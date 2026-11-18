Ophthalmology drug development leader joins to advance OCT-980 and further develop clinical capabilities supporting Octant’s pipeline

EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Octant, Inc., a clinical-stage drug discovery company developing corrector therapies for protein misfolding diseases, today announced the appointment of Eddy Anglade, M.D., as its first Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Anglade will lead Octant’s clinical development strategy, including advancing its lead program, OCT-980 for rhodopsin-associated autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa (RHO-adRP).

“OCT-980 is the first molecule from our platform to reach patients, and more are coming behind it,” said Sri Kosuri, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Octant. “Eddy has led development from first-in-human studies through late-stage programs, and he is the right person to lead these programs through the clinic and get them to the patients who need them.”

Dr. Anglade brings more than 20 years of experience leading drug development across ophthalmology, rare disease and regenerative medicine. He most recently served as Chief Executive Officer of Tenpoint Therapeutics. Previously, he was Vice President and Clinical Lead, Retina at Janssen Research & Development, where he led strategy for its development-stage retinal programs. At Astellas Pharma, he served as Global Therapeutic Area Head, Ophthalmology, having joined through its acquisition of Ocata Therapeutics, where he was Chief Medical Officer. He also co-founded Lux Biosciences and served as its Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Anglade received his M.D. from Yale University School of Medicine and completed his ophthalmology residency at Massachusetts Eye and Ear/Harvard Medical School, with additional training at the National Eye Institute.

"Patients with RHO-adRP have no approved therapies. OCT-980 addresses the root cause of their disease," said Dr. Anglade. "I am thrilled to join Octant and look forward to leading the clinical development of OCT-980 as we work to change that."

About Octant

Octant is a clinical-stage drug discovery company developing small-molecule correctors for protein misfolding diseases. Octant's platform, The Navigator, combines high-throughput synthetic biology, scaled chemistry, and AI/ML to discover and develop therapeutics against complex cellular mechanisms in human cells. The company's pipeline is led by OCT-980, an investigational oral small molecule currently being evaluated in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for rhodopsin-associated autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa (RHO-adRP). Octant's pipeline also includes programs across other rare diseases and oncology. For more information, visit www.octant.bio.

Tarek Saoud

(510) 224-4321

press@octant.bio