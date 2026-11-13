Palatin to Report First Quarter Fiscal Year 2027 Results

Teleconference and Webcast to be held on November 17, 2026

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Palatin Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTN) will announce its first quarter fiscal year 2027 operating results on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, before the open of the U.S. financial markets.

Palatin will also conduct a conference call and live audio webcast hosted by its executive management team on November 17, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. ET. The conference call will provide an update on corporate and development activities.

Schedule for the Operating Results Press Release, Conference Call / Audio Webcast

Q1 Fiscal Year 2027 Results Press Release 11/17/2026 at 7:30 a.m. ET Q1 Fiscal Year 2027 Conference Call-Live 11/17/2026 at 11:00 a.m. ET US Toll Free Dial-In Number: 1-888-506-0062 International Dial-In Number: 1-973-528-0011 Participant Access Code: 336522 Q1 Fiscal Year 2027 Conference Call-Replay 11/17/2026-12/01/2026 US Toll Free Dial-In Number: 1-877-481-4010 International Dial-In Number: 1-919-882-2331 Replay Passcode: 54837

The audio webcast and replay can be accessed by logging on to the "Investors-Webcasts" section of Palatin's website at http://www.palatin.com or by clicking here.

About Palatin

Palatin Technologies, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing medicines targeting the melanocortin receptor system. Palatin's principal strategic development focus is advancing next-generation MC4R-selective agonists for rare neuroendocrine obesity disorders, including hypothalamic obesity, Prader-Willi syndrome and Bardet-Biedl syndrome. The Company is developing long-acting injectable peptide agonists, oral small-molecule agonists and an oral peptide agonist approach, with the objective of delivering differentiated efficacy, tolerability and dosing profiles suitable for long-term treatment. Palatin also utilizes collaborations, licensing arrangements and strategic partnerships to advance other melanocortin-based programs. For more information, visit www.palatin.com.

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SOURCE Palatin Technologies, Inc.