COLUMBIA, Md., Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MedStar Health is one of the first hospital systems in the nation to offer same-day genetic testing for patients with ischemic stroke. In a new paper published in Clinical Pharmacology & Therapeutics, researchers showed the testing allowed clinicians to prescribe tailored treatments to help prevent a secondary stroke.

Nearly one-third of stroke patients have a genetic variant known as CYP2C19, making the commonly used antiplatelet therapy clopidogrel less effective. Clinicians had no way of knowing this without the use of genetic testing. Previous tests typically took more than a week for the results to return.

MedStar Health implemented an FDA-cleared test at three of its Comprehensive Stroke Centers, delivering results in as little as five hours. Since its launch, 97% of patients whose strokes were caused by a clot and had a genetic test ordered, had their results before discharge. Prescribing clinicians adjusted treatment plans so that the medication aligned with the genetic result in over 90% of cases.

"This work shows how findings from a cutting-edge clinical trial can be translated into everyday patient care," said Andrew Stemer, MD, director of stroke neurology for MedStar Georgetown University Hospital. "It creates a real path forward for using genetic testing to improve stroke treatment."

The CHANCE-2 trial, published in 2021, found a patient's genetic makeup could help determine which medications will be better for preventing another stroke. MedStar Health was the first to take this data into the clinical setting through pharmacogenomics leading to a shift toward precision medicine.

"Pharmacogenomics helps clinicians understand when a person's genes may affect their response to medications," said Sandra M. Swain, MD, vice president of MedStar Genetic Medicine. "Now, instead of a one-size-fits-all approach to stroke medication, testing allows us to quickly choose the most effective and targeted treatment. This changes how we care for people."

A quality improvement project performed by the MedStar Genetic Medicine team is led by the MedStar Institute for Innovation. By implementing the program across its three Comprehensive Stroke Centers, MedStar Health was able to improve care for patients while also generating data that can be shared with the broader community.

"We are uniquely positioned as a health system to implement research findings directly into a clinical setting," said Max Smith, PharmD, clinical pharmacogenomics specialist for MedStar Health. "Our comprehensive stroke network allowed us to improve care locally while generating knowledge to share with others."

The program initially launched at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital, MedStar Washington Hospital Center, and MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center, and has since expanded to MedStar Montgomery Medical Center.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medstar-health-shows-potential-of-same-day-genetic-testing-in-the-prevention-of-secondary-stroke-302945667.html

SOURCE MedStar Health