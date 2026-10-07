Phillips Medisize to Present Evidence-Based Framework for High-Dose Subcutaneous Drug Delivery at the 2026 Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) Universe of Pre-Filled Syringes and Injection Devices Conference

HUDSON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CDMO--Phillips Medisize, a Molex company and a leader in the design, development, engineering and manufacturing of pharmaceutical drug delivery, in vitro diagnostic and medtech devices, will present an evidence-based decision-making framework for high-dose subcutaneous (SC) drug delivery at the 2026 PDA Universe of Pre-Filled Syringes and Injection Devices Conference, October 6-7 in Palm Springs, California.

As high-dose and high-concentration biologics become more common, pharmaceutical companies are adapting their approach to drug delivery. Device choice can no longer be dictated by delivery volume alone; it requires early "systems thinking" across device engineering, formulation science and patient experience. This presentation will outline how these industry shifts are redefining the drug-device landscape and how multidisciplinary alignment can help development teams navigate this complexity.

The podium presentation, “The Science, Engineering and Commercialization of High-Dose Subcutaneous Drug Delivery: An Evidence-Based Decision-Making Framework Supported by Rapid Testing and Analysis,” will be co-presented by Tony Bedford, director, Global Research & Development at Phillips Medisize and Tim Quigg, development director at Crux Product Design. Key presentation highlights include:

Why high-dose biologics require new delivery strategies as volumes increase and concentrations rise, pushing conventional autoinjectors to their mechanical limits.

How device, formulation and patient experience interdependently shape feasibility, requiring rapid testing and iterative optimization rather than early format lock-in.

A practical framework for evaluating delivery pathways from standard autoinjectors to advanced electromechanical systems and on-body injectors.

How market ambition influences development cycles, engineering trade-offs and iteration intensity when designing for highly competitive therapeutic categories.

“High-dose and high-concentration biologics are fundamentally changing the drug delivery landscape,” said Bedford. “Success depends on looking at device design, formulation and patient experience together as one connected system from day one. It requires practical, evidence-based choices throughout clinical development to avoid costly delays and scale therapies effectively.”

Phillips Medisize continues to shape the future of drug delivery systems, injection devices and patient-centric design. The company works closely with pharmaceutical customers to combine device engineering, formulation insight and global manufacturing expertise into reliable, scalable solutions.

Attendees can visit the Phillips Medisize at booth 800 during the conference. Additional information is available at www.phillipsmedisize.com.

About Phillips Medisize

Phillips Medisize, a Molex company, collaborates with leading pharmaceutical, medical technology and in vitro diagnostic companies to design, engineer and manufacture lifesaving innovations. A contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), Phillips Medisize leverages its 60 years of expertise and globally renowned capabilities to collaborate with customers to deliver products and solutions that annually help millions of patients, healthcare professionals and individuals live healthier, more productive lives. For more information, visit www.phillipsmedisize.com.

About Molex

Molex is a global electronics leader committed to making the world a better, more-connected place. With a presence in more than 40 countries, Molex enables transformative technology innovation in the consumer device, aerospace and defense, data center, cloud, telecommunications, transportation, industrial automation and healthcare industries. Through trusted customer and industry relationships, unrivaled engineering expertise and product quality and reliability, Molex realizes the infinite potential of Creating Connections for Life. For more information, visit www.molex.com.

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Helen Winkler

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