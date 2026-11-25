All 126 patients have undergone their assigned procedures in the RESORB trial; follow-up and data collection to support planned FDA submission

Campus 2 receives GMP and MDSAP certifications, strengthening manufacturing readiness for the U.S. market

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXTBIOMEDICAL, an innovative medical device company, announced today that all 126 patients have undergone their assigned procedures in its pivotal clinical trial supporting U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of Nexsphere-F™, a fast-resorbable microsphere product for embolization. With this milestone reached, the company is moving into the next phase of the trial while advancing its U.S. commercialization plans.

The trial, known as RESORB (NCT06872567: Randomized Controlled Study Evaluating Genicular Artery Embolization Against Intra-Articular Corticosteroid Knee Injection for Osteoarthritic Knee Pain), is a randomized controlled study comparing the safety and efficacy of genicular artery embolization (GAE) using Nexsphere-F™ with intra-articular corticosteroid injections in patients with knee osteoarthritis. The trial began in August 2025, followed by patient enrollment and treatment.

The company will now focus on patient follow-up, data collection, and analysis. In accordance with the study protocol, key clinical outcomes will be evaluated at 6 and 12 months after treatment, with the findings expected to support a future FDA submission.

To support its planned U.S. launch, NEXTBIOMEDICAL has also expanded its manufacturing capacity. The company recently established Campus 2, a dedicated manufacturing facility for Nexsphere-F™, and obtained Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) and Medical Device Single Audit Program (MDSAP) certifications for the facility. These certifications reflect the company's commitment to internationally recognized manufacturing and quality management standards and support its efforts to ensure a reliable supply of Nexsphere-F™ as it expands into new markets.

NEXTBIOMEDICAL is also laying the groundwork for U.S. distribution and sales. The company is in discussions with several potential U.S. partners on distribution agreements, with the aim of establishing a sales network to support commercial sales following FDA approval. In addition, Nexsphere-F™ has been selected for the FDA's Total Product Life Cycle Advisory Program (TAP), which provides opportunities for more frequent and strategic engagement with the FDA throughout product development. The company is also exploring U.S. reimbursement pathways and other requirements for commercialization.

NEXTBIOMEDICAL is targeting FDA approval in 2028 and is working toward completing the remaining clinical and regulatory steps needed to support its submission. If the clinical trial data collection, FDA approval, and the establishment of a local sales network proceed as planned, the company expects to begin generating U.S. sales in 2028.

"The completion of all assigned treatment procedures in the RESORB trial marks a significant step toward our goal of securing FDA approval for Nexsphere-F™," said a NEXTBIOMEDICAL spokesperson. "Our immediate priority is to complete patient follow-up and collect the clinical data needed for our regulatory submission. At the same time, we are building the manufacturing and commercial infrastructure needed to support a successful U.S. launch following FDA approval."

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SOURCE NEXTBIOMEDICAL CO., LTD.