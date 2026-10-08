Psilera Greenlit to Initiate Phase 2 of NIH Grant for Alcohol Use Disorder

Government-backed research into next-generation psychedelics and neuroplastogens for addictive disorders underscores the continued momentum behind this promising drug class.

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Psilera Inc. ("Psilera"), a leading biopharmaceutical company pioneering next-generation neuroplastogens and psychedelic therapies, today announced the initiation of Phase 2 of its SBIR NIH-backed research into Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD).

"We're grateful for the continued support from the NIH to further investigate the potential for non-hallucinogenic psilocybin derivatives to treat addiction disorders," says CSO Jackie von Salm, PhD. "Along with our collaborator, Dr. Danielle Gulick at the University of South Florida, we continue to see promising results in reducing alcohol consumption in vivo."

Phase 1 of Psilera’s grant work with the National Institutes of Health began in October of last year through the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA). Psilera delivered timely, promising results, further advancing its preclinical work ahead of its anticipated Phase 1a clinical trial in 2027.

Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) is a spectrum disorder characterized by an impaired ability to stop or control alcohol use despite adverse social, occupational, or health consequences. AUD encompasses the conditions that are often referred to as alcohol abuse, alcohol dependence, or the colloquial term alcoholism. AUD can cause lasting changes in the brain that make patients vulnerable to relapse in the future.

About Psilera

Psilera is a leading biopharmaceutical company, engineering tomorrow's therapies by leveraging the therapeutic potential of neuroplastogens. Leading the charge in its robust, wholly owned pipeline of novel therapeutics is PSIL-006—a first-in-class therapy designed to rapidly deliver the neuroplastic benefits of traditional psychedelics without the limitations of traditional side effects. Driven by relentless scientific excellence and a passion for transforming the patient experience, Psilera is engineering a new era of mindful medicine. Discover how they are reshaping medicine at www.psilera.com.

Research reported in this publication was supported by the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism of the National Institutes of Health under Award Number 4R44AA031925-02. The content of this press release is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.

Contact Information:



Katie DeMarsh, Director of Marketing



Info@Psilera.com

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SOURCE Psilera, Inc.