Phase 2 clinical trial published in Cell Reports Medicine finds JAK inhibitor safely reduces immune overactivity, improves inflammatory skin conditions and opens new avenues for research on brain health and Alzheimer's disease

The takeaway: Researchers at the Linda Crnic Institute for Down Syndrome at the University of Colorado Anschutz found that tofacitinib, a medication that targets an overactive immune signaling pathway, reduced inflammation and improved certain inflammatory skin conditions in adolescents and adults with Down syndrome. The phase 2 clinical trial, published in Cell Reports Medicine, also identified preliminary improvements on selected neurobehavioral assessments, although larger, placebo-controlled studies are needed to determine whether the medication improves neurological function.

AURORA, Colo., Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a first-of-its-kind clinical trial, researchers at the Linda Crnic Institute for Down Syndrome (Crnic Institute) at the University of Colorado Anschutz found that a medication targeting immune overactivity in people with Down syndrome reduced underlying inflammation and was associated with improvements in inflammatory skin conditions, while opening new avenues for research on brain health and Alzheimer's disease.

The phase 2 clinical trial of tofacitinib, a medication known as a JAK inhibitor that blocks certain signals involved in immune responses and inflammation, was published today in Cell Reports Medicine.

The findings provide important evidence that targeting underlying immune dysregulation may offer a new approach to addressing multiple health conditions associated with Down syndrome.

Why researchers targeted immune hyperactivity in Down syndrome

Down syndrome is caused by an extra copy of chromosome 21, which carries genes encoding several receptors for interferons, molecules that regulate immune responses. Previous research by the Crnic Institute established that this genetic change contributes to chronically elevated interferon signaling and widespread immune dysregulation. The new study tested whether reducing this excessive signaling could be a viable therapeutic approach.

How the phase 2 clinical trial for JAK inhibition worked

The research team enrolled adolescents and adults with Down syndrome who also had inflammatory skin conditions, such as hidradenitis suppurativa and alopecia areata. Participants received tofacitinib twice daily for 16 weeks, with an optional extension to 40 weeks. The trial included extensive safety monitoring, dermatological evaluations, blood-based molecular analyses and neuropsychological assessments. The study also evaluated changes in biological markers associated with brain health and Alzheimer's disease.

"This study represents an important milestone in our efforts to develop new treatments for people with Down syndrome," said Joaquín Espinosa, PhD, executive director of the Crnic Institute, professor of pharmacology, and senior author of the study. "We have demonstrated that we can reduce excessive immune activity and improve certain inflammatory conditions. The results of this study lay the groundwork for future clinical trials that could address a broader range of conditions associated with Down syndrome."

Study finds reduced inflammation and improvements in skin conditions

The study met its predefined safety endpoint, with a safety profile similar to that observed in the general population. The findings do not eliminate the known risks of JAK inhibitors and larger studies will be needed to assess long-term safety in Down syndrome.

Blood analyses showed significant reductions in interferon activity, inflammatory cytokine scores and metabolites associated with inflammation, including quinolinic acid, a compound with known neurotoxic effects. Extensive analyses of gene expression, circulating proteins, and metabolites showed that tofacitinib modified specific inflammatory pathways rather than completely shutting down immune responses.

"One of the most exciting findings is that we could bring several abnormal inflammatory markers closer to the levels observed in people without Down syndrome," said Angela Rachubinski, PhD, first author of the study. "Importantly, this medication appears to calm an overactive immune system without weakening normal immune defenses in people with Down syndrome, which may explain its encouraging safety profile."

Participants also showed improvements in inflammatory skin conditions, particularly hidradenitis suppurativa, which causes painful skin lesions, and alopecia areata, an autoimmune condition that causes hair loss. Improvements were documented through standardized clinical scores and measures of dermatology-related quality of life.

Neurobehavioral findings are promising but preliminary

The investigators additionally observed improved performance on selected tests of attention, memory, vocabulary and behaviors, along with favorable changes in some participant- and caregiver-reported measures of well-being. These findings are preliminary: because the study had no placebo comparison group, researchers cannot determine whether the observed changes were caused by tofacitinib rather than practice effects or other factors.

"The neuropsychological results are intriguing, but they are not yet proof that this medicine improves cognition," said Lina Patel, PsyD, a study coauthor and professor of psychiatry at CU Anschutz. "What this study establishes is an opportunity to ask more precise questions about which improvements may be due to treatment, while continuing to prioritize participant safety."

These findings may help advance research into how chronic immune overactivity affects the brain and whether targeting inflammation could improve brain health in people with Down syndrome. Researchers documented favorable changes in several biomarkers related to neurological function and Alzheimer's disease, opening new avenues of future research.

Based on the results from this first trial, researchers launched a second trial focused on Down Syndrome Regression Disorder, a condition characterized by sudden loss of neurological function that has been associated with inflammatory processes affecting the brain. Results from this second trial are expected to be available in 2027.

The research builds on the Crnic Institute’s Human Trisome Project, which has mapped immune and molecular changes associated with Down syndrome. By comparing trial findings with those earlier datasets, the team identified biological changes that may be responsive to JAK inhibition and biomarkers for monitoring treatment effects.

"As the mother of my amazing 23-year-old daughter Sophia, it is deeply moving to see the Crnic Institute's groundbreaking research, which GLOBAL supported from the beginning, lead to promising clinical results," said Michelle Sie Whitten, president and CEO of the Global Down Syndrome Foundation. "We are grateful to the NIH INCLUDE Project and to Dr. Joaquín Espinosa and his team for focusing on scientific discoveries leading to longer, healthier lives."

What the findings mean for future Down syndrome treatments

The authors emphasize that tofacitinib is not approved specifically for Down syndrome and that the study does not establish a general treatment recommendation. The findings support further randomized, placebo-controlled studies to evaluate clinical benefits, optimal participant selection and longer-term safety.

The study, "A phase 2, open-label, single-arm clinical trial of the safety and efficacy of the JAK1/3 inhibitor tofacitinib in Down syndrome," is registered as NCT04246372 (https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT04246372). Funding included the NIH INCLUDE Project, the Global Down Syndrome Foundation, the Anna and John J. Sie Foundation and the Ruth E. Olleman Trust.

Key Points

Researchers at the Linda Crnic Institute for Down Syndrome at the University of Colorado Anschutz tested tofacitinib, a JAK inhibitor, in adolescents and adults with Down syndrome.

The phase 2 clinical trial found reductions in overactive interferon signaling and other markers of inflammation.

Participants experienced improvements in certain inflammatory skin conditions, including hidradenitis suppurativa and alopecia areata.

Exploratory neurobehavioral assessments showed encouraging changes, but the study cannot establish that tofacitinib caused these improvements.

Tofacitinib is not approved specifically for Down syndrome. Larger, randomized clinical trials are needed to evaluate effectiveness and long-term safety.

About the Linda Crnic Institute for Down Syndrome

The Linda Crnic Institute for Down Syndrome is one of the only academic research centers fully devoted to improving the lives of people with Down syndrome through advanced biomedical research spanning from basic science to translational and clinical investigations. Founded through the generous support and partnership of the Global Down Syndrome Foundation, the Anna and John J. Sie Foundation, and the University of Colorado, the Crnic Institute supports a thriving Down syndrome research program involving over 50 research teams across four campuses on the Colorado Front Range. To learn more, visit www.crnicinstitute.org or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, Bluesky and LinkedIn @CrnicInstitute.

About the University of Colorado Anschutz

The University of Colorado Anschutz is a world-class academic medical campus leading transformative advances in science, medicine, education and patient care. The campus includes the University of Colorado's health professional schools, more than 60 centers and institutes, and two nationally ranked independent hospitals - UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital and Children’s Hospital Colorado - which see more than 3 million adult and pediatric patient visits each year. Innovative, interconnected and highly collaborative, CU Anschutz delivers life-changing treatments, exceptional patient care and top-tier professional training. The campus conducts world-renowned research supported by over $1 billion in funding, including more than $860 million in sponsored awards and nearly $180 million in philanthropic gifts for research.

About Global Down Syndrome Foundation

The Global Down Syndrome Foundation (GLOBAL) is the largest nonprofit in the U.S. working to save lives and dramatically improve health outcomes for people with Down syndrome. GLOBAL established the first Down syndrome research institute and supports over 400 scientists and over 2,700 patients with Down syndrome from 40 states and 11 countries. Working closely with Congress and the National Institutes of Health, GLOBAL is the lead advocacy organization in the U.S. for Down syndrome research and care. GLOBAL has a membership of over 120 Down syndrome organizations worldwide and is part of a network of Affiliates – the Crnic Institute for Down Syndrome, the Sie Center for Down Syndrome, the University of Colorado Alzheimer’s and Cognition Center – all on the Anschutz Medical Campus, and the GLOBAL Adult Down Syndrome Clinic at Denver Health.

GLOBAL's widely circulated medical publications include Global Medical Care Guidelines for Adults with Down Syndrome, Prenatal & Newborn Down Syndrome Information, and the award-winning magazine, Down Syndrome World TM. GLOBAL also organizes the annual AcceptAbility Gala in Washington D.C., and the annual Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show, the largest Down syndrome fundraiser in the world. Visit globaldownsyndrome.org and follow us on social media Facebook, X, Instagram , LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Find the latest University of Colorado Anschutz news here.

Contact: University of Colorado Anschutz, Linda Crnic Institute for Down Syndrome, Julia.milzer@cuanschutz.edu

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