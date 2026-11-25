The Planned Expansion Would Cover 31% of the Nation's Highest-Volume Insulin Pump Prescribers, 45% of All New Insulin Pump Starts and 57% of Prescribers With Historically High Affinity for New Brand Adoption Among MDI Patients

Modular Medical, Inc. ("Modular Medical" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:MODD), a commercial-stage medical device company focused on expanding access to simplified insulin delivery, today announced plans to expand its commercial launch from an initial five strategically selected U.S. markets to a total of 15 markets in 2027.

The planned expansion represents the next phase in the Company's data-driven commercialization strategy, building upon its initial launch foundation to increase its reach among healthcare providers who influence insulin pump adoption. By adding 10 additional metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs), Modular Medical expects to significantly broaden its commercial footprint among the nation's highest-volume diabetes prescribers and, most importantly, providers who regularly treat people with diabetes currently managing their condition through multiple daily injections (MDI).

Based on the Company's analysis of the claims data described below, the planned 15-market footprint would collectively represent:

31% of the nation's highest-volume insulin pump prescribers , up from 14% with the initial five markets

, up from 14% with the initial five markets 45% of all new insulin pump starts nationwide , up from 15% with the initial five markets

, up from 15% with the initial five markets 57% of prescribers with historically high affinity for new brand adoption among patients using MDI, up from 21% with the initial five markets

Adding these 10 MSAs is intended to align the Company's commercial footprint with territories that, based on historical claims data, accounted for nearly half of U.S. insulin pump starts and more than half of prescribers who have historically demonstrated an affinity for introducing new brands to patients using MDI therapy.

"Our planned expansion from five to 15 markets represents a significant milestone in our commercialization strategy and reflects our approach to building a focused and cash-efficient commercial organization," said Jeb Besser, Chief Executive Officer of Modular Medical. "This is not simply a geographic expansion. We are identifying and prioritizing the markets and healthcare providers that are best positioned to introduce Pivot to the millions of people with diabetes who continue to rely on multiple daily injections. Expanding our reach to 57% of prescribers with a historical affinity for new brand adoption among MDI patients is particularly encouraging, as we work to bring this new insulin delivery option to an underserved population."

The Company's expansion strategy builds upon an extensive analysis of national medical and pharmacy claims data spanning more than 100 U.S. markets. Both the initial five markets and the additional 10 were selected based on the concentration of high-volume diabetes prescribers, new insulin pump adoption activity, and populations of patients currently managing diabetes with MDI therapy.

"Ultimately, our opportunity is much larger than simply introducing another insulin pump to the marketplace," continued Besser. "We believe there is a substantial population of people who have not transitioned to pump therapy because existing solutions have not aligned with their needs or preferences. Our commercial strategy is designed to reach the providers caring for these patients, build awareness of Pivot, and create opportunities for more people with diabetes and their clinicians to experience the benefits of insulin pump therapy."

Despite significant advancements in insulin pump technology, millions of people with diabetes continue to manage their condition through MDI. Existing pump options can be perceived as too complex, burdensome or difficult to integrate into everyday life. Pivot was developed to address these barriers with a simplified insulin delivery experience designed around the needs of both patients and healthcare providers.

To support its commercial execution, Modular Medical has partnered with Inizio, a global commercialization partner with extensive expertise in healthcare commercialization and diabetes care. Inizio provides specialized commercial resources, provider engagement, and launch support to help establish Pivot within the Company's initial and expanded markets.

Market Data Source: PurpleLab® medical and pharmacy claims data for the 24 months ended June 2025. Market coverage percentages reflect the collective representation of the Company's planned 15 launch markets. These data reflect historical claims activity and may not be indicative of current or future prescriber behavior, insulin pump adoption or market conditions, and the Company has not independently verified such third-party data.

About Modular Medical, Inc.

Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: MODD) is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing innovative insulin delivery technology designed to simplify diabetes management. The Company's mission is to expand access to insulin pump therapy by addressing barriers that have historically prevented people with diabetes from transitioning from multiple daily injections to pump therapy. Its Pivot™ patch pump is designed to deliver a simplified insulin delivery experience for patients and healthcare providers.

About Pivot

The Pivot™ tubeless patch pump is designed to offer a simplified approach to insulin delivery for individuals requiring intensive insulin therapy. Pivot was developed to address barriers that have limited broader adoption of insulin pump therapy and existing patch options among patients currently managing diabetes with multiple daily injections.

For more information, visit www.pivotpump.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, trends, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including but not limited to, statements regarding the Company's planned commercial expansion into 15 markets in 2027, its commercialization strategy, anticipated market reach, provider engagement, the timing and success of the Company's commercial launch and rollout of its Pivot product, the Company's ability to drive broad adoption of the Pivot product across the U.S. healthcare landscape, the Company's reliance on third parties, including Inizio, for commercialization support, the availability of coverage and reimbursement from third-party payors, competition from established insulin pump manufacturers, the extent to which historical market data is predictive of future prescriber behavior, the successful development of Modular Medical's proprietary technologies, whether the market will accept Modular Medical's products and services, anticipated consumer demand for the Company's products, whether Modular Medical can successfully manufacture its products at high volumes, the Company's ability to obtain sufficient capital to fund its operations and commercialization, and general economic, industry or political conditions in the United States or internationally, as well as other risk factors and business considerations described in Modular Medical's SEC filings, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Any forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated in light of these important risk factors. In addition, any forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Modular Medical's views only as of the date of its publication and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Modular Medical assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Pivot is a trademark of Modular Medical. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

Company Contact

Jeb Besser, Chief Executive Officer

Modular Medical, Inc.

IR@modular-medical.com

Investor Contact

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

ModularMedical@KCSA.com

SOURCE: Modular Medical, Inc.

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