Modular Medical Completes Comprehensive Patient Market Research Study with Thrivable, Reinforcing Strong Interest in Simplified Insulin Delivery

More Than 540 People with Diabetes Participated in a Three-Phase Study of Treatment Burden, Pump Adoption Barriers and Perceptions of the Pivot™ Tubeless Patch Pump

Nine out of 10 MDI Users Said They Are Open to a Simpler Way to Deliver Insulin

~83% of High-Burden Participants (n=122) Indicated They Would Discuss Pivot as an Option with Their Healthcare Provider

48.5% of Final-Phase Participants (N=303) Expressed Strong Interest in Pivot

Modular Medical, Inc. ("Modular Medical" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:MODD), a commercial-stage medical device company preparing for the full commercial launch of its next-generation Pivot™ tubeless patch pump, today announced the completion of an extensive market research study conducted in partnership with Thrivable, a cardiometabolic patient insights company that designs and conducts research with highly engaged members of the diabetes community.

Thrivable combines a proprietary community of people living with cardiometabolic conditions with a dedicated research team to generate patient-centric insights through direct engagement. Thrivable helps healthcare companies better understand the daily experiences, burdens, and unmet needs of people living with diabetes and other chronic conditions.

The study evaluated perceptions of Modular Medical's Pivot™ Insulin Delivery System across a diverse sample of more than 540 Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes participants. Enrolling both multiple daily injection (MDI) users as well as individuals who transitioned to insulin pump therapy, the multi-phase study provided one of the most comprehensive assessments to date of patient attitudes toward simplified insulin delivery.

"This research validates a fundamental belief that has guided the development of Pivot™ from the beginning: millions of people who use insulin are looking for a simpler path to insulin delivery," said Jeb Besser, Chief Executive Officer of Modular Medical. "The findings clearly demonstrate that treatment burden remains high, cost and complexity continue to be barriers to pump adoption, and patients are actively seeking simplified alternatives that fit more naturally into daily life. The insights generated through this collaboration with Thrivable will help guide our patient engagement, educational initiatives, and commercialization planning as we prepare to bring Pivot™ to the people who can benefit most from it."

Three-Phase Research Design

The study was structured to capture both quantitative and qualitative insights regarding treatment burden, barriers to pump adoption, and receptivity to Pivot™.

In the first phase, over 230 participants reviewed introductory Pivot™ materials and answered questions regarding insulin pump adoption barriers, treatment burden, and overall receptivity to a simplified patch pump solution.

From this cohort, 20 participants were recruited for in-depth, 45-minute interviews. The interviews included pump-naïve individuals considering a transition from injections, former pump users who returned to injections, and pump adopters, examining their decision-making processes, motivations, and initial reactions to Pivot™.

The final phase consisted of a large-scale survey of more than 300 MDI users, evaluating patient messaging, educational priorities, and factors most likely to encourage consideration of insulin pump therapy. Participants were segmented into high, moderate, and low burden groups using responses to four treatment burden questions.

Across the study, continuous glucose monitor (CGM) use ranged from 75% to 90% across cohorts, racial representation was diverse, and participants were nearly evenly split between Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes.

Research Highlights Reveal Significant Treatment Burden

One of the most compelling findings from the research was the widespread desire for a simpler insulin delivery experience.

Among more than 300 MDI users, approximately nine out of 10 patients said they would consider a simpler insulin delivery option, underscoring the substantial time, effort, and emotional burden associated with multiple daily injections.

Importantly, willingness to discuss Pivot™ with healthcare providers extended across all patient segments. Among respondents classified as highly burdened, 82.8% indicated they would discuss Pivot™ with their healthcare provider, while 64.8% of low-burden individuals expressed the same intent.

Patient and Provider Barriers Continue to Limit Pump Adoption

For current pump users who switched from injections, the leading reasons were better glucose control (48.0%) and being tired of multiple daily injections (44.0%).

Among pump-naïve participants, 41.8% cited the lack of a healthcare provider recommendation as their primary reason they had not adopted pump therapy.

Across more than 300 survey participants, both Type 1 and Type 2 MDI users identified lower cost (59.7%) and reduced effort (57.4%) as the two most important factors that would motivate them to consider an alternative insulin delivery method.

Insights Support Patient-Centered Positioning for Pivot™

The research also provided valuable guidance regarding patient education and messaging strategies for Pivot™.

Participants consistently indicated a desire for practical, real-world information about patch pump use. A top information need, cited by 54.1%, was how securely the device stays attached during daily activities.

The findings further suggest a substantial opportunity among people with Type 2 diabetes. In the first phase, before detailed product messaging, 85.1% of Type 2 respondents expressed strong interest compared to 53.6% of Type 1 respondents. Similar results were observed in the broader survey, where 57.8% of Type 2 respondents versus 38.9% of Type 1 respondents indicated favorable perceptions of Pivot™.

About Modular Medical

Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD) is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on the development of innovative insulin delivery technologies designed to simplify diabetes management and increase access to insulin pump therapy. The Company's Pivot™ tubeless patch pump has been developed to provide a user-friendly, flexible, and accessible approach to insulin delivery for people requiring intensive insulin therapy.

About Pivot

The Pivot™ tubeless patch pump is designed to offer a simplified approach to insulin delivery for individuals requiring intensive insulin therapy. Pivot was developed to address barriers that have limited broader adoption of insulin pump therapy among patients currently managing diabetes with multiple daily injections.

For more information, visit www.pivotpump.com.

About Thrivable

The new standard for patient intelligence. As the cardiometabolic patient intelligence partner, Thrivable help diabetes, obesity, and life sciences teams understand patients faster, and with more confidence. Learn more at thrivable.app.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, trends, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including but not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully execute the full commercial launch of Pivot, the successful development of Modular Medical's proprietary technologies, whether the market will accept Modular Medical's products and services, anticipated consumer demand for the Company's products, the extent to which the results of the Company's market research, which are based on self-reported responses from a limited number of participants, are representative of the broader patient population or predictive of actual patient adoption, health care provider recommendations, or purchasing behavior, whether Modular Medical can successfully manufacture its products at high volumes, and general economic, and industry or political conditions in the United States or internationally, as well as other risk factors and business considerations described in Modular Medical's SEC filings, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Any forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated in light of these important risk factors. In addition, any forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Modular Medical's views only as of the date of its publication and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Modular Medical assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Pivot is a trademark of Modular Medical. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

Company Contact

Jeb Besser, Chief Executive Officer

Modular Medical, Inc.

IR@modular-medical.com

Investor Contact

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

ModularMedical@KCSA.com

SOURCE: Modular Medical, Inc.

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