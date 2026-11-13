Promega Enters License Agreement with BrainXell to Implement NanoLuc®, NanoBiT® and HaloTag® Technologies in iPSC-Derived Models

License improves access to biologically relevant neural models engineered with Promega reporter technologies

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Promega Corporation has signed a license agreement with BrainXell, Inc., a Wisconsin-based producer of iPSC-derived human cells such as neurons and glia. Under the agreement, BrainXell is authorized to engineer HaloTag®, NanoLuc® and NanoBiT® technologies into induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) lines and iPSC-derived models of the central nervous system. Researchers will use these tools to measure protein expression, localization and interactions in human neural cell types.

“Reporter-enabled human neural models take expertise that few labs have in-house,” says Kevin Kopish, Associate Fellow, Product Discovery & Adoption, Promega. “This license creates valuable access by authorizing BrainXell to build Promega technologies into those models for research teams.”

“This agreement with Promega allows our customers to access bespoke neural cell models incorporating cutting-edge reporter technologies for more efficient and translatable CNS drug discovery at scale,” added Michael Hendrickson, BrainXell’s VP of Operations.

HaloTag®, NanoLuc® and NanoBiT® technologies are widely used to monitor protein expression, localization, interactions and degradation in living cells. In human neural models, these measurements let scientists examine how proteins behave in cell types relevant to neurological research. BrainXell is authorized to engineer these tools into iPSC lines, then use directed differentiation to generate neural cell types through its own models and custom projects built for individual research teams.

BrainXell and Promega will both be present at the Society for Neuroscience (SfN) Annual Meeting, Neuroscience 2026, from November 14–18 in Washington, D.C. Find BrainXell at Booth #928 and Promega at Booth #630 to learn more about the technologies enabled through the license agreement.

For more information on Promega reporter technologies, visit www.promega.com/bioluminescence.

For more information on BrainXell iPSC models, visit www.brainxell.com.

About Promega Corporation

Promega Corporation is a leader in providing innovative solutions and technical support to the life sciences industry. The company’s portfolio of over 4,000 products supports a range of life science work across areas such as cell biology; DNA, RNA and protein analysis; drug development; human identification and molecular diagnostics. These tools and technologies have grown in their application over the last 45 years and are used today by scientists and technicians in labs for academic and government research, forensics, pharmaceuticals, clinical diagnostics and veterinary, agricultural and environmental testing. Promega is headquartered in Madison, WI, USA with branches in 16 countries and over 50 global distributors. Learn more at promega.com.

About BrainXell

BrainXell, Inc. is a provider of best-in-class human iPSC-derived cells of the nervous system, including multiple types of neurons, astrocytes, OPCs, microglia, and endothelial cells. Cryopreserved cells are available from control, edited, isogenic, and patient lines at scales into the billions. In addition to cells, BrainXell provides comprehensive culture protocols and technical support. BrainXell is based in Madison, WI, USA with distribution worldwide.

Penny Patterson

VP, Corporate Affairs

Promega Corporation

Phone: (608) 274-4330

E-mail: penny.patterson@promega.com