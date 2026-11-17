Single patient showed rapid and sustained improvement in CDR-SB score from 11 (moderate AD) to 7 (mild AD) within three months of treatment, followed by further improved scores consistent with mild AD throughout the remaining nine months on study and subsequent 12-month open-label extension

SANTA ANA, Calif., Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NKGen Biotech, Inc. (OTC: NKGN) (“NKGen” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative autologous and allogeneic natural killer (“NK”) cell therapeutics, today announced long-term clinical observations from a patient with moderate Alzheimer’s disease (“AD”) treated with its investigational NK cell therapy, troculeucel. The findings, presented at the 19th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease (CTAD) Conference (November 16-19, 2026, in Boston), include longitudinal changes in Clinical Dementia Rating-Sum of Boxes (“CDR-SB”) scores during an initial Phase 1 study and a subsequent open-label extension (“OLE”), representing 24 months of cumulative troculeucel treatment. The poster (#P062), titled “Long-Term Cognitive Benefit of Troculeucel NK Cell Therapy in a Patient with Moderate Alzheimer’s Disease: A Single-Subject Analysis,” will be available on the Scientific Publications page of the Company’s website following the presentation.

In this individual patient, the CDR-SB score decreased from a baseline of 11 to 7 following three months of troculeucel treatment. The score subsequently reached 4.5 at the completion of the initial 12-month treatment period. Following a four-month interval, the patient entered the OLE with a CDR-SB score of 4.0. During the additional 12 months of troculeucel treatment, CDR-SB scores remained between 4.0 and 4.5.

Additional cognitive and functional assessments, including the Alzheimer’s Disease Assessment Scale–Cognitive Subscale (“ADAS-Cog”), Mini-Mental State Examination (“MMSE”), Alzheimer’s Disease Cooperative Study–Activities of Daily Living Severe (“ADCS-ADL Severe”) and the Alzheimer’s Disease Composite Score (“ADCOMS”), were reported as generally stable across the two treatment periods. Neuropsychiatric Inventory (“NPI-12”) scores were variable.

Longitudinal Clinical Observations

The patient was one of three participants with moderate Alzheimer’s disease enrolled in the Phase 1 study, which primarily evaluated the safety of troculeucel administered at a dose of 6 billion cells every three weeks over 12 months. Cognitive assessments were included as secondary endpoints.

Following completion of the Phase 1 study, one patient elected to enroll in a subsequent OLE, receiving an additional 12 months of troculeucel treatment after a four-month interval.

Key CDR-SB observations included:

Baseline: CDR-SB score of 11.

CDR-SB score of 11. Month 3 : CDR-SB score decreased to 7.

: CDR-SB score decreased to 7. Month 12: CDR-SB score of 4.5 at completion of the initial Phase 1 treatment period.

CDR-SB score of 4.5 at completion of the initial Phase 1 treatment period. OLE baseline: CDR-SB score of 4.0, following a four-month interval.

CDR-SB score of 4.0, following a four-month interval. During the OLE: CDR-SB scores remained between 4.0 and 4.5 throughout the additional 12 months of treatment.





No treatment-related adverse events were reported in this patient during the two treatment periods.

These longitudinal observations provide additional insight into the clinical experience of an individual patient receiving troculeucel. While findings from a single patient cannot establish clinical efficacy or demonstrate a treatment effect, the observed changes provide a basis for further investigation in controlled clinical studies.

“We are very encouraged by these longitudinal observations, particularly the rapid improvement from moderate to mild Alzheimer’s disease within just three months of troculeucel treatment. While the natural history of this disease reveals a rate of cognitive decline that tends to accelerate with time, our patient has notably maintained their improved score throughout their second year of treatment. The initial pre-treatment CDR-SB score of 11 improved to a score between 4.0 and 4.5 within the first year, a score that has remained stable at the low end of the mild AD range,” said Paul Y. Song, M.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NKGen Biotech.

Dr. Song continued, “While these findings from an individual patient cannot establish clinical efficacy on their own, we have already reported 92% of all Alzheimer’s patients enrolled across two Phase 1 trials to have stable and/or improved cognitive function. We believe this observation supports the rationale for further evaluation of troculeucel. Our ongoing double-blind, randomized Phase 2a study represents a critical next step in determining whether these encouraging findings can be replicated in a larger, controlled patient population. With an interim analysis expected in the second half of 2027, we are fully committed to advancing troculeucel and exploring its potential to address the significant unmet needs of patients living with Alzheimer’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.”

NKGen’s ongoing randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 2a study represents the next important milestone in the clinical development of troculeucel. The Company will continue to evaluate opportunities to provide clinical updates as the study progresses.

Previously disclosed data for troculeucel in Alzheimer’s disease and solid tumors are available on the Scientific Publications page of the Company’s website. Company news releases regarding troculeucel clinical trial updates and regulatory developments are available on the Company’s News page.

About Troculeucel

Troculeucel is a novel cell-based, patient specific, ex vivo expanded autologous NK cell immunotherapeutic drug candidate. NKGen is developing troculeucel for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders and a broad range of cancers. Troculeucel is the International Nonproprietary Name (“INN”) for SNK01 assigned by the World Health Organization (“WHO”). The WHO INN approval of troculeucel establishes a universally recognized nonproprietary drug name for SNK01 and marks a significant step on NKGen’s journey toward bringing this therapy to market.

About NKGen Biotech

NKGen is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative autologous and allogeneic NK cell therapeutics. NKGen is headquartered in Santa Ana, California, USA. For more information, please visit www.nkgenbiotech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “could”, “continue”, “expect”, “estimate”, “may”, “plan”, “outlook”, “future” and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of the Company’s control, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s anticipated timing and content of its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and other public disclosures; the Company’s plans and expected timing for developing troculeucel and SNK02, including the expected timing of completing and announcing further results from its ongoing clinical studies; and the Company’s expected timing for developing its product candidates and potential benefits of its product candidates. Risks that contribute to the uncertain nature of the forward-looking statements include: the Company’s ability to execute its plans and strategies; risks related to performing clinical studies; the risk that initial and interim results of a clinical study do not necessarily predict final results and that one or more of the clinical outcomes may materially change as patient enrollment continues, following more comprehensive reviews of the data, and as more patient data become available; potential delays in the commencement, enrollment and completion of clinical studies and the reporting of data therefrom; the risk that studies will not be completed as planned; the risk that the abstract will not be published as planned including delays in timing, format, or accessibility; and NKGen’s ability to raise additional funding to complete the development of its product candidates. Additional risks include uncertainties related to the Company’s acquisition of a majority interest in NKGen Biotech Korea Co., Ltd., including risks regarding the future performance of NKGen Biotech Korea Co., Ltd.’s business, the Company’s ability to successfully integrate NKGen Biotech Korea Co., Ltd.’s operations, personnel, and technologies, potential challenges in realizing expected synergies and cost savings, and risks that the Company may not achieve the anticipated strategic, financial, or operational benefits of the acquisition on the expected timeline or at all. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Company’s filings and reports, which may be accessed for free by visiting the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website under the subheading “Investors—Financial and Filings”. Investors should take such risks into account and should not rely on forward-looking statements when making investment decisions. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

Company Contact:

Denise Chua, MBA, CLS, MLS (ASCP)

SVP, Corporate Affairs

949-396-6830

dchua@nkgenbiotech.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Kevin Gardner

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

kgardner@lifesciadvisors.com