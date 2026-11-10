Nurix Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences - November 10, 2026

BRISBANE, Calif., Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRIX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted protein degradation medicines, today announced that Company management will participate in fireside chats at the following investor conferences:

UBS Global Biopharma Conference

Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at 2:40 p.m. GMT

Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at 2:40 p.m. GMT Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Wednesday, November 18, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. GMT

Wednesday, November 18, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. GMT Piper Sandler Annual Healthcare Conference

Wednesday, December 2, 2026, at 3:30 p.m. ET





The fireside chats will be webcast live and may be accessed on the Investors section of the Nurix website, where they will be archived for 30 days after the event.

About Nurix Therapeutics, Inc.

Nurix Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted protein degradation medicines, a new frontier in drug discovery aimed at improving treatment options for patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. Nurix’s clinical-stage oncology pipeline includes bexobrutideg, a degrader of BTK being co-developed with Roche, and NX-1607, an inhibitor of Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene B (CBL-B), an E3 ligase that regulates activation of multiple immune cell types including T cells and NK cells. Nurix’s autoimmune disease pipeline includes bexobrutideg in collaboration with Roche and a clinical-stage degrader of IRAK4 in collaboration with Gilead. Nurix is also advancing multiple potentially first-in-class or best-in-class degraders and degrader antibody conjugates in its wholly owned preclinical pipeline and under collaboration agreements with Gilead Sciences, Inc., Sanofi S.A. and Pfizer Inc., within which Nurix retains certain options for co-development, co-commercialization and profit sharing in the United States for multiple drug candidates. Powered by an AI-integrated discovery engine capable of tackling virtually any protein class and coupled with unparalleled ligase expertise, Nurix has built a formidable advantage in translating the science of targeted protein degradation into clinical advancements. Nurix aims to efstablish degrader-based treatments at the forefront of patient care, writing medicine’s next chapter with a new script to outmatch disease. Nurix is headquartered in Brisbane, California. For additional information, visit www.nurixtx.com .