akoya Biosciences Inc.; risks that Quanterix’s estimates regarding expenses, future revenues, capital requirements, and needs for additional financing could be incorrect; risks related to Quanterix’s ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures; and risks related to defects or other quality issues in Quanterix’s products that could lead to unforeseen costs, product recalls, adverse regulatory actions, negative publicity and litigation. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described above can be found in the periodic reports filed by Quanterix with the SEC, including the “Risk Factors” sections contained therein, which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to herein. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Quanterix’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what Quanterix anticipates. Quanterix cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made and are based on information available at that time. Quanterix does not assume any obligation to update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements were made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by federal securities laws.

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