Phio Pharmaceuticals to Present at the National Investment Banking Association (NIBA) 153rd Conference

Highlighting its Proprietary INTASYL siRNA Therapeutic Platform and Development Update for Lead PH-762 Program in Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma

King of Prussia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2026) - Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing cancer therapeutics based on its proprietary INTASYL® siRNA gene-silencing platform, today announced that it has accepted the invitation to present at the National Investment Banking Association's (NIBA) 153rd Conference on October 6-7, 2026, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.Robert Bitterman, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present Phio's INTASYL® siRNA therapeutic platform, its differentiated delivery approach, and the Company's strategic direction. The presentation will include an update on PH-762; the Company's lead clinical-stage program in cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (cSCC). Robert Bitterman CEO and Lisa Carson, CFO, Phio Pharmaceuticals will participate in this event and will be available for one-on-one meetings for more in-depth discussions."NIBA provides an excellent forum to communicate Phio's investment thesis based on a differentiated siRNA therapeutic platform designed to enhance immune-cell function in solid tumors with a strong safety profile," said Robert Bitterman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Phio Pharmaceuticals.October 7, 202612:40 PM (EDT)The Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort, Fort Lauderdale, FloridaMr. Robert Bitterman, CEO and President, Phio PharmaceuticalsThe National Investment Banking Association (NIBA) is a non-profit organization that has been serving the micro-cap and small-cap investment community for almost 50 years. NIBA's 153rd Investment Conference website is available here:Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing its proprietary INTASYLsiRNA gene silencing technology to eliminate cancer. Phio's INTASYL compounds are designed to enhance the body's immune cells to more effectively kill cancer cells. Phio's lead clinical development program is an INTASYL compound, PH-762, that silences the PD-1 gene implicated in various forms of skin cancer. The Phase 1b trial (NCT# 06014086) evaluated PH-762 for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, melanoma and Merkel cell carcinoma. PH-762 is a potential non-surgical treatment for skin cancers.For additional information, visit the Company's website,Jennifer Phillips:Corporate AffairsTo view the source version of this press release, please visit