Perceptive Discovery Appoints Dr. Benjamin Bronfin as Vice President of Operations to Support Continued Growth and Operational Excellence

Experienced CRO leader brings more than 25 years of expertise in operational strategy, scientific service delivery, and organizational growth to strengthen Perceptive Discovery's preclinical and translational research capabilities.

BOSTON, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Perceptive Discovery, a leading provider of preclinical and translational research services, today announced the appointment of Benjamin Bronfin, MD, as Vice President of Operations. In this role, Dr. Bronfin will lead efforts to strengthen operational efficiency, enhance service delivery, and build scalable infrastructure to support the organization's continued growth across oncology and radioligand therapy (RLT) drug development.

Dr. Bronfin brings more than 25 years of leadership experience spanning contract research organizations (CROs), biotechnology, pharmaceutical development, and laboratory operations. His expertise in scaling scientific operations, optimizing processes, and leading multidisciplinary teams will be instrumental in advancing Perceptive Discovery's commitment to delivering high-quality, reliable research services that help sponsors make critical drug development decisions.

"Benjamin brings a strong combination of scientific expertise, operational leadership, and a proven ability to build and scale high-performing organizations," said Benjamin Murphy, Chief Executive Officer of Perceptive. "As Perceptive Discovery continues to grow, we are focused on building an efficient, scalable delivery organization that enables our scientific experts to do what they do best. Benjamin's leadership will help us bring greater structure to the execution of strategic initiatives and establish the foundation needed to support our teams, our clients, and our long-term success."

Prior to joining Perceptive Discovery, Dr. Bronfin held senior positions at Pharmaron Laboratory Services and Cambridge Biomedical, where he led scientific operations, expanded service capabilities, and drove organizational growth. His experience includes scaling multidisciplinary teams, improving operational performance, and overseeing complex preclinical and clinical research programs. He holds a Doctor of Medicine degree from Omsk State Medical Academy.

In his new role, Dr. Bronfin will focus on strengthening operational processes, improving cross-functional coordination, and driving the execution of key initiatives across Perceptive Discovery. By aligning operational infrastructure with scientific capabilities and business priorities, he will help ensure the organization can continue to scale while maintaining the quality, consistency, and responsiveness clients expect.

"I'm excited to join Perceptive Discovery at such an important stage in its growth," said Dr. Bronfin. "The organization has exceptional scientific expertise and a strong foundation in preclinical and translational research. I look forward to working with the team to strengthen our operational capabilities, streamline execution, and create an environment where our scientists can focus on delivering high-quality research that advances our clients' development programs."

The appointment reflects Perceptive Discovery's continued investment in the people, infrastructure, and operational capabilities needed to support increasingly complex drug development programs. With integrated expertise spanning radiochemistry, in vitro and in vivo studies, molecular imaging, quantitative image analysis, and translational research, Perceptive Discovery provides sponsors with the scientific evidence needed to inform critical development decisions and accelerate the progression of promising therapies.

About Perceptive Discovery



Perceptive Discovery is a leading preclinical and translational research organization supporting oncology, CNS, and radiopharmaceutical development from discovery through early clinical translation. Through integrated expertise in radiochemistry, multimodal imaging, quantitative analysis, and in vitro and in vivo research, Perceptive Discovery helps sponsors generate decision-ready data that reduces risk and accelerates development toward the clinic.



For more information about Perceptive Discovery visit: https://www.perceptive.com/about-perceptive-discovery/.

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SOURCE Perceptive Discovery