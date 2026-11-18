PHOENIX, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Children's today announced the appointment of David P. Bichell, MD, as vice president and chief of cardiothoracic surgery. He will also serve as co-director of the Center for Heart Care. A nationally recognized congenital heart surgeon, researcher and educator, Dr. Bichell joins Phoenix Children's following a distinguished career at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he served as chief of pediatric cardiac surgery and surgical director of the Vanderbilt Pediatric Heart Institute.

As chief of cardiothoracic surgery, Dr. Bichell will draw on his experience in mentorship and surgical education to develop the next generation of surgical leaders and position Phoenix Children's Center for Heart Care for continued growth. His vision builds on the Center's strengths by further aligning cardiac surgery, cardiology, anesthesia, intensive care, nursing and other specialties around each child's needs. For Dr. Bichell, this means looking beyond treatment, surgery or hospitalization, to support patients' long-term quality of life and ongoing care into adulthood.

Recognized among the nation's leading pediatric cardiology and heart surgery programs by U.S. News & World Report, Dr. Bichell will work alongside the Center's physicians, advanced practice providers, nurses and multidisciplinary care teams to advance the specialized care and outcomes that have made it a destination for children with congenital and acquired heart disease.

"Dr. Bichell is one of the most respected surgeons in his field, and we are honored he has chosen to bring his exceptional skill and talent to care for patients at Phoenix Children's. He has spent decades helping children with the most complex heart conditions while fostering strong teams and mentoring future leaders," said John R. Nickens IV, President and CEO of Phoenix Children’s. "Our vision to improve the health of a generation requires us to invest in exceptional care while building for the future. Dr. Bichell brings the clinical expertise to make an impact for kids today and a longstanding commitment to developing the surgical leaders of tomorrow. That combination made him the right choice for Phoenix Children's."

Dr. Bichell spent nearly two decades at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he served as Professor of Cardiac Surgery and William S. Stoney, Jr. Chair in Cardiac Surgery. He has performed nearly 6,000 heart operations throughout his career and has led advances in congenital heart surgery, outcomes research and surgical innovation. Dr. Bichell's broad surgical expertise includes complex neonatal heart defects, single-ventricle surgery and pediatric heart transplantation. Under his leadership, the pediatric heart transplant program consistently ranked among the nation's highest-volume programs.

He has served as principal investigator for numerous clinical studies, including federally funded multicenter research focused on noninvasive heart transplant rejection monitoring. Dr. Bichell has authored more than 130 peer-reviewed articles published in journals including New England Journal of Medicine, Circulation and the Journal of Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgery. He has presented his work at national and international scientific meetings and is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons.

Dr. Bichell is known for his collaborative, people-centered leadership style. As chief, he will focus on listening, learning and supporting the Center for Heart Care's team while keeping patient families at the center of every decision.

He will work closely with Mohamad Alaeddine, MD, who will serve as associate division chief of cardiothoracic surgery, to support the division's continued growth and long-term leadership.

"Programs earn national recognition because of the people behind them," said Dr. Bichell. "Phoenix Children's has built a remarkable team and solid foundation for children and families facing complex heart disease. By further strengthening collaboration across multidisciplinary teams and investing in our people, we have an opportunity to expand the Center's impact throughout the region and advance heart care for generations of children and families to come."

Dr. Bichell earned his bachelor's degree from Johns Hopkins University and his medical degree from Columbia University College of Physicians & Surgeons. He completed training in pediatrics, general surgery and cardiothoracic surgery at Columbia University, Washington University School of Medicine, Brigham & Women's Hospital and Boston Children's Hospital. He is board certified in surgery and thoracic surgery, including subspecialty certification in congenital heart surgery.

About Phoenix Children's



Phoenix Children’s is one of the nation's largest pediatric health systems. It comprises Phoenix Children's Hospital – Thomas Campus, Phoenix Children's Hospital – Arrowhead Campus, Phoenix Children's Hospital – East Valley, Phoenix Children's – Avondale Campus, four pediatric specialty and urgent care centers, 12 community pediatric practices, 20 outpatient clinics, two ambulatory surgery centers and seven community-service outpatient clinics throughout the state of Arizona. The system provides world-class inpatient, outpatient, trauma, emergency and urgent care and has been serving children and families for more than 40 years. Phoenix Children's Care Network includes more than 1,405 pediatric primary care providers and specialists who deliver care across more than 75 subspecialties. Alongside our colleagues, collaborators and communities, we're elevating pediatric care, education and innovation, so we can all grow healthier together. For more information, visit phoenixchildrens.org.

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SOURCE Phoenix Children's