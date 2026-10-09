Paradromics Demonstrates Four Years of Stable Neural Recording in Major Brain-Computer Interface Durability Milestone

Long-term preclinical data show sustained signal quality and decoding performance

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paradromics Inc., a neurotechnology company developing high-data-rate brain-computer interfaces (BCIs) to restore and enhance human capabilities, today announced that its brain-computer interface has demonstrated more than four years of stable neural recording and decoding performance.

The four-year milestone comes from two sheep implanted with Paradromics cortical modules representative of the electrode technology used in the Connexus® BCI. Through ongoing follow-up, the animals have remained healthy, no electrode-array migration has been observed, and recorded neural signals have remained stable leading to durable neural decoding performance.

“This is an important proof point,” said Matt Angle, PhD, founder and CEO of Paradromics. “It has commonly been assumed that implantable BCI architectures must trade between peak performance and long-term stability. Entire companies have been based on that premise. Now we have shown that our platform, which has demonstrated the highest information transfer rates of any BCI, can also record stably for years. It’s possible to achieve both performance and longevity in one architecture.”

Across the four-year study period, spike signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) remained stable in both animals, meaning neural spikes remained clearly distinguishable from background noise years after implantation. In another ongoing study of the full Paradromics BCI platform in six sheep, spike SNR has also remained stable for nearly two years.

“Our responsibility as a preclinical science team is to move past demos and develop rigorous internal benchmarks to ensure that we are building a platform that the clinical team can use to develop durable therapies,” said Shaoyu Qiao, PhD, VP of Neuroscience at Paradromics. “We designed the system to be stable in vivo. We used materials that we knew would last, we developed a surgical approach that avoids electrode migration, and we made the microwires that penetrate smaller than a human hair in order to reduce biological impact. We are achieving what we set out to achieve, but this is just the first four years of what we hope will be many more years of ongoing performance.”

The Connexus BCI is designed to capture individual neuron resolution information at a high-data-rate, to be fully implantable using medical-grade materials and established neurosurgical workflows, and to support years of stable neural recording. Paradromics is continuing long-term preclinical follow-up as part of its broader effort to establish the evidence required for safe and durable high-performance BCI technology.

“I have long endorsed that a BCI has to be safe, high performance, and durable to matter clinically,” said Stephen Ryu, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Paradromics. ”The field tends to focus on the first two. But as a neurosurgeon, I see durability as a safety issue. Every additional surgery is asking the patient to take on another round of risk. Ideally, no one should need repeat brain surgery because their implant wore out. Durability may be the most important factor for a technology that’s meant to be widely adopted. At Paradromics, our goal is a single implant that lasts as long as the patient needs it. Data like this shows that's achievable.”

This milestone comes as Paradromics advances its Connect-One Early Feasibility Study (EFS), moving from years of preclinical research into first-in-human evaluation of the Connexus BCI. The EFS study is designed to assess how the Connexus BCI’s safety and performance translate to the people the technology was created to serve.

About Paradromics

Paradromics Inc. is a neurotechnology company developing high-data-rate brain-computer interfaces to restore and enhance human capabilities. The company's first-generation device, the Connexus® BCI, is designed to capture neural activity at the resolution of individual neurons and translate neural intent into speech, computer control, movement, and other essential human functions. Paradromics' first clinical application focuses on restoring communication for people who have lost the ability to speak due to paralysis and other severe motor impairments. Over time, the platform is designed to support direct AI interaction, advanced prosthetics, sensory feedback, and next-generation treatments for neurological conditions. For more information, visit paradromics.com.

Caution: Connexus® BCI is an investigational device limited by United States law to investigational use. Connexus® and Paradromics™ are trademarks or registered trademarks of Paradromics Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

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