Study designed to inform dosing in children weighing between 7 and 30 kilograms and to support potential supplemental New Drug Application in 2027

NEEDHAM, Mass., Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mighty Therapeutics (the "Company" or "Mighty"), a commercial-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new class of medicines that directly target mitochondrial dysfunction in rare and age-related diseases, today announced that the first participant has been dosed in its Phase 1 study evaluating the pharmacokinetics (PK), safety, and tolerability of elamipretide in pediatric patients with Barth syndrome weighing between 7 and 30 kilograms (NCT07927972).

FORZINITY™ (elamipretide) injection received accelerated approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in September 2025 to improve muscle strength in adult and pediatric patients with Barth syndrome weighing at least 30 kilograms. The initiation of this pediatric PK study represents an important step in Mighty's efforts to potentially expand the availability of elamipretide to younger and smaller children living with this devastating disease. The Company intends to use the study data to support a potential supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) submission in 2027 for children weighing at least 7 kilograms.

"Initiating this study is an important milestone toward increased access to elamipretide for younger children living with Barth syndrome," said Reenie McCarthy, Chief Executive Officer of Mighty Therapeutics. "We appreciate FDA's collaboration toward this goal. We particularly applaud the fortitude of the young children and their parents participating in this study and continue to be humbled by the dedication of the Barth syndrome community toward access for all."

"Barth syndrome can have a profound impact on children by affecting their skeletal muscle function, energy levels and ability to meet motor milestones and participate in everyday activities," said Amy Goldstein, M.D., Attending Physician at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia; Professor of Clinical Pediatrics, Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania; and an investigator in the study. "Access to a therapy which can improve muscle strength earlier in life, when muscle development is still underway, could be a pivotal step forward for these patients."

The open-label study will enroll approximately six pediatric participants with genetically confirmed Barth syndrome. Participants will receive a weight-based dose of elamipretide administered once daily via subcutaneous injection for four weeks.

The pediatric pharmacokinetics study is one component of Mighty's broader efforts to expand access to elamipretide and generate additional clinical evidence for individuals living with Barth syndrome. Other ongoing efforts include 4TAZPower, the Company's global Phase 4 confirmatory study, and expanded access for children weighing less than 30 kilograms. These efforts reflect Mighty's continued commitment to advancing research and expanding potential treatment access for individuals across the Barth syndrome community, including its youngest and most vulnerable members.

About FORZINITY™ (elamipretide) injection

INDICATION

FORZINITY™ is a mitochondrial cardiolipin binder indicated to improve muscle strength in adult and pediatric patients with Barth syndrome weighing at least 30 kg.

This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on an improvement in knee extensor muscle strength, an intermediate clinical endpoint. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial(s).

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Contraindications



FORZINITY is contraindicated in patients with serious hypersensitivity to elamipretide or any of the excipients in FORZINITY.

Warnings and Precautions



Benzyl Alcohol Toxicity – Do Not Use in Neonates



Serious and fatal reactions (including metabolic acidosis progressing to neurotoxicity and gasping syndrome) have occurred in preterm and low–birth weight neonates receiving benzyl alcohol (BA)-containing drugs.



FORZINITY contains 20 mg BA/mL and is not approved for use in neonates or for IV administration.

Hypersensitivity



Reported reactions include rash, papular lesions, eczema/dermatitis, cough, and serious allergic reactions requiring emergency medical intervention.



Reactions may occur minutes to months after starting treatment. Monitor patients for signs and symptoms during treatment.



Discontinue FORZINITY permanently if a serious hypersensitivity reaction occurs.

Adverse Reactions



Adverse reactions occurring more commonly on FORZINITY than on placebo included injection site reactions such as injection site erythema, pain, induration, pruritus, bruising, and urticaria.

Eosinophilia



Modest elevations in eosinophil counts (peak ~90 days) occurred but were not associated with clinical symptoms.

To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, contact FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

Please see Full Prescribing Information for FORZINITY.

About Barth Syndrome

Barth syndrome is an ultra-rare genetic condition characterized by mitochondrial abnormalities leading to muscle weakness, exercise intolerance, debilitating fatigue, heart failure, recurrent infections, and delayed growth. The disease is associated with reduced life expectancy. Barth syndrome occurs primarily in males and is estimated to affect 1 in 1,000,000 male births. There are no EMA-approved therapies for patients with Barth syndrome.

About Mighty Therapeutics

Mighty Therapeutics is advancing novel therapies for people living with diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Grounded in rigorous science and inspired by meaningful patient partnerships, the company is building a proprietary pipeline to directly address bioenergetic deficits at the source.

Mighty's development portfolio encompasses rare and age-related diseases. Mighty continues to develop elamipretide in Barth syndrome and polymerase gamma related mitochondrial disease. Mighty's Phase 3 ReNEW clinical trial of elamipretide in dry age-related macular degeneration is fully enrolled, with data expected late 2027, and Mighty is progressing its next-generation clinical candidate, bevemipretide, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial in dry age-related macular degeneration by year-end. Mighty is also developing systemic bevemipretide for Parkinson's disease and continues to develop preclinical assets MYTX-255 and MYTX-589 for rare mitochondrial disorders. For more information, visit www.mightytx.com.

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Investor Contact



Precision AQ



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Patient Advocacy



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SOURCE Mighty Therapeutics