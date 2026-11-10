Mirion to Present at Baird’s 2026 Global Industrial Conference

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mirion (NYSE: MIR) announced today that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Thomas Logan, and Chief Financial Officer and Medical Group President, Brian Schopfer, will present at Baird’s 2026 Global Industrial Conference. The presentation will begin at 5:05 PM ET on Tuesday, November 10, 2026.

The presentation will be webcast live at Mirion’s Investor Relations Page where a webcast link will be displayed under the "Events and Presentations” section. An archive of the webcast will be available as well at the same location.

About Mirion

Mirion (NYSE: MIR) is a global leader in radiation safety, science and medicine, empowering innovations that deliver vital protection while harnessing the transformative potential of ionizing radiation across a diversity of end markets. The Mirion Nuclear & Safety group provides proven radiation safety technologies that operate with precision – for essential work within R&D labs, critical nuclear facilities, and on the front lines. The Mirion Medical group solutions help enhance the delivery and ensure safety in healthcare, powering the fields of Nuclear Medicine, Radiation Therapy QA, Occupational Dosimetry, and Diagnostic Imaging. Headquartered in Atlanta (GA – USA), Mirion employs approximately 3,200 people and operates in 12 countries.

Learn more at mirion.com.

For investor inquiries:

Eric Linn

ir@mirion.com

For media inquiries:

Erin Schesny

media@mirion.com