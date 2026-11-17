BRYAN, Ohio, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Phothera®, a leading manufacturer of FDA-cleared at-home and in-office phototherapy devices, bringing together the trusted phototherapy brands Daavlin and National Biological, today announced its 2026–2027 Scientific Advisory Board. The seven-member Board will provide expert clinical guidance on narrowband ultraviolet B (NB-UVB) phototherapy, physician education, research priorities, and opportunities to improve access to treatment for chronic skin conditions, including vitiligo, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis (eczema), and cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL).

Chaired by Raja Sivamani, MD, MS, AP, Dermatologist, Pacific Skin Institute and Consultant/Acting Chief Medical Officer, Phothera, the Board brings together experts in inflammatory skin diseases, pigmentary disorders, and complex medical dermatology. Its members have held leadership positions within prominent professional organizations, academic institutions, and clinical research programs, contributing to advances in dermatologic care and phototherapy.

"Bringing together this caliber of clinical expertise is an important milestone for Phothera," said Austin Monroe, Vice President of Marketing at Phothera. "As treatment options in dermatology continue to expand, we have an opportunity to strengthen the role of phototherapy through research, education, and closer collaboration with the physicians who use it. Access is central to that work. With access to more than 200 million covered lives, we are committed to making home phototherapy a practical option for every patient who can benefit from it."

Meet the Phothera Scientific Advisory Board

Board members include:

Raja Sivamani, MD, MS, AP: Chair and Acting Chief Medical Officer, Phothera. Board-certified dermatologist and clinical researcher with expertise in inflammatory skin diseases and dermatologic therapeutics. A longstanding clinical advisor to Phothera, Dr. Sivamani brings extensive knowledge of the company's phototherapy technology and clinical priorities. Sacramento, CA.









Chair and Acting Chief Medical Officer, Phothera. Board-certified dermatologist and clinical researcher with expertise in inflammatory skin diseases and dermatologic therapeutics. A longstanding clinical advisor to Phothera, Dr. Sivamani brings extensive knowledge of the company's phototherapy technology and clinical priorities. Sacramento, CA. Seemal R. Desai, MD, FAAD: President of the Global Vitiligo Foundation and Past President of the American Academy of Dermatology and the Skin of Color Society, recognized internationally for his leadership in vitiligo, pigmentary disorders, and skin of color dermatology. Dallas, TX.









President of the Global Vitiligo Foundation and Past President of the American Academy of Dermatology and the Skin of Color Society, recognized internationally for his leadership in vitiligo, pigmentary disorders, and skin of color dermatology. Dallas, TX. Nada Elbuluk, MD, MSc, FAAD: Professor of Clinical Dermatology at the Keck School of Medicine of USC and the Founding Director of the USC Skin of Color and Pigmentary Disorders Program. She is the Immediate Past President of the Skin of Color Society and a board member of the Global Vitiligo Foundation. She is recognized nationally and internationally for her contributions to pigmentary disorders, skin of color dermatology, health equity, and dermatologic education. Los Angeles, CA.









Professor of Clinical Dermatology at the Keck School of Medicine of USC and the Founding Director of the USC Skin of Color and Pigmentary Disorders Program. She is the Immediate Past President of the Skin of Color Society and a board member of the Global Vitiligo Foundation. She is recognized nationally and internationally for her contributions to pigmentary disorders, skin of color dermatology, health equity, and dermatologic education. Los Angeles, CA. Pearl E. Grimes, MD, FAAD: Founder of the Vitiligo & Pigmentation Institute of Southern California, Clinical Professor of Dermatology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, and Immediate Past President of the Global Vitiligo Foundation. Internationally recognized expert in vitiligo and pigmentary disorders, actively involved in home phototherapy for over 25 years, with extensive contributions to clinical research and dermatologic education. Los Angeles, CA.









Founder of the Vitiligo & Pigmentation Institute of Southern California, Clinical Professor of Dermatology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, and Immediate Past President of the Global Vitiligo Foundation. Internationally recognized expert in vitiligo and pigmentary disorders, actively involved in home phototherapy for over 25 years, with extensive contributions to clinical research and dermatologic education. Los Angeles, CA. Iltefat H. Hamzavi, MD, FAAD: Dr. Iltefat Hamzavi is a board-certified dermatologist at Henry Ford Hospital and at Hamzavi Dermatology Specialists, where his work focuses on vitiligo, photomedicine, and hidradenitis suppurativa. He is the co-founder and former president of the Global Vitiligo Foundation. He has co-authored over 300 peer-reviewed papers and has been honored by the American Academy of Dermatology with the John Kenney Lifetime Achievement Award. Detroit, MI.









Dr. Iltefat Hamzavi is a board-certified dermatologist at Henry Ford Hospital and at Hamzavi Dermatology Specialists, where his work focuses on vitiligo, photomedicine, and hidradenitis suppurativa. He is the co-founder and former president of the Global Vitiligo Foundation. He has co-authored over 300 peer-reviewed papers and has been honored by the American Academy of Dermatology with the John Kenney Lifetime Achievement Award. Detroit, MI. Nicholas K. Mollanazar, MD, MBA: Assistant Professor of Clinical Dermatology and Director of Patient Access, Dermatology, at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, with expertise in complex medical dermatology, autoimmune skin diseases, and clinical care innovation. Philadelphia, PA.









Assistant Professor of Clinical Dermatology and Director of Patient Access, Dermatology, at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, with expertise in complex medical dermatology, autoimmune skin diseases, and clinical care innovation. Philadelphia, PA. Eingun James Song, MD, FAAD: Chief Medical Officer and Director of Clinical Research at Frontier Dermatology, with expertise in psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and clinical research involving inflammatory skin diseases. Mill Creek, WA.

Advancing At-Home and In-Office NB-UVB Phototherapy

Narrowband UVB phototherapy is an established, non-drug treatment option used in the management of several chronic skin conditions. Treatment may be delivered in a dermatology clinic or, when prescribed by a healthcare provider, through an at-home phototherapy device.

The Scientific Advisory Board will advise Phothera on clinical research priorities, physician education, and opportunities to expand the understanding and appropriate use of NB-UVB phototherapy.

A key focus will be the evolving role of at-home phototherapy, including its potential to reduce the treatment burden associated with frequent office visits. The Board will also explore phototherapy in combination with emerging therapies, barriers to adoption, and opportunities to advance phototherapy through clinical research, technology, and innovation.

The Board will meet quarterly and contribute to scientific discussions, educational programs, and clinical initiatives designed to support dermatologists and improve patient care.

About Phothera®

Backed by over 80 years of combined expertise, Phothera is united under Madison Industries with one mission: expanding access to proven phototherapy for people living with chronic skin conditions. As a leading provider of FDA-cleared home and in-office narrowband ultraviolet B (NB-UVB) solutions, we're proud to help patients and prescribers navigate treatment through trusted technology, modern solutions, dedicated support, and a broad portfolio of targeted devices.

www.phothera.com

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