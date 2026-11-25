Results of the study were published in a peer-reviewed medical journal

Study shows 100% procedural technical success and no device-related serious adverse events or complications

LIBERTY was successfully integrated into a diverse interventional radiology practice

HINGHAM, Mass., Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microbot Medical Inc. (Nasdaq: MBOT), developer and distributor of the innovative LIBERTY® Endovascular Robotic System, today announced that CVIR Endovascular, a peer-reviewed journal dedicated to the field of endovascular interventions, published an article by Dr. Joseph Khoury et al. Dr. Khoury is a board-certified vascular and interventional radiologist at Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, Georgia. The article, titled “Portable endovascular disposable robotic assistant (PEDRA) for image-guided peripheral endovascular interventions: technical feasibility, safety, and future implications,” can be viewed here.

The independent study was a single-center, retrospective review of 20 consecutive outpatient procedures performed by five operators, including Dr. Khoury and Dr. Zachary Bercu, MD, RPVI, FSIR, an interventional radiologist, professor in the Department of Radiology and Imaging Sciences, and program director at Emory Healthcare.

Key highlights of the study include:

Procedural technical success was achieved in 100% (20/20) of the cases.

No device-related serious adverse events or complications occurred.

The authors concluded that LIBERTY was successfully integrated into a diverse interventional radiology practice, demonstrating the first documented prostate artery embolization, uterine fibroid embolization, renal/gonadal venography, geniculate artery embolization, and Y90 procedures performed using a portable, disposable robotic-assistance system, as well as the first robotic-assisted endovascular procedures via radial access. The authors believe that LIBERTY’s design may lower economic and institutional barriers, potentially expanding robotic-assisted interventions to rural or non-academic settings.

“We are very pleased with the results obtained from Dr. Khoury and colleagues in their initial experience with LIBERTY across a range of procedures, mirroring safety and performance data previously reported in the ACCESS-PVI study,” commented Dr. Juan Diaz Cartelle, the Company’s Chief Medical Officer. “We believe that the publication of this independent work in CVIR, a leading journal in interventional radiology, reflects the field’s growing interest in robotics.”

LIBERTY is the only FDA-cleared, single-use, remotely operated robotic system for peripheral endovascular procedures, and it is designed for precise vascular navigation while aiming to reduce radiation exposure and physical strain.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) is a commercial stage medical device company focused on transforming endovascular procedures through advanced robotic technology. Microbot’s LIBERTY® Endovascular Robotic System is the first single-use, remotely operated robotic solution designed for precision, efficiency and safety. Backed by a strong intellectual property portfolio and a commitment to innovation, Microbot is driving the future of endovascular care.

Learn more at www.microbotmedical.com and connect on LinkedIn and X.

Safe Harbor

Statements relating to future financial and/or operating results, revenue, gross margin, cost reductions, manufacturing capacity, sales territory expansion, customer orders and re-orders, distributor orders, future adoption of products, future growth in research, technology, clinical development, commercialization and potential opportunities for Microbot Medical Inc. and its subsidiaries, along with other statements about the future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans, or prospects expressed by management or by third parties referenced in this press release, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Federal securities laws. Any statements that are not historical fact (including, but not limited to statements that contain words such as “contemplates,” “continues,” “could,” “forecasts,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “possible,” “potential,” “predicts,” “projects,” “should,” “would,” “will,” “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “estimates” and similar expressions) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, without limitation, market conditions; risks inherent in the commercialization of the LIBERTY® Endovascular Robotic System, including the Company’s limited commercial history and revenue; the length and outcome of hospital Value Analysis Committee and other purchasing processes and the resulting variability in quarterly revenue; the Company’s ability to retain customers and obtain re-orders; the Company’s ability to reduce costs, complete its second manufacturing line and achieve positive gross margin; the Company’s ability to hire and retain sales personnel; the performance of distributors; competition; reimbursement and hospital capital budgets; the Company’s need for additional capital and its cash resources; risks in the development of future versions of or applications for the system; the extent to which results of limited, single-center or retrospective studies may not be replicated in larger or prospective studies or in broader clinical practice; uncertainty in the results of regulatory pathways and regulatory approvals; uncertainty resulting from political, social and geopolitical conditions; disruptions resulting from new and ongoing hostilities between Israel and the Palestinians, Iran and other neighboring countries; and maintenance of intellectual property rights. Additional information on risks facing Microbot Medical® can be found under the heading “Risk Factors” in Microbot Medical’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available on the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them. Microbot Medical® disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contacts:

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