New JDD Research Paper Finds Few Atopic Dermatitis Topicals Treat Full Spectrum of Disease; Alphyn’s Zabalafin Hydrogel Candidate Cited as Potential Multi-Target Option

Leading dermatologist authors note emerging evidence for Zabalafin's anti-inflammatory, anti-pruritic, anti-microbial and anti-xerotic effects

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Nov. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- /PRNewswire/ Alphyn Biologics, Inc., a clinical-stage dermatology company developing the first Multi-Target Therapeutics® drug platform, today announced publication of an article in the peer-reviewed Journal of Drugs in Dermatology discussing the essential role of topical treatments for atopic dermatitis (AD), and cites investigational therapeutic Zabalafin Hydrogel as a promising multi-target drug for the disease.

The article, "The Essential Role of Topical Targeted Therapy in Atopic Dermatitis," was authored by Drs. Peter Lio, Latanya Benjamin, Mercedes Gonzalez, Sophie Guénin, Adelaide Hebert, Pearl Kwong, Nanette Silverberg and Lawrence Schachner. Based on a review of literature published between January 2015 and July 2025, with an emphasis on safety and efficacy, the authors concluded that few current treatments directly target all the problems causing AD. They pointed to emerging evidence that Zabalafin Hydrogel may offer multi-target benefits, including anti-inflammatory, anti-pruritic, skin microbiome balance and anti-xerotic (relief of dry skin) effects.

"AD isn't driven by one thing. Inflammation, itch, dry skin and barrier damage, and an imbalanced skin microbiome all reinforce each other," said Dr. Peter Lio, a board-certified dermatologist, paper author, and Alphyn scientific advisor. "While topicals remain foundational to disease treatment, most address only one of those drivers, contributing to disease onset and relapse. Zabalafin is an example of a promising new approach. Early evidence suggests it may act on all of these drivers at once."

Zabalafin Hydrogel is the first of its kind, a botanical topical drug in development to directly treat each of the causative problems of AD. A Phase 2b clinical trial of Zabalafin Hydrogel for mild-to-moderate AD concluded in July 2026 and results are being evaluated.

"This peer-reviewed published paper reflects what many dermatologists, patients, and families already understand - that AD needs a therapeutic that directly treats all of AD's causative problems, not just one component," said Alphyn CEO Neal Koller. "We're developing our Zabalafin Drug Platform to treat complex diseases with multiple underlying drivers and symptoms. Beyond AD, we're applying the same approach to molluscum contagiosum, a stubborn skin condition with multiple issues that current treatments don't fully address. And, there are a number of additional diseases in our new therapeutics pipeline."

ABOUT ALPHYN BIOLOGICS

Alphyn Biologics, Inc. is a clinical-stage dermatology company developing its patented natural Zabalafin Platform, the first Multi-Target Therapeutics® (MTT®) drug platform for severe and prevalent skin diseases. The company's lead product candidate, Zabalafin Hydrogel, is being developed as a topical treatment for atopic dermatitis (AD), the most common form of eczema, and for molluscum contagiosum (MC), an unsightly, sometimes pruritic (itchy), and highly contagious viral skin disease predominantly found in children.

Alphyn's Zabalafin Platform has multiple bioactive compounds and, therefore, multiple mechanisms of action to support treatment of complex individual diseases in multiple ways, for anticipated improvement in efficacy, and to provide a robust pipeline of dermatologic therapeutics that have potential advantages in efficacy, safety, side effect, patient tolerability, and regulatory marketing authorization. For both AD and MC, Alphyn's drug candidates target directly each of the multiple key problems of these diseases. Alphyn is based in Annapolis, Maryland, and Cincinnati, Ohio, and has wholly owned subsidiaries in Australia and Austria. The company became operational in 2020 and has raised approximately $35 million.

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SOURCE Alphyn Biologics, Inc.