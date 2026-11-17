MONTRÉAL, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharmascience Canada is pleased to announce the launch of ᴾʳpms-NILOTINIB (nilotinib hydrochloride dihydrate capsules) in the Canadian market.

ᴾʳpms-NILOTINIB is available as oral capsules in strengths of 150 mg and 200 mg.

"The launch of ᴾʳpms-NILOTINIB reflects Pharmascience's ongoing commitment to providing access to therapies for Canadian patients. As we continue to expand our product portfolio, we remain focused on delivering medicines that support patients and healthcare providers across Canada.", said Mike Dutton, Vice President and General Manager, Pharmascience Canada.

For more information about this product, including contraindications, warnings and precautions, adverse reactions, drug interactions, dosing, and conditions of clinical use, please consult the Product Monograph available at: https://pdf.hres.ca/dpd_pm/00083349.PDF. This information is also available through our Medical Information Department at medinfo@pharmascience.com or by telephone at +1 (888) 550-6060.

Patients should consult their healthcare professional for more information to determine whether this treatment is appropriate for them. Always read and follow the instructions provided with the product. This medication may not be suitable for everyone.

About Pharmascience inc.

Pharmascience inc., founded in 1983, is the largest pharmaceutical employer in Quebec. Based in Montreal, the company employs nearly 1,700 people and is among the leading drug manufacturers in Canada. As a privately held, fully integrated company, Pharmascience relies on strong Canadian roots while expanding its international presence, with products distributed in over 50 countries.

Ranked 41st among Canada’s top 100 investors in research and development (R&D) in 2025, with annual investments of $55 million, Pharmascience inc. is a major player in the country’s pharmaceutical industry.

Pharmascience inc. places great importance on investing in its employees and in youth, supporting their personal and professional development through various programs and initiatives. In 2026, Pharmascience was certified as a Great Place to Work for the fifth consecutive year.

Product Monograph available at: https://pdf.hres.ca/dpd_pm/00083349.PDF.

Medical Information Department at medinfo@pharmascience.com telephone at +1 (888) 550 6060.