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Orthofix Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results and Revises Full-Year 2026 Guidance

November 9, 2026 | 
17 min read

LEWISVILLE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX), a leading global medical technology company, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, and revised its full-year 2026 net sales and non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA guidance. Unless otherwise noted, pro forma results exclude the impact of the discontinued M6™ product lines.



Third Quarter 2026 Highlights

  • Total reported net sales of $207.9 million, representing an increase of 1% on a reported basis and 2% on a pro forma constant currency basis compared with the prior year period.
  • Reported net loss of $(6.1) million and non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $26.0 million.
  • Revised full-year 2026 pro forma net sales guidance to $825 million to $830 million and non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA guidance to $86 million to $88 million, reflecting third-quarter performance and the anticipated fourth quarter impact of actions to improve U.S. Spine execution, instrument set availability and asset productivity.
  • Global Spine Fixation1 net sales increased 1% on a reported and constant currency basis compared with the prior year period.
  • Global Limb Reconstruction net sales increased 8% on a reported basis and 9% on a constant currency basis compared with the prior year period.
  • Therapeutic Solutions net sales increased 4% compared with the prior year period.

“Continued growth in Limb Reconstruction and Therapeutic Solutions helped offset weaker Spine performance,” said Massimo Calafiore, President and Chief Executive Officer. “In U.S. Spine, we are accelerating actions to strengthen commercial execution, improve instrument set supply and allocation, and increase asset productivity by focusing resources on our highest-performing distributor partners, products and market opportunities. Our revised guidance reflects third-quarter performance and the near-term impact of these actions, which are intended to build a stronger foundation for sustainable growth, profitability and cash generation.”

1 Spine Fixation is comprised of the Company’s Spinal Implants product category, excluding motion preservation product offerings.

Financial Results Overview

Third Quarter 2026 Net Sales and Financial Results

The following table presents net sales by product category and reporting segment on a pro forma basis, removing the effects of the Company’s discontinued M6 product lines:

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

(Unaudited, U.S. Dollars, in millions)

 

2026

 

 

2025

 

 

Change

 

 

Constant
Currency
Change

 

Therapeutic Solutions

 

$

64.0

 

 

$

61.2

 

 

 

4.5

%

 

 

4.5

%

Spinal Implants, Biologics and Enabling Technologies*

 

 

107.4

 

 

 

108.6

 

 

 

(1.1

%)

 

 

(1.1

%)

Global Spine*

 

 

171.4

 

 

 

169.8

 

 

 

0.9

%

 

 

0.9

%

Global Limb Reconstruction

 

 

36.4

 

 

 

33.6

 

 

 

8.5

%

 

 

9.4

%

Pro forma net sales*

 

 

207.8

 

 

 

203.4

 

 

 

2.2

%

 

 

2.3

%

Impact from discontinuation of M6 product lines

 

 

0.1

 

 

 

2.2

 

 

 

(96.8

%)

 

 

(96.8

%)

Reported net sales

 

$

207.9

 

 

$

205.6

 

 

 

1.1

%

 

 

1.2

%

* Results above for each of Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Enabling Technologies; Global Spine; and pro forma net sales exclude the impact from discontinuation of the M6 product lines. Since pro forma net sales represent a non-GAAP measure, see the reconciliation above of the Company’s pro forma net sales to its reported figures under U.S. GAAP. The Company’s reported figures under U.S. GAAP represent each of the pro forma line items discussed above plus the impact from discontinuation of the M6 product lines.

For the third quarter of 2026, net sales were $207.9 million, representing an increase of 1.1% on a reported basis and 2.3% on a non-GAAP pro forma constant currency basis compared to third quarter 2025.

For the third quarter of 2026, GAAP gross margins were 70.5% and were 70.7% on a non-GAAP adjusted basis.

For the third quarter of 2026, reported net loss was $(6.1) million, or $(0.15) per share compared to reported net loss of $(22.8) million, or $(0.57) per share in the prior year period. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $26.0 million, or 12.5% of pro forma net sales, in the third quarter of 2026, compared to non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $24.6 million, or 12.1% of pro forma net sales, in the third quarter of 2025. The year-over-year increase primarily reflected continued cost discipline and resource alignment initiatives, partially offset by lower Spine revenue, unfavorable geographic mix and the related reduction in operating leverage.

Liquidity

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash totaled $86.9 million at September 30, 2026, compared with $104.4 million at June 30, 2026. The sequential change primarily reflected working capital timing.

Business Outlook

Orthofix is revising its full-year 2026 net sales and adjusted EBITDA guidance. Both guidance ranges assume current foreign currency exchange rates.

  • Net sales are now expected to range from $825 million to $830 million, compared with prior guidance of $845 million to $855 million.
  • Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA guidance is now expected to range from $86 million to $88 million, compared with prior guidance of $95 million to $98 million.

An investor presentation for the Company’s third quarter 2026 financial results is available in the “Events & Presentations” section of the Orthofix Investor Relations website at ir.orthofix.com.

Conference Call

Orthofix will host a conference call today at 8:30 AM Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026. Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing (833) 461-5787 in the U.S., and (585) 542-9983 in all other locations, and referencing the conference ID 165515415. A webcast and replay of the conference call may be accessed in the “Events & Presentations” section of the Orthofix Investor Relations website at ir.orthofix.com.

Internet Posting of Information

Orthofix regularly shares important updates in the “Investors” section of its website at www.orthofix.com. The Company encourages investors and potential investors to consult the Orthofix website regularly for important information about Orthofix.

About Orthofix

Orthofix is a global medical technology company dedicated to advancing healing and restoring mobility for patients with complex musculoskeletal conditions. Headquartered in Lewisville, Texas, the Company offers a differentiated portfolio of spinal implants, therapeutic solutions, limb reconstruction systems, biologics and enabling technologies, including the 7D FLASH™ Navigation System. Orthofix’s technology-enabled solutions are designed to support surgeons across the continuum of care and improve outcomes for patients. Learn more at Orthofix.com and follow Orthofix on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, relating to our business and financial outlook, which are based on our current beliefs, assumptions, intentions, plans, expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “predicts,” “potential,” “positioned,” “deliver,” or “continue” or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements in this communication include, among other things, statements regarding the Company's business and financial outlook; expected net sales and adjusted EBITDA for the year ending December 31, 2026; ongoing and planned commercial and resource-allocation initiatives; and the anticipated effects of those initiatives on net sales, capital efficiency, growth, profitability and cash generation. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of our future performance, are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions, and are subject to risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, including the risks described in Part I, Item 1A under the heading Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in Part II, Item 1A under the heading Risk Factors in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026. Factors that could cause future results to differ from those expressed by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, (i) our ability to maintain operations to support our customers and patients in the near-term and to capitalize on future growth opportunities, (ii) risks associated with acceptance of surgical products and procedures by surgeons and hospitals, (iii) development and acceptance of new products or product enhancements, (iv) clinical and statistical verification of the benefits achieved via the use of our products, (v) our ability to adequately manage inventory, (vi) our ability to successfully optimize our commercial channels, (vii) our success in defending legal proceedings brought against us, and (viii) the other risks and uncertainties more fully described in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). As a result of these various risks, our actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements.

Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date hereof, unless it is specifically otherwise stated to be made as of a different date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update, and expressly disclaims any duty to update, its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of circumstances or events that arise after the date hereof, new information, or otherwise, except as required by law.

The Company is unable to provide expectations of GAAP net income (loss), the closest comparable GAAP measures to adjusted EBITDA (which is a non-GAAP measure), on a forward-looking basis because the Company is unable to predict, without unreasonable efforts, the ultimate outcome of matters (including acquisition-related expenses, accounting fair value adjustments, and other such items) that will determine the quantitative amount of the items excluded in calculating adjusted EBITDA, which items are further described in the reconciliation tables and related descriptions below. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to the Company’s results computed in accordance with GAAP.

ORTHOFIX MEDICAL INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

 

September 30,

 

 

September 30,

 

(Unaudited, U.S. Dollars, in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

2026

 

 

2025

 

 

2026

 

 

2025

 

Net sales

 

$

207,862

 

 

$

205,634

 

 

$

615,503

 

 

$

602,401

 

Cost of sales

 

 

61,316

 

 

 

57,111

 

 

 

179,704

 

 

 

192,726

 

Gross profit

 

 

146,546

 

 

 

148,523

 

 

 

435,799

 

 

 

409,675

 

Sales, general, and administrative

 

 

125,330

 

 

 

148,102

 

 

 

398,271

 

 

 

417,576

 

Research and development

 

 

15,277

 

 

 

14,774

 

 

 

46,541

 

 

 

50,474

 

Acquisition-related amortization, impairment, and remeasurement

 

 

4,394

 

 

 

2,693

 

 

 

12,012

 

 

 

23,547

 

Operating income (loss)

 

 

1,545

 

 

 

(17,046

)

 

 

(21,025

)

 

 

(81,922

)

Interest expense, net

 

 

(5,889

)

 

 

(4,681

)

 

 

(17,638

)

 

 

(13,137

)

Other income (expense), net

 

 

(904

)

 

 

(535

)

 

 

(2,416

)

 

 

6,441

 

Loss before income taxes

 

 

(5,248

)

 

 

(22,262

)

 

 

(41,079

)

 

 

(88,618

)

Income tax expense

 

 

(826

)

 

 

(533

)

 

 

(1,701

)

 

 

(1,352

)

Net loss

 

$

(6,074

)

 

$

(22,795

)

 

$

(42,780

)

 

$

(89,970

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

(0.15

)

 

$

(0.57

)

 

$

(1.05

)

 

$

(2.28

)

Diluted

 

 

(0.15

)

 

 

(0.57

)

 

 

(1.05

)

 

 

(2.28

)

Weighted average number of common shares (in millions):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

41.2

 

 

 

39.8

 

 

 

40.8

 

 

 

39.5

 

Diluted

 

 

41.2

 

 

 

39.8

 

 

 

40.8

 

 

 

39.5

 

ORTHOFIX MEDICAL INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

 

(U.S. Dollars, in thousands, except par value data)

 

September 30,
2026

 

 

December 31,
2025

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

86,322

 

 

$

82,025

 

Restricted Cash

 

 

598

 

 

 

3,090

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $11,583 and $8,308, respectively

 

 

131,719

 

 

 

135,746

 

Inventories

 

 

190,357

 

 

 

172,319

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

21,791

 

 

 

23,667

 

Total current assets

 

 

430,787

 

 

 

416,847

 

Property, plant, and equipment, net

 

 

133,388

 

 

 

129,399

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

62,904

 

 

 

72,765

 

Goodwill

 

 

194,934

 

 

 

194,934

 

Other long-term assets

 

 

33,748

 

 

 

36,702

 

Total assets

 

$

855,761

 

 

$

850,647

 

Liabilities and shareholders’ equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

58,032

 

 

$

58,392

 

Current portion of finance lease liability

 

 

136

 

 

 

837

 

Other current liabilities

 

 

80,217

 

 

 

111,253

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

138,385

 

 

 

170,482

 

Long-term debt

 

 

221,847

 

 

 

157,391

 

Long-term portion of finance lease liability

 

 

12,868

 

 

 

17,060

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

53,094

 

 

 

55,677

 

Total liabilities

 

 

426,194

 

 

 

400,610

 

Contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders’ equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common shares $0.10 par value; 100,000 shares authorized;
40,749 and 39,834 issued and outstanding as of September 30,
2026, and December 31, 2025, respectively

 

 

4,075

 

 

 

3,983

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

837,165

 

 

 

813,769

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(411,113

)

 

 

(368,333

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

 

 

(560

)

 

 

618

 

Total shareholders’ equity

 

 

429,567

 

 

 

450,037

 

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

 

$

855,761

 

 

$

850,647

 

ORTHOFIX MEDICAL INC.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following tables present reconciliations of various financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), to various non-GAAP financial measures that exclude (or in the case of free cash flow, include) items specified in the tables. The GAAP measures shown in the tables below represent the most comparable GAAP measure to the applicable non-GAAP measure(s) shown in the table. For further information regarding the nature of these exclusions, why the Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors, the specific manner in which management uses these measures, and some of the limitations associated with the use of these measures, please refer to the Company’s current report on Form 8-K regarding this press release filed today with the SEC available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and on the “Investors” page of the Company’s website at www.orthofix.com.

The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, and 2025, have been adjusted to eliminate the financial effects of the Company’s decision to discontinue its M6 product lines.

Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

 

September 30,

 

 

September 30,

 

(Unaudited, U.S. Dollars, in thousands)

 

2026

 

 

2025

 

 

2026

 

 

2025

 

Gross profit

 

$

146,546

 

 

$

148,523

 

 

$

435,799

 

 

$

409,675

 

Share-based compensation and long-term incentive plan expense

 

 

236

 

 

 

368

 

 

 

1,029

 

 

 

1,297

 

SeaSpine merger-related costs

 

 

116

 

 

 

(438

)

 

 

(187

)

 

 

4,503

 

Gross profit and impairments related to M6 product lines

 

 

(106

)

 

 

(1,989

)

 

 

(621

)

 

 

9,176

 

Strategic investments

 

 

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

 

 

57

 

Amortization/depreciation of acquired long-lived assets

 

 

109

 

 

 

276

 

 

 

394

 

 

 

940

 

Employee transition costs

 

 

13

 

 

 

 

 

 

606

 

 

 

 

Adjusted gross profit

 

$

146,914

 

 

$

146,741

 

 

$

437,020

 

 

$

425,648

 

Adjusted gross margin as a percentage of reported net sales

 

 

70.7

%

 

 

71.4

%

 

 

71.0

%

 

 

70.7

%

Adjusted gross margin as a percentage of pro forma net sales

 

 

70.7

%

 

 

72.1

%

 

 

71.0

%

 

 

71.7

%

Adjusted EBITDA

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

 

September 30,

 

 

September 30,

 

(Unaudited, U.S. Dollars, in thousands)

 

2026

 

 

2025

 

 

2026

 

 

2025

 

Net loss

 

$

(6,074

)

 

$

(22,795

)

 

$

(42,780

)

 

$

(89,970

)

Income tax expense

 

 

826

 

 

 

533

 

 

 

1,701

 

 

 

1,352

 

Interest expense, net

 

 

5,889

 

 

 

4,681

 

 

 

17,638

 

 

 

13,137

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

13,172

 

 

 

12,941

 

 

 

39,938

 

 

 

64,243

 

Share-based compensation and long-term incentive plan expense

 

 

6,969

 

 

 

7,181

 

 

 

21,552

 

 

 

21,474

 

Foreign exchange impact

 

 

744

 

 

 

571

 

 

 

2,390

 

 

 

(3,224

)

SeaSpine merger-related costs

 

 

412

 

 

 

126

 

 

 

915

 

 

 

6,142

 

Operating losses and impairments related to M6 product lines

 

 

464

 

 

 

6

 

 

 

1,802

 

 

 

15,485

 

Strategic investments

 

 

509

 

 

 

227

 

 

 

2,093

 

 

 

4,094

 

Acquisition-related fair value adjustments

 

 

1,396

 

 

 

(427

)

 

 

3,014

 

 

 

(1,800

)

Interest and loss on investments

 

 

 

 

 

(10

)

 

 

(16

)

 

 

(41

)

Litigation and investigation costs

 

 

301

 

 

 

21,548

 

 

 

5,402

 

 

 

28,619

 

Employee retention credit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(951

)

 

 

(2,854

)

Employee transition costs

 

 

1,428

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,170

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

26,036

 

 

$

24,582

 

 

$

55,868

 

 

$

56,657

 

Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of reported net sales

 

 

12.5

%

 

 

12.0

%

 

 

9.1

%

 

 

9.4

%

Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of pro forma net sales

 

 

12.5

%

 

 

12.1

%

 

 

9.1

%

 

 

9.5

%

Adjusted Net Income

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

 

September 30,

 

 

September 30,

 

(Unaudited, U.S. Dollars, in thousands)

 

2026

 

 

2025

 

 

2026

 

 

2025

 

Net loss

 

$

(6,074

)

 

$

(22,795

)

 

$

(42,780

)

 

$

(89,970

)

Share-based compensation and long-term incentive plan expense

 

 

6,969

 

 

 

7,181

 

 

 

21,552

 

 

 

21,474

 

Foreign exchange impact

 

 

744

 

 

 

571

 

 

 

2,390

 

 

 

(3,224

)

SeaSpine merger-related costs

 

 

696

 

 

 

151

 

 

 

1,287

 

 

 

9,411

 

Operating (income) losses and impairments related to M6 product lines

 

 

466

 

 

 

(438

)

 

 

1,940

 

 

 

35,945

 

Strategic investments

 

 

511

 

 

 

235

 

 

 

2,101

 

 

 

4,142

 

Acquisition-related fair value adjustments

 

 

1,396

 

 

 

(427

)

 

 

3,014

 

 

 

(1,800

)

Amortization/depreciation of acquired long-lived assets

 

 

3,107

 

 

 

3,396

 

 

 

9,392

 

 

 

12,251

 

Litigation and investigation costs

 

 

301

 

 

 

21,548

 

 

 

5,402

 

 

 

28,619

 

Interest and loss on investments

 

 

 

 

 

(10

)

 

 

(16

)

 

 

(41

)

Employee retention credit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,135

)

 

 

(3,616

)

Employee transition costs

 

 

1,428

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,170

 

 

 

 

Long-term income tax rate adjustment

 

 

(2,078

)

 

 

(2,252

)

 

 

(544

)

 

 

(2,720

)

Adjusted net income

 

$

7,466

 

 

$

7,160

 

 

$

5,773

 

 

$

10,471

 

Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

(Unaudited, U.S. Dollars, in thousands)

 

2026

 

 

2025

 

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

 

$

(23,471

)

 

$

5,650

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(37,664

)

 

 

(23,727

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

 

63,228

 

 

 

(3,163

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

 

 

(288

)

 

 

1,448

 

Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

$

1,805

 

 

$

(19,792

)

 

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

(Unaudited, U.S. Dollars, in thousands)

 

2026

 

 

2025

 

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

 

$

(23,471

)

 

$

5,650

 

Capital expenditures

 

 

(37,810

)

 

 

(23,749

)

Free cash flow

 

$

(61,281

)

 

$

(18,099

)

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Reported Operating Expenses

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

 

September 30,

 

 

September 30,

 

(Unaudited, U.S. Dollars, in thousands)

 

2026

 

2025

 

 

2026

 

 

2025

 

Sales, general, and administrative

 

$

125,330

 

 

$

148,102

 

 

$

398,271

 

 

$

417,576

 

Reconciling items impacting sales, general, and administrative:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SeaSpine merger-related costs

 

 

(509

)

 

 

(538

)

 

 

(1,265

)

 

 

(4,680

)

Operating losses and impairments related to M6 product lines

 

 

(211

)

 

 

(954

)

 

 

(1,668

)

 

 

(8,314

)

Strategic investments

 

 

(510

)

 

 

(199

)

 

 

(2,091

)

 

 

(1,940

)

Amortization/depreciation of acquired long-lived assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(60

)

Litigation and investigation costs

 

 

(301

)

 

 

(21,548

)

 

 

(5,402

)

 

 

(28,169

)

Employee transition costs

 

 

(1,235

)

 

 

 

 

 

(2,383

)

 

 

 

Sales, general, and administrative expense, as adjusted

 

$

122,564

 

 

$

124,863

 

 

$

385,462

 

 

$

374,413

 

As a percentage of reported net sales

 

 

59.0

%

 

 

60.7

%

 

 

62.6

%

 

 

62.2

%

As a percentage of pro forma net sales

 

 

59.0

%

 

 

61.4

%

 

 

62.7

%

 

 

63.1

%

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

 

September 30,

 

 

September 30,

 

(Unaudited, U.S. Dollars, in thousands)

 

2026

 

 

2025

 

 

2026

 

 

2025

 

Research and development expense, as reported

 

$

15,277

 

 

$

14,774

 

 

$

46,541

 

 

$

50,474

 

Reconciling items impacting research and development:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SeaSpine merger-related costs

 

 

(70

)

 

 

(50

)

 

 

(209

)

 

 

(228

)

Operating losses and impairments related to M6 product lines

 

 

(390

)

 

 

(582

)

 

 

(1,049

)

 

 

(4,305

)

Strategic investments

 

 

(2

)

 

 

(34

)

 

 

(10

)

 

 

(2,144

)

Litigation and investigation costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(450

)

Employee transition costs

 

 

(182

)

 

 

 

 

 

(182

)

 

 

 

Research and development expense, as adjusted

 

$

14,633

 

 

$

14,108

 

 

$

45,091

 

 

$

43,347

 

As a percentage of reported net sales

 

 

7.0

%

 

 

6.9

%

 

 

7.3

%

 

 

7.2

%

As a percentage of pro forma net sales

 

 

7.0

%

 

 

6.9

%

 

 

7.3

%

 

 

7.3

%

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Reported Non-Operating (Income) Expense

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

 

September 30,

 

 

September 30,

 

(Unaudited, U.S. Dollars, in thousands)

 

2026

 

 

2025

 

 

2026

 

 

2025

 

Non-operating (income) expense

 

$

6,793

 

 

$

5,216

 

 

$

20,054

 

 

$

6,696

 

Reconciling items impacting non-operating expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-operating (income) losses and impairments related to M6 product lines

 

 

30

 

 

 

(16

)

 

 

156

 

 

 

(54

)

Foreign exchange impact

 

 

(744

)

 

 

(571

)

 

 

(2,390

)

 

 

3,224

 

Interest and loss on investments

 

 

 

 

 

10

 

 

 

16

 

 

 

41

 

Employee retention credit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,135

 

 

 

3,616

 

Non-operating expense, as adjusted

 

$

6,079

 

 

$

4,639

 

 

$

18,971

 

 

$

13,523

 

As a percentage of reported net sales

 

 

2.9

%

 

 

2.3

%

 

 

3.1

%

 

 

2.2

%

As a percentage of pro forma net sales

 

 

2.9

%

 

 

2.3

%

 

 

3.1

%

 

 

2.3

%

 


Contacts

Company Contact

Investors and Media
Julie Dewey, IRC
Chief Investor Relations & Communications Officer
JulieDewey@Orthofix.com
+1 209.613.6945

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