Nutriband Files New Patent Application to Strengthen Intellectual Property Protection of Its Transdermal Abuse Deterrent Technology

Nutriband files new non-provisional patent application to strengthen intellectual property protection of its AVERSA™ transdermal abuse deterrent technology being developed for patches containing opioids and stimulants with a potential for abuse.

Nutriband’s AVERSA™ abuse-deterrent technology consists of a proprietary aversive agent coating that employs taste aversion to deter oral abuse and reduce accidental exposure.

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB) today announced that it has filed a non-provisional utility patent application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) to further strengthen Nutriband’s intellectual property protection for its AVERSA™ abuse deterrent transdermal technology.

This new patent application covers improved aversive formulations and coating application methods to enhance the abuse deterrent properties of Nutriband’s AVERSA™ transdermal technology and make it even more difficult to defeat. If this new patent is subsequently granted, it could significantly extend the patent protection for products that utilize Nutriband’s AVERSA™ abuse deterrent technology as the statutory patent term of a US patent is 20 years from the non-provisional filing date. If granted, the worldwide (PCT) patent protection for AVERSA™-based products such as AVERSA™ FENTANYL could be extended to 2046.

The AVERSA™ abuse deterrent technology is protected by a broad international intellectual property portfolio with patents issued in 46 countries including the United States, Europe, Japan, Korea, Russia, China, Canada, Mexico, and Australia.

Nutriband’s AVERSA™ abuse-deterrent technology can be utilized to incorporate aversive agents into transdermal patches to prevent the abuse, diversion, misuse, and accidental exposure of drugs with abuse potential including opioids and stimulants. The AVERSA™ abuse-deterrent technology has the potential to improve the safety profile of transdermal drugs susceptible to abuse, such as opioids, while making sure that these drugs remain accessible to those patients who really need them.

About AVERSA™ Abuse-Deterrent Transdermal Technology

Nutriband's AVERSA™ abuse-deterrent transdermal technology incorporates aversive agents into transdermal patches to prevent the abuse, diversion, misuse, and accidental exposure of drugs with abuse potential. The AVERSA™ abuse-deterrent technology has the potential to improve the safety profile of transdermal drugs susceptible to abuse, including opioids and stimulant drugs, while making sure that these drugs remain accessible to those patients who really need them. The technology is covered by a broad intellectual property portfolio with patents granted in the United States, Europe, Japan, Korea, Russia, China, Canada, Mexico, and Australia.

About Nutriband Inc.

We are primarily engaged in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Our lead product under development is an abuse-deterrent fentanyl patch incorporating our AVERSA™ abuse-deterrent technology. AVERSA™ technology can be incorporated into any transdermal patch to prevent the abuse, misuse, diversion, and accidental exposure of drugs with abuse potential.

The Company's website is www.nutriband.com. Any material contained in or derived from the Company's websites or any other website is not part of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, statements containing the words "believes," "anticipates," "expects" and words of similar import, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve both known and unknown risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in its forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those including the Company's ability to develop its proposed abuse-deterrent fentanyl transdermal system and other proposed products, its ability to obtain patent protection for its abuse technology, its ability to obtain the necessary financing to develop products and conduct the necessary clinical testing, its ability to obtain Federal Food and Drug Administration approval to market any product it may develop in the United States and to obtain any other regulatory approval necessary to market any product in other countries, including countries in Europe, its ability to market any product it may develop, its ability to create, sustain, manage or forecast its growth; its ability to attract and retain key personnel; changes in the Company's business strategy or development plans; competition; business disruptions; adverse publicity and international, national and local general economic and market conditions and risks generally associated with an undercapitalized developing company, as well as the risks contained under "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's Form S-1, Forms 10-K’s and Forms 10-Q’s, and the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date hereof.

Contact Information:

Nutriband Inc.

Phone: 407-377-6695

Email: info@nutriband.com

SOURCE: Nutriband Inc.