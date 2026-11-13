NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) to Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRXP, “NRx” or “the Company”), a commercial biopharmaceutical company developing medicines that target depression, PTSD and suicidality, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2026 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 via press release, which will be available on the Company’s website at https://ir.nrxpharma.com/. The Company will host a conference call at 8:00am ET the same day.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website at https://ir.nrxpharma.com/events. Participants that are unable to join the webcast can access the conference call via telephone by dialing domestically 1-800-717-1738 or internationally +1-646-307-1865.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (www.nrxpharma.com), is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics based on its NMDA receptor platform for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, specifically suicidal depression, chronic pain, and PTSD. The Company has been awarded an Abbreviated New Drug Approval (ANDA) for Preservative-Free Ketamine and is seeking New Drug Approval for a presentation of intravenous ketamine (NRX-100) with approved claims for treating depression and suicidality.

In October 2026 the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency awarded an $11.25 million contract to NRx to conduct a phase 3 trial of its oral drug NRX-101, (D-cycloserine/lurasidone) combined with Robotic Neuronavigated Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation as a one-day treatment for patients with depression. NRX-100 has been awarded Fast Track Designation for the treatment of Suicidal ideation in Depression, including Bipolar Depression. NRX-101 has been awarded Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the treatment of suicidal bipolar depression.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "believe," "intend," "look forward," and other similar expressions among others. These statements relate to future events or to the Company's future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The Company has reported regulatory milestones as they have been achieved but has not predicted the outcome of any future regulatory determination. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, including uncertainties and assumptions relating to the Company's operations, results of operations, growth strategy, and, among other things, liquidity. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Except as may be required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contact:

Brian Korb

Managing Partner, astr partners

917-653-5122

brian.korb@astrpartners.com

Media Contact:

Victoria Verdeja

RXMD

305-904-1038

victoria@rxmedyn.com