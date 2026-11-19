Results Highlight Clinical Efficacy, Activity Against Fluoroquinolone-Resistant Pathogens and Rapid Pain Relief

XTORO Now Commercially Available in the U.S.

LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fonseca Biosciences, a specialty pharmaceutical company commercializing clinically differentiated pharmaceutical products, today announced that the pooled results from two Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating XTORO® (finafloxacin otic suspension), 0.3%, for the treatment of acute otitis externa (AOE), commonly known as swimmer’s ear, have been published in Annals of Otology, Rhinology & Laryngology, a leading peer-reviewed journal in otolaryngology.

“This common bacterial infection of the outer ear often results in significant patient discomfort and treatment challenges caused by antibiotic resistance, including reports of reduced fluoroquinolone susceptibility among bacterial isolates associated with AOE,” said Ann Edmunds, PharmD, MD, a clinical investigator and lead author of the publication. “The data from these two Phase 3 trials are noteworthy because they demonstrate consistency across the outcomes that matter most to clinicians and patients: high rates of pathogen eradication, including antibiotic-resistant organisms, and rapid relief from ear pain versus vehicle. Based on these meaningful Phase 3 results, I believe XTORO represents an important advancement in the management of AOE, and I’m thrilled that patients now have access to this important medicine.”

The publication reports pooled findings from two randomized, double-masked, vehicle-controlled Phase 3 studies conducted at 128 clinical sites in the United States and Canada. The trials enrolled more than 1,200 pediatric and adult patients, six months of age and older, with clinically diagnosed AOE and evaluated clinical cure, microbiological outcomes, and patient-reported ear pain.

According to the published results, finafloxacin otic suspension demonstrated statistically significant differences versus vehicle in clinical cure at the test-of-cure visit, microbiological eradication of baseline pathogens, and median time to cessation of ear pain:

Patients in the pathogen-positive subset of the intention-to-treat (ITT) population treated with finafloxacin had a clinical cure rate of 70.2% on day 11 (test-of-cure visit, ToC), compared with 36.6% in the vehicle group (P < .0001). A comparable effect was observed in the overall ITT population (finafloxacin 71% cure vs. vehicle 49.8%).

Finafloxacin eradicated the most common AOE pathogens with high efficiency: 89% for Staphylococcus aureus and 85.3% for Pseudomonas aeruginosa , compared with 39.2% and 26.8%, respectively, in the vehicle group.

and 85.3% for , compared with 39.2% and 26.8%, respectively, in the vehicle group. Median time to cessation of ear pain was 3.5 days in the finafloxacin group versus 7.0 days in the vehicle group (P < .0001).

In exploratory analyses, finafloxacin achieved high eradication rates in clinically cured patients with pathogens resistant to other fluoroquinolones.

“The publication of these Phase 3 results provides important peer-reviewed evidence supporting XTORO’s differentiated clinical profile,” said Mike Luby, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Fonseca Biosciences. “We believe XTORO represents a meaningful advancement in the treatment of acute otitis externa, and we’re excited to make this therapy available to patients and healthcare professionals across the United States.”

Finafloxacin was generally well tolerated, with a safety profile comparable to vehicle. Adverse events were reported in 91 patients (14.7%) treated with finafloxacin and 99 patients (16.1%) receiving vehicle. Of these, 11 finafloxacin-treated patients and 7 vehicle-treated patients experienced adverse events assessed as related to study treatment. The publication includes pooled analyses from both trials, along with detailed microbiological and safety data, providing a comprehensive assessment of finafloxacin’s clinical performance across a broad patient population. The full publication, “Efficacy and Safety of Finafloxacin Otic Suspension, 0.3% for the Treatment of Acute Otitis Externa: Results from two Phase III Randomized Clinical Studies,” is available in Annals of Otology, Rhinology & Laryngology, published by SAGE Publishing, at https://doi.org/10.1177/00034894261453726.

XTORO, the first new molecular entity approved for acute otitis externa in more than two decades, is now available in the United States following FDA approval of the Prior Approval Supplement required for commercial manufacturing. Interested healthcare professionals may learn more at www.xtoro.us.

About XTORO® (finafloxacin otic suspension), 0.3%

XTORO® (finafloxacin otic suspension), 0.3%, is an FDA-approved topical quinolone antimicrobial indicated for the treatment of acute otitis externa (AOE), commonly known as swimmer’s ear, caused by susceptible strains of Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Staphylococcus aureus in patients one year of age and older.

XTORO contains finafloxacin, a novel fluoroquinolone that demonstrated strong clinical and microbiological efficacy in Phase 3 clinical trials, including activity against fluoroquinolone-resistant pathogens and rapid relief of ear pain. XTORO is the first new molecular entity approved for acute otitis externa in more than two decades.

INDICATIONS AND USAGE

XTORO® (finafloxacin otic suspension), 0.3%, is a quinolone antimicrobial indicated for the treatment of acute otitis externa (AOE), with or without an otowick, caused by susceptible strains of Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Staphylococcus aureus in patients one year of age and older.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Contraindications: None.

Warnings and Precautions:

Prolonged use of this product may result in overgrowth of nonsusceptible organisms. Discontinue use if this occurs.

Allergic reactions may occur in patients with a history of hypersensitivity to finafloxacin, other quinolones, or any component of this medication. Discontinue use if this occurs.

Adverse Reactions:

The most common adverse reactions occurring in 1% of patients treated with XTORO were ear pruritus and nausea.

Before administering, please see Full Prescribing Information for XTORO®.

To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, contact Fonseca Biosciences, LLC at 1-877-436-6732 or FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

About Acute Otitis Externa

Acute otitis externa affects millions of patients annually in the United States and is characterized by inflammation and infection of the external ear canal, often resulting in significant pain, tenderness, and swelling.

About Fonseca Biosciences

Fonseca Biosciences is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring and commercializing clinically differentiated pharmaceutical products. The company seeks high-quality assets with compelling clinical profiles and significant commercial potential, applying a disciplined, data-driven commercialization model designed to efficiently translate clinical differentiation into physician adoption, patient access, and sustainable market success.

Fonseca’s first commercial product is XTORO® (finafloxacin otic suspension), 0.3%, an FDA-approved treatment for acute otitis externa. Through a capital-efficient operating model and integrated commercialization platform, Fonseca is building a portfolio of differentiated pharmaceutical products designed to address meaningful unmet medical needs.

For more information, visit https://fonsecabio.com/.

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